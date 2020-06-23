openbase logo
fortune-json-api

by fortunejs
2.3.0 (see all)

JSON API serializer for Fortune.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Fortune JSON API Serializer

Build Status npm Version License

This is a JSON API serializer for Fortune.js, which implements all of the features in the base specification, and follows the recommendations as much as possible.

$ npm install fortune fortune-http fortune-json-api

Usage

const http = require('http')
const fortune = require('fortune')
const fortuneHTTP = require('fortune-http')
const jsonApiSerializer = require('fortune-json-api')

// `instance` is an instance of Fortune.js.
const listener = fortuneHTTP(instance, {
  serializers: [
    // The `options` object here is optional.
    [ jsonApiSerializer, options ]
  ]
})
// The listener function may be used as a standalone server, or
// may be composed as part of a framework.
const server = http.createServer((request, response) =>
  listener(request, response)
  .catch(error => { /* error logging */ }))

server.listen(8080)

The options object is as follows:

  • prefix: hyperlink prefix. If this prefix starts with /, then it will rewrite paths relative to the prefix. For example, a prefix valued /api will handle requests at that route like /api/users/1. Default: "" (empty string).
  • inflectType: pluralize and dasherize the record type name in the URI. Can be Boolean to enable/disable all inflections or an object specifying each type in specific with unreferenced types set to default, ex: { faculty: false }. Default: true.
  • inflectKeys: camelize the field names per record. Default: true.
  • maxLimit: maximum number of records to show per page. Default: 1000.
  • includeLimit: maximum depth of fields per include. Default: 3.
  • bufferEncoding: which encoding type to use for input buffer fields. Default: base64.
  • jsonSpaces: how many spaces to use for pretty printing JSON. Default: 2.
  • jsonapi: top-level object mainly used for describing version. Default: { version: '1.0' }.
  • castNumericIds: whether to cast numeric id strings to numbers. Default: true.

Internal options:

  • uriTemplate: URI template string.
  • allowLevel: HTTP methods to allow ordered by appearance in URI template.

License

This software is licensed under the MIT license.

