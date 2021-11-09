formulize :waxing_crescent_moon:

formula UI generator

📦 Installation

git

$ git clone git@github.com:KennethanCeyer/formulize

npm

$ npm install formulize

yarn

$ yarn add formulize

👏 Getting started

This plugin helps you to make formulas WYSWYG UI

this plugin is based metric-parser

demo page

📃 Example (basic)

< div id = "formulize" > </ div >

If you want to make UI into #formulize

typescript

import { UI } from 'formulize' ; const target = document .getElementById( 'formulize' ); const formulize = new UI(target, { ...options }); const data: Tree = { operator: '*' , operand1: { value: { type : 'unit' , unit: 1 } }, operand2: { value: { type : 'unit' , unit: 2 } } }; formulize.setData(data);

javascript (ES6)

import { UI } from 'formulize' ; const target = document .getElementById( 'formulize' ); const formulize = new UI(target, { ...options }); const data = { operator : '*' , operand1 : { value : { type : 'unit' , unit : 1 } }, operand2 : { value : { type : 'unit' , unit : 2 } } }; formulize.setData(data);

jQuery

$( function ( ) { $( '#formulize' ).formulize({ ...options }); const formulize = $( '#formulize' ).data( '$formulize' ); const data = { operator : '*' , operand1 : { value : { type : 'unit' , unit : 1 } }, operand2 : { value : { type : 'unit' , unit : 2 } } }; formulize.setData(data); $( '#formulize' ).setData(data); });

🚩 Roadmap

support typescript

support typescript update formula tree parser

update formula tree parser support reference docs

support reference docs follow clean code philosophy

follow clean code philosophy follow object based implementation

follow object based implementation support UMD module

support UMD module support code qualify tool

support code qualify tool support automation test environment

support automation test environment support scss style file

support scss style file support multiple themes

support multiple themes support unit code to achieve coverage over 90%

support unit code to achieve coverage over 90% support integration testing with mocking dom in the code-level

support integration testing with mocking dom in the code-level support e2e testing

support e2e testing add guideline in Github WIKI

add guideline in Github WIKI add guideline snippet gist and jsfiddle

add guideline snippet gist and jsfiddle add contributor guidelines

add contributor guidelines support cdn

