Quicky create formsy-react forms with Semantic-Ui-React's Form Components.

Installation

npm install (or yarn add) formsy-semantic-ui-react

You will also need formsy-react

npm install (or yarn add) formsy-react

Usage

import { Form, Input, TextArea, Checkbox, Radio, RadioGroup, Dropdown, Select, } from 'formsy-semantic-ui-react' ;

var Form = require ( 'formsy-semantic-ui-react' ).Form;

const App = ( props ) => { const errorLabel = < Label color = "red" pointing /> return ( < Form onValidSubmit = { props.onValidSubmit } loading = { props.isLoading } > < Form.Input name = "email" label = "Email" validations = "isEmail" validationErrors = {{ isEmail: ' Email not valid ' }} errorLabel = { errorLabel } /> </ Form > ) }

Props

This library defines a couple of (non-required) props for more control over behavior/markup:

errorLabel (type: Node default: none ) Used to Show validation errors next to the inputs. Any children get replaced by getErrorMessage()

<Checkbox errorLabel={ <Label color= "red" pointing= "left" /> }/> />

instantValidation (type: bool default: false ) Whether or not to show validation errors as soon as user starts typing. Only available on Input and Form.Input

<Input instantValidation />

Examples

Go to the example folder to see more examples of how the components are used. To run the example app:

Then go to localhost:8080

For more information on building and validating formsy-react forms, take a look at Formsy-React's Dcoumentaion

Tests

Tests are done using Mocha, chai, sinon, and enzyme on jsdom. To run the tests,

npm/yarn install npm/yarn run test (or test :watch)

License: MIT