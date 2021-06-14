Note: The work here on the
master branch is for upcoming release that supports Bootstrap 4. The source for current (1.x) releases can be found on the
release-1.x branch.
formsy-react-components is a selection of React components that render form elements for use in a formsy-react form.
The components render markup to be quickly included in a Bootstrap 4 form. This includes a
<label>, help text, and some validation styling tied to formsy’s validation state and validation messages.
To install using
yarn:
yarn add formsy-react
yarn add formsy-react-components@next
To install using
npm:
npm install --save formsy-react
npm install --save formsy-react-components@next
This should run on browsers where both Bootstrap and React are supported.
import { Form, Input } from 'formsy-react-components';
const MyForm = (props) => {
return (
<Form onSubmit={(data) => { console.log(data) }}>
<Input
name="firstname"
label="What is your first name?"
/>
</Form>
)
}
Documentation is a work in progress!