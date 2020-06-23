Fortune JSON API Serializer

This is a JSON API serializer for Fortune.js, which implements all of the features in the base specification, and follows the recommendations as much as possible.

$ npm install fortune fortune-http fortune-json-api

Usage

const http = require ( 'http' ) const fortune = require ( 'fortune' ) const fortuneHTTP = require ( 'fortune-http' ) const jsonApiSerializer = require ( 'fortune-json-api' ) const listener = fortuneHTTP(instance, { serializers : [ [ jsonApiSerializer, options ] ] }) const server = http.createServer( ( request, response ) => listener(request, response) .catch( error => { })) server.listen( 8080 )

The options object is as follows:

prefix : hyperlink prefix. If this prefix starts with / , then it will rewrite paths relative to the prefix. For example, a prefix valued /api will handle requests at that route like /api/users/1 . Default: "" (empty string).

: hyperlink prefix. If this prefix starts with , then it will rewrite paths relative to the prefix. For example, a prefix valued will handle requests at that route like . Default: (empty string). inflectType : pluralize and dasherize the record type name in the URI. Can be Boolean to enable/disable all inflections or an object specifying each type in specific with unreferenced types set to default, ex: { faculty: false } . Default: true .

: pluralize and dasherize the record type name in the URI. Can be Boolean to enable/disable all inflections or an object specifying each type in specific with unreferenced types set to default, ex: . Default: . inflectKeys : camelize the field names per record. Default: true .

: camelize the field names per record. Default: . maxLimit : maximum number of records to show per page. Default: 1000 .

: maximum number of records to show per page. Default: . includeLimit : maximum depth of fields per include. Default: 3 .

: maximum depth of fields per include. Default: . bufferEncoding : which encoding type to use for input buffer fields. Default: base64 .

: which encoding type to use for input buffer fields. Default: . jsonSpaces : how many spaces to use for pretty printing JSON. Default: 2 .

: how many spaces to use for pretty printing JSON. Default: . jsonapi : top-level object mainly used for describing version. Default: { version: '1.0' } .

: top-level object mainly used for describing version. Default: . castNumericIds : whether to cast numeric id strings to numbers. Default: true .

Internal options:

uriTemplate : URI template string.

: URI template string. allowLevel : HTTP methods to allow ordered by appearance in URI template.

License

This software is licensed under the MIT license.