formula-one is a library which makes it easier to write type-safe forms with validations and complex inputs.
Edit the working example on CodeSandbox
// @flow strict
import React from "react";
import {Form, Field, ObjectField, FeedbackStrategies} from "formula-one";
type Person = {
name: string,
age: string,
faction: "Empire" | "Rebels",
};
const EMPTY_PERSON: Person = {
name: "",
age: "",
faction: "Empire",
};
export default function SimpleExample() {
return (
<div className="App">
<Form
initialValue={EMPTY_PERSON}
onSubmit={person => console.log("Submitted", person)}
>
{(link, onSubmit) => (
<ObjectField link={link}>
{links => (
<>
<Field link={links.name}>
{(value, errors, onChange) => (
<label>
<div>Name</div>
<input
type="text"
value={value}
onChange={e => onChange(e.target.value)}
/>
</label>
)}
</Field>
<Field link={links.age}>
{(value, errors, onChange) => (
<label>
<div>Age</div>
<input
type="text"
onChange={e => onChange(e.target.value)}
value={value}
/>
</label>
)}
</Field>
<Field link={links.faction}>
{(value, errors, onChange) => (
<label>
<div>Faction</div>
<select
onChange={e => onChange(e.target.value)}
value={value}
>
<option value="Empire">Empire</option>
<option value="Rebels">Rebels</option>
</select>
</label>
)}
</Field>
<div>
<button onClick={onSubmit}>Submit</button>
</div>
</>
)}
</ObjectField>
)}
</Form>
</div>
);
}
formula-one helps you write forms in React by managing the state of your form and ensuring your inputs are the right type. It does this by introducing a new abstraction, called a Field. A Field wraps some value and provides a way to render and edit that value. A simple Field might wrap a
string, which displays and edits its value through an
<input type="text">. A more complex value, such as a date and time might be displayed as an ISO 8601 string and be edited through a calendar input.
Fields are specified using the
<Field> component, which wraps your input using a render prop. It provides the value, errors, onChange, and onBlur handlers, which should be hooked up to your input.
Individual Fields are aggregated into objects and arrays using the
<ObjectField> and
<ArrayField> components. These components enable you to build forms with multiple fields.
In formula-one, all of the form's state is held in the
<Form> component, and communicated to its internal Fields via opaque props called links. These links contain all of the data and metadata used to render an input and its associated errors.
formula-one provides an api for specifying validations on Fields. Each Field exposes a
validation props, which has the type
T => Array<string> for a
Field of type
T. Each string represents an error message, and the empty array indicates no errors.
An example of a
Field<string> which doesn't allow empty strings:
Edit the working example on CodeSandbox
function noEmptyStrings(s: string): Array<string> {
if (s === "") {
return ["Cannot be empty"];
}
return [];
}
<Field link={link} validation={noEmptyStrings}>
{(value, errors, onChange) => (
<>
<label>
<div>Name</div>
<input
type="text"
value={value}
onChange={e => onChange(e.target.value)}
/>
{errors ? (
<ul className="error">
{errors.map(e => (
<li key={e}>{e}</li>
))}
</ul>
) : null}
</label>
</>
)}
</Field>;
In addition to tracking errors and validating when inputs change, formula-one tracks metadata to help you decide whether you should show errors to your user.
<Form> allows you to specify a strategy for when to show errors.
Some base strategies are exported as fields on the
FeedbackStrategies object. Here is a table of the strategies and their behavior.
|Strategy identifier
|Strategy Behavior
FeedbackStrategies.Always
|Always show errors (default)
FeedbackStrategies.Touched
|Show errors for fields which have been touched (changed or blurred)
FeedbackStrategies.Blurred
|Show errors for fields which have been blurred
FeedbackStrategies.Changed
|Show errors for fields which have been changed
FeedbackStrategies.ClientValidationSucceeded
|Show errors for fields which have had their validations pass at any time in the past
FeedbackStrategies.Pristine
|Show errors when the form has not been modified
FeedbackStrategies.Submitted
|Show errors after the form has been submitted
These simple strategies can be combined by using the
and,
or, and
not functions also on the
FeedbackStrategies object, as follows:
import {FeedbackStrategies} from "formula-one";
const {Changed, Blurred, Submitted, or, and} = FeedbackStrategies;
const strategy = or(and(Changed, Blurred), Submitted);
<Field>
To specify multiple validations for a single field, simply run the validations in sequence and serialize their errors into a single array.
Edit the working example on CodeSandbox
function validate(s: string): Array<string> {
return [noEmptyStrings, mustHaveNumbers, noLongStrings].flatMap(validation =>
validation(s)
);
}
Both
<ObjectField> and
<ArrayField> allow a validation to be specified. You can use the
<ErrorsHelper> component to extract the errors from the link.
Even inputs which are complex (e.g. a datepicker) can be wrapped in a
<Field> wrapper, but validations are tracked at the field level, so you won't be able to use formula-one to track changes and validations below the field level. For example, you can't represent a validation error for just the day part of a date if you only have a single
<Field> wrapping a datepicker. Instead, the error will be associated with the entire date.
Often, you may want to edit a list of items in a form. formula-one exposes an aggregator called
<ArrayField>, which allows you to manipulate a list of Fields.
For example, imagine you have a form for a person, who has a name, but also some number of pets, who each have their own name.
Edit the working example on CodeSandbox
type Person = {
name: string,
pets: Array<{
name: string,
}>,
};
const emptyPerson: Person = {
name: "",
pets: [],
};
export default function () {
return (
<div className="App">
<Form
initialValue={emptyPerson}
onSubmit={p => console.log("Submitted", p)}
>
{(link, onSubmit) => (
<ObjectField link={link}>
{links => (
<>
<Field link={links.name}>
{(value, errors, onChange) => (
<label>
<div>Name</div>
<input
type="text"
onChange={e => onChange(e.target.value)}
value={value}
/>
</label>
)}
</Field>
<ArrayField link={links.pets}>
{(links, {addField}) => (
<ul>
{links.map((link, i) => (
<ObjectField key={i} link={link}>
{link => (
<Field link={link.name}>
{(value, errors, onChange) => (
<li>
Pet #{i + 1}
<input
type="text"
value={value}
onChange={e => onChange(e.target.value)}
/>
</li>
)}
</Field>
)}
</ObjectField>
))}
{links.length === 0 ? "No pets :(" : null}
<button
onClick={() => addField(links.length, {name: ""})}
>
Add pet
</button>
</ul>
)}
</ArrayField>
<div>
<button onClick={onSubmit}>Submit</button>
</div>
</>
)}
</ObjectField>
)}
</Form>
</div>
);
}
<ArrayField> exposes both an array of links to the array elements, but also an object containing mutators for the array:
addField(index: number, value: E): Add a field at a position in the array
addFields(spans: $ReadOnlyArray<Span<E>>): Add multiple fields to an array
removeField(index: number): Remove a field at a position in array
filterFields(predicate: (item: E, index: number) => boolean): Remove multiple fields from an array
modifyFields({insertSpans: $ReadOnlyArray<Span<E>>, filterPredicate: (item: E, index: number) => boolean}): Simultaneously add and remove fields from an array
moveField(fromIndex: number, toIndex: number): Move a field in an array (preserves metadata for the field)
where
Span<E> is a range to be inserted at an index:
[number, $ReadOnlyArray<E>].
Oftentimes, when you need to wrap a component which has a button you will use for submission, you can simply wrap that component with your
<Form> element. The
<Form> does not render any elements, so it will not affect your DOM hierarchy.
Example:
<Form>
{(link, handleSubmit) => (
<Modal buttons={[<button onClick={handleSubmit}>Submit</button>]}>
<MyField link={link}>...</MyField>
</Modal>
)}
</Form>
Sometimes a change in one field has to be reflected in another field.
<ObjectField> and
<ArrayField> have a prop
customChange to allow this. It will be called when a child Field changes, and by returning a non-null result you can override the whole Currently, no metadata is preserved (all fields are marked changed, blurred, and touched) if a
customChange function is used.
The API is:
// Override nextValue by returning a non-null result
customChange: <T>(prevValue: T, nextValue: T) => null | T;
Edit the working example on CodeSandbox
const SHIPS = {
"X-Wing": {faction: "Rebels", name: "X-Wing"},
"Y-Wing": {faction: "Rebels", name: "Y-Wing"},
"TIE Fighter": {faction: "Empire", name: "TIE Fighter"},
"TIE Defender": {faction: "Empire", name: "TIE Defender"},
};
type Person = {
name: string,
age: string,
faction: "Empire" | "Rebels",
ship: string,
};
function ensureFactionShipConsistency(
prevPerson: Person,
person: Person
): null | Person {
const ship = SHIPS[person.ship];
if (person.faction !== ship.faction) {
// person's ship is inconsistent with their faction: need an update
if (prevPerson.ship !== person.ship) {
// ship changed; update faction to match
return {...person, faction: ship.faction};
} else if (prevPerson.faction !== person.faction) {
// faction changed; give them a ship from their new faction
const newShip = Object.keys(SHIPS).find(
x => SHIPS[x].faction === person.faction
);
return {...person, ship: newShip};
} else {
throw new Error("unreachable");
}
} else {
return null;
}
}
export default function CustomChange() {
return (
<div className="App">
<Form
initialValue={EMPTY_PERSON}
onSubmit={person => console.log("Submitted", person)}
>
{(link, onSubmit) => (
<ObjectField link={link} customChange={ensureFactionShipConsistency}>
{links => (
<>
<Field link={links.faction}>{/*...*/}</Field>
<Field link={links.ship}>{/*...*/}</Field>
<div>
<button onClick={onSubmit}>Submit</button>
</div>
</>
)}
</ObjectField>
)}
</Form>
</div>
);
}
Oftentimes, you will want to show errors from an external source (such as the server) in your form alongside any client-side validation errors. These can be passed into your
<Form> component using the
externalErrors prop.
These errors must be in an object with keys representing the path to the field they should be associated with. For example, the errors:
const externalErrors = {
"/": "User failed to save!",
"/email": "A user with this email already exists!",
};
could be used in this form:
<Form externalErrors={externalErrors}>
{(link, handleSubmit) => (
<>
<ObjectField link={link}>
{links => (
<>
<StringField link={links.name} />
<StringField link={links.email} />
</>
)}
</ObjectField>
<ErrorsHelper link={link}>
{({shouldShowErrors, flattened}) =>
shouldShowErrors ? (
<ul className="form-level-error">
{flattened.map(errorMessage => (
<li key={errorMessage}>{errorMessage}</li>
))}
</ul>
) : null
}
</ErrorsHelper>
<button onClick={handleSubmit}>Submit</button>
</>
)}
</Form>
Additional information is available in an object which is the last argument to the
<Form>,
<ObjectField>,
<ArrayField>, and
<Field> components' render props. This object contains the following information:
|key
|type
|description
|touched
boolean
|Whether the field has been touched (blurred or changed)
|changed
boolean
|Whether the field has been changed
|blurred
boolean
|Whether the field has been blurred
|shouldShowErrors
boolean
|Whether errors should be shown according to the current feedback strategy
|unfilteredErrors
$ReadOnlyArray<string>
|All validation errors for the current field. (This differs from the
errors argument in
<Field>, since the
errors argument in
<Field> will be empty if
shouldShowErrors is false)
|valid
boolean
|Whether the field (and its children) pass their validations (NOTE: only client errors are considered!)
|asyncValidationInFlight
boolean
|Whether there is an asynchronous validation in progress for this field
|value
T
|The current value for this field. (This will always match the
value argument to
<Field>)
An example of how these data could be used:
<Form onSubmit={handleSubmit}>
{(link, handleSubmit, {valid}) => (
<>
<Field link={link}>
{(value, errors, onChange, onBlur, {changed}) => (
<label>
Name
<input
type="text"
value={value}
onChange={onChange}
onBlur={onBlur}
/>
{changed ? "(Modified)" : null}
</label>
)}
</Field>
<button disabled={!valid} onClick={() => handleSubmit()}>
Submit
</button>
</>
)}
</Form>
Sometimes, you need to have multiple submission buttons and need to know which button was clicked in your
onSubmit prop callback. This can be achieved by passing additional information as an argument to the
handleSubmit argument to your
<Form>'s render prop. This argument will be passed to your
onSubmit prop callback as a second argument. If your
onSubmit prop callback is typed to make this extra data mandatory, the inner
handleSubmit callback will require that data.
Example:
function handleSubmit(value: User, saveOrSubmit: "save" | "submit") {
if (saveOrSubmit === "save") {
// ...
} else if (saveOrSubmit === "submit") {
// ...
}
}
<Form onSubmit={handleSubmit}>
{(link, handleSubmit) => (
<>
<UserField link={link} />
<div>
<button onClick={() => handleSubmit("save")}>Save</button>
<button onClick={() => handleSubmit("submit")}>Submit</button>
</div>
</>
)}
</Form>;
It is easy to submit a formula-one form using the
handleSubmit argument provided to
<Form>'s render prop, but sometimes you need to submit a
<Form> from outside. This is possible using the
submit() method available on
<Form> along with a React ref to that
<Form> element. This
submit() method can also receive additional user-specified information, as stated above.
function handleSubmit(value) {
/* ... */
}
class MyExternalButtonExample extends React.Component<Props> {
form: null | React.Element<typeof Form>;
constructor(props: Props) {
super(props);
this.form = null;
this.handleSubmitClick = this.handleSubmitClick.bind(this);
}
handleSubmitClick() {
if (this.form != null) {
this.form.submit();
}
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<Form
ref={f => {
this.form = f;
}}
onSubmit={handleSubmit}
>
{link => <UserField link={link} />}
</Form>
<button onClick={this.handleSubmitClick}>Submit</button>
</div>
);
}
}
Normally, after the initial render, a
<Form> component will ignore changes to its
initialState prop. This is necessary because the
<Form> component tracks metadata in addition to the any updates to the value of the form, and it must maintain that data as the user edits the form. If you want to start over with a new initial state and count all fields as unchanged and unblurred, you can provide a
key prop to your
<Form>. When this
key changes, React will discard the state of your form and
<Form> will be initialized with the provided
initialState.