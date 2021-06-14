openbase logo
frc

formsy-react-components

by Tim Brayshaw
2.0.0-beta.5 (see all)

Bootstrap components for a formsy-react form.

Categories

Readme

formsy-react-components

Note: The work here on the master branch is for upcoming release that supports Bootstrap 4. The source for current (1.x) releases can be found on the release-1.x branch.

formsy-react-components is a selection of React components that render form elements for use in a formsy-react form.

The components render markup to be quickly included in a Bootstrap 4 form. This includes a <label>, help text, and some validation styling tied to formsy’s validation state and validation messages.

Install

To install using yarn:

yarn add formsy-react
yarn add formsy-react-components@next

To install using npm:

npm install --save formsy-react
npm install --save formsy-react-components@next

Browser Support

This should run on browsers where both Bootstrap and React are supported.

  • Internet Explorer: polyfills for Set and Array.from are required.

Usage

import { Form, Input } from 'formsy-react-components';

const MyForm = (props) => {
  return (
    <Form onSubmit={(data) => { console.log(data) }}>
      <Input
        name="firstname"
        label="What is your first name?"
      />
    </Form>
  )
}

Documentation

Documentation is a work in progress!

  • For a working code example, visit the Playground, then examine the source.
  • There is some information in /docs.

