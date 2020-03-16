DEPRECATED: this repository has been deprecated. The project continues at formulajs/formulajs. Documentation can be found here

JavaScript implementation of most Microsoft Excel formula functions

USAGE

Formulas depends on the following Open source Javascript libraries: Numeric, NumeralJs and jStats.

Include them as follow to use formula.js in your browser:

< script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/numeric/1.2.6/numeric.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/numeral.js/1.4.5/numeral.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/jstat/latest/jstat.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "local-formula-path/formula.js" > </ script >

LICENSE

formula.js is freely distributable under the terms of the MIT license. Copyright (c) 2014 Sutoiku, Inc.