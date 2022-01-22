formula-one is a library which makes it easier to write type-safe forms with validations and complex inputs.

A minimal example, with no validation

Edit the working example on CodeSandbox

import React from "react" ; import {Form, Field, ObjectField, FeedbackStrategies} from "formula-one" ; type Person = { name : string, age : string, faction : "Empire" | "Rebels" , }; const EMPTY_PERSON: Person = { name : "" , age : "" , faction : "Empire" , }; export default function SimpleExample ( ) { return ( <div className="App"> <Form initialValue={EMPTY_PERSON} onSubmit={person => console.log("Submitted", person)} > {(link, onSubmit) => ( <ObjectField link={link}> {links => ( <> <Field link={links.name}> {(value, errors, onChange) => ( <label> <div>Name</div> <input type="text" value={value} onChange={e => onChange(e.target.value)} /> </label> )} </Field> <Field link={links.age}> {(value, errors, onChange) => ( <label> <div>Age</div> <input type="text" onChange={e => onChange(e.target.value)} value={value} /> </label> )} </Field> <Field link={links.faction}> {(value, errors, onChange) => ( <label> <div>Faction</div> <select onChange={e => onChange(e.target.value)} value={value} > <option value="Empire">Empire</option> <option value="Rebels">Rebels</option> </select> </label> )} </Field> <div> <button onClick={onSubmit}>Submit</button> </div> </> )} </ObjectField> )} </Form> </div> ); }

Philosophy

formula-one helps you write forms in React by managing the state of your form and ensuring your inputs are the right type. It does this by introducing a new abstraction, called a Field. A Field wraps some value and provides a way to render and edit that value. A simple Field might wrap a string , which displays and edits its value through an <input type="text"> . A more complex value, such as a date and time might be displayed as an ISO 8601 string and be edited through a calendar input.

Fields are specified using the <Field> component, which wraps your input using a render prop. It provides the value, errors, onChange, and onBlur handlers, which should be hooked up to your input.

Individual Fields are aggregated into objects and arrays using the <ObjectField> and <ArrayField> components. These components enable you to build forms with multiple fields.

In formula-one, all of the form's state is held in the <Form> component, and communicated to its internal Fields via opaque props called links. These links contain all of the data and metadata used to render an input and its associated errors.

Validations

Simple Validation

formula-one provides an api for specifying validations on Fields. Each Field exposes a validation props, which has the type T => Array<string> for a Field of type T . Each string represents an error message, and the empty array indicates no errors.

An example of a Field<string> which doesn't allow empty strings:

Edit the working example on CodeSandbox

function noEmptyStrings ( s: string ): Array < string > { if (s === "" ) { return [ "Cannot be empty" ]; } return []; } <Field link={link} validation={noEmptyStrings}> {(value, errors, onChange) => ( <> < label > < div > Name </ div > < input type = "text" value = {value} onChange = {e => onChange(e.target.value)} /> {errors ? ( < ul className = "error" > {errors.map(e => ( < li key = {e} > {e} </ li > ))} </ ul > ) : null} </ label > </> )} </ Field > ;

When to show errors

In addition to tracking errors and validating when inputs change, formula-one tracks metadata to help you decide whether you should show errors to your user. <Form> allows you to specify a strategy for when to show errors.

Some base strategies are exported as fields on the FeedbackStrategies object. Here is a table of the strategies and their behavior.

Strategy identifier Strategy Behavior FeedbackStrategies.Always Always show errors (default) FeedbackStrategies.Touched Show errors for fields which have been touched (changed or blurred) FeedbackStrategies.Blurred Show errors for fields which have been blurred FeedbackStrategies.Changed Show errors for fields which have been changed FeedbackStrategies.ClientValidationSucceeded Show errors for fields which have had their validations pass at any time in the past FeedbackStrategies.Pristine Show errors when the form has not been modified FeedbackStrategies.Submitted Show errors after the form has been submitted

These simple strategies can be combined by using the and , or , and not functions also on the FeedbackStrategies object, as follows:

import {FeedbackStrategies} from "formula-one" ; const {Changed, Blurred, Submitted, or, and} = FeedbackStrategies; const strategy = or(and(Changed, Blurred), Submitted);

Multiple validations for a single <Field>

To specify multiple validations for a single field, simply run the validations in sequence and serialize their errors into a single array.

Edit the working example on CodeSandbox

function validate ( s: string ): Array < string > { return [noEmptyStrings, mustHaveNumbers, noLongStrings].flatMap( validation => validation(s) ); }

Validations on aggregations of Fields

Both <ObjectField> and <ArrayField> allow a validation to be specified. You can use the <ErrorsHelper> component to extract the errors from the link.

Complex inputs

Even inputs which are complex (e.g. a datepicker) can be wrapped in a <Field> wrapper, but validations are tracked at the field level, so you won't be able to use formula-one to track changes and validations below the field level. For example, you can't represent a validation error for just the day part of a date if you only have a single <Field> wrapping a datepicker. Instead, the error will be associated with the entire date.

Common use cases

Arrays in forms

Often, you may want to edit a list of items in a form. formula-one exposes an aggregator called <ArrayField> , which allows you to manipulate a list of Fields.

For example, imagine you have a form for a person, who has a name, but also some number of pets, who each have their own name.

Edit the working example on CodeSandbox

type Person = { name : string, pets : Array <{ name : string, }>, }; const emptyPerson: Person = { name : "" , pets : [], }; export default function ( ) { return ( <div className="App"> <Form initialValue={emptyPerson} onSubmit={p => console.log("Submitted", p)} > {(link, onSubmit) => ( <ObjectField link={link}> {links => ( <> <Field link={links.name}> {(value, errors, onChange) => ( <label> <div>Name</div> <input type="text" onChange={e => onChange(e.target.value)} value={value} /> </label> )} </Field> <ArrayField link={links.pets}> {(links, {addField}) => ( <ul> {links.map((link, i) => ( <ObjectField key={i} link={link}> {link => ( <Field link={link.name}> {(value, errors, onChange) => ( <li> Pet #{i + 1} <input type="text" value={value} onChange={e => onChange(e.target.value)} /> </li> )} </Field> )} </ObjectField> ))} {links.length === 0 ? "No pets :(" : null} <button onClick={() => addField(links.length, {name: ""})} > Add pet </button> </ul> )} </ArrayField> <div> <button onClick={onSubmit}>Submit</button> </div> </> )} </ObjectField> )} </Form> </div> ); }

<ArrayField> exposes both an array of links to the array elements, but also an object containing mutators for the array:

addField(index: number, value: E) : Add a field at a position in the array

: Add a field at a position in the array addFields(spans: $ReadOnlyArray<Span<E>>) : Add multiple fields to an array

: Add multiple fields to an array removeField(index: number) : Remove a field at a position in array

: Remove a field at a position in array filterFields(predicate: (item: E, index: number) => boolean) : Remove multiple fields from an array

: Remove multiple fields from an array modifyFields({insertSpans: $ReadOnlyArray<Span<E>>, filterPredicate: (item: E, index: number) => boolean}) : Simultaneously add and remove fields from an array

: Simultaneously add and remove fields from an array moveField(fromIndex: number, toIndex: number) : Move a field in an array (preserves metadata for the field)

where Span<E> is a range to be inserted at an index: [number, $ReadOnlyArray<E>] .

Form in a modal

Oftentimes, when you need to wrap a component which has a button you will use for submission, you can simply wrap that component with your <Form> element. The <Form> does not render any elements, so it will not affect your DOM hierarchy.

Example:

<Form> {(link, handleSubmit) => ( < Modal buttons = {[ < button onClick = {handleSubmit} > Submit </ button > ]}> < MyField link = {link} > ... </ MyField > </ Modal > )} < /Form>

Custom changes

Sometimes a change in one field has to be reflected in another field. <ObjectField> and <ArrayField> have a prop customChange to allow this. It will be called when a child Field changes, and by returning a non-null result you can override the whole Currently, no metadata is preserved (all fields are marked changed, blurred, and touched) if a customChange function is used.

The API is:

customChange : < T > (prevValue: T, nextValue: T) => null | T;

Edit the working example on CodeSandbox

const SHIPS = { "X-Wing" : { faction : "Rebels" , name : "X-Wing" }, "Y-Wing" : { faction : "Rebels" , name : "Y-Wing" }, "TIE Fighter" : { faction : "Empire" , name : "TIE Fighter" }, "TIE Defender" : { faction : "Empire" , name : "TIE Defender" }, }; type Person = { name : string, age : string, faction : "Empire" | "Rebels" , ship : string, }; function ensureFactionShipConsistency ( prevPerson: Person, person: Person ): null | Person { const ship = SHIPS[person.ship]; if (person.faction !== ship.faction) { if (prevPerson.ship !== person.ship) { return {...person, faction : ship.faction}; } else if (prevPerson.faction !== person.faction) { const newShip = Object .keys(SHIPS).find( x => SHIPS[x].faction === person.faction ); return {...person, ship : newShip}; } else { throw new Error ( "unreachable" ); } } else { return null ; } } export default function CustomChange ( ) { return ( < div className = "App" > < Form initialValue = {EMPTY_PERSON} onSubmit = {person => console.log("Submitted", person)} > {(link, onSubmit) => ( < ObjectField link = {link} customChange = {ensureFactionShipConsistency} > {links => ( <> < Field link = {links.faction} > {/*...*/} </ Field > < Field link = {links.ship} > {/*...*/} </ Field > < div > < button onClick = {onSubmit} > Submit </ button > </ div > </> )} </ ObjectField > )} </ Form > </ div > ); }

External validation

Oftentimes, you will want to show errors from an external source (such as the server) in your form alongside any client-side validation errors. These can be passed into your <Form> component using the externalErrors prop.

These errors must be in an object with keys representing the path to the field they should be associated with. For example, the errors:

const externalErrors = { "/" : "User failed to save!" , "/email" : "A user with this email already exists!" , };

could be used in this form:

<Form externalErrors={externalErrors}> {(link, handleSubmit) => ( <> <ObjectField link={link}> {links => ( <> <StringField link={links.name} /> <StringField link={links.email} /> </> )} </ObjectField> <ErrorsHelper link={link}> {({shouldShowErrors, flattened}) => shouldShowErrors ? ( <ul className="form-level-error"> {flattened.map(errorMessage => ( <li key={errorMessage}>{errorMessage}</li> ))} </ul> ) : null } </ErrorsHelper> <button onClick={handleSubmit}>Submit</button> </> )} </Form>

Advanced usage

Additional information in render prop

Additional information is available in an object which is the last argument to the <Form> , <ObjectField> , <ArrayField> , and <Field> components' render props. This object contains the following information:

key type description touched boolean Whether the field has been touched (blurred or changed) changed boolean Whether the field has been changed blurred boolean Whether the field has been blurred shouldShowErrors boolean Whether errors should be shown according to the current feedback strategy unfilteredErrors $ReadOnlyArray<string> All validation errors for the current field. (This differs from the errors argument in <Field> , since the errors argument in <Field> will be empty if shouldShowErrors is false) valid boolean Whether the field (and its children) pass their validations (NOTE: only client errors are considered!) asyncValidationInFlight boolean Whether there is an asynchronous validation in progress for this field value T The current value for this field. (This will always match the value argument to <Field> )

An example of how these data could be used:

<Form onSubmit={handleSubmit}> {(link, handleSubmit, {valid}) => ( <> < Field link = {link} > {(value, errors, onChange, onBlur, {changed}) => ( < label > Name < input type = "text" value = {value} onChange = {onChange} onBlur = {onBlur} /> {changed ? "(Modified)" : null} </ label > )} </ Field > < button disabled = {!valid} onClick = {() => handleSubmit()}> Submit </ button > </> )} </ Form >

Multiple submission buttons

Sometimes, you need to have multiple submission buttons and need to know which button was clicked in your onSubmit prop callback. This can be achieved by passing additional information as an argument to the handleSubmit argument to your <Form> 's render prop. This argument will be passed to your onSubmit prop callback as a second argument. If your onSubmit prop callback is typed to make this extra data mandatory, the inner handleSubmit callback will require that data.

Example:

function handleSubmit ( value: User, saveOrSubmit: "save" | "submit" ) { if (saveOrSubmit === "save" ) { } else if (saveOrSubmit === "submit" ) { } } <Form onSubmit={handleSubmit}> {(link, handleSubmit) => ( <> < UserField link = {link} /> < div > < button onClick = {() => handleSubmit("save")}>Save </ button > < button onClick = {() => handleSubmit("submit")}>Submit </ button > </ div > </> )} </ Form > ;

Submitting forms externally

It is easy to submit a formula-one form using the handleSubmit argument provided to <Form> 's render prop, but sometimes you need to submit a <Form> from outside. This is possible using the submit() method available on <Form> along with a React ref to that <Form> element. This submit() method can also receive additional user-specified information, as stated above.

function handleSubmit ( value ) { } class MyExternalButtonExample extends React . Component < Props > { form : null | React.Element< typeof Form>; constructor (props: Props) { super (props); this .form = null ; this .handleSubmitClick = this .handleSubmitClick.bind( this ); } handleSubmitClick() { if ( this .form != null ) { this .form.submit(); } } render() { return ( < div > < Form ref = {f => { this.form = f; }} onSubmit={handleSubmit} > {link => < UserField link = {link} /> } </ Form > < button onClick = {this.handleSubmitClick} > Submit </ button > </ div > ); } }

Frequently Asked Questions

Is it possible to reset a form to a new initial state?