Note: The work here on the master branch is for upcoming release that supports Bootstrap 4. The source for current (1.x) releases can be found on the release-1.x branch.

formsy-react-components is a selection of React components that render form elements for use in a formsy-react form.

The components render markup to be quickly included in a Bootstrap 4 form. This includes a <label> , help text, and some validation styling tied to formsy’s validation state and validation messages.

Install

To install using yarn :

yarn add formsy-react yarn add formsy-react-components @next

To install using npm :

npm install --save formsy-react npm install --save formsy-react-components @next

Browser Support

This should run on browsers where both Bootstrap and React are supported.

Internet Explorer: polyfills for Set and Array.from are required.

Usage

import { Form, Input } from 'formsy-react-components' ; const MyForm = ( props ) => { return ( < Form onSubmit = {(data) => { console.log(data) }}> < Input name = "firstname" label = "What is your first name?" /> </ Form > ) }

Examples

See examples for a overview on usage.

Documentation

Documentation is a work in progress!