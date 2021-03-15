A form input builder and validator for React.
|Quick Start
|API
|1.x API
christianalfoni wrote an article on forms and validation with React, Nailing that validation with React JS, the result of that was this library.
The main concept is that forms, inputs, and validation are done very differently across developers and projects. This React component aims to be that “sweet spot” between flexibility and reusability.
This project was originally located at christianalfoni/formsy-react if you're looking for old issues.
onSubmit,
onValid, etc.)
yarn add formsy-react react react-dom and use with webpack, browserify, etc.
The 2.0 release fixed a number of legacy decisions in the Formsy API, mostly a reliance on function props over value props passed down to wrapped components. However, the API changes are minor and listed below.
getErrorMessage() =>
errorMessage
getErrorMessages() =>
errorMessages
getValue() =>
value
hasValue() =>
hasValue
isFormDisabled(): =>
isFormDisabled
isFormSubmitted() =>
isFormSubmitted
isPristine() =>
isPristine
isRequired() =>
isRequired
isValid(): =>
isValid
showError() =>
showError
showRequired() =>
showRequired
// MyInput.js
import { withFormsy } from 'formsy-react';
import React from 'react';
class MyInput extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.changeValue = this.changeValue.bind(this);
}
changeValue(event) {
// setValue() will set the value of the component, which in
// turn will validate it and the rest of the form
// Important: Don't skip this step. This pattern is required
// for Formsy to work.
this.props.setValue(event.currentTarget.value);
}
render() {
// An error message is passed only if the component is invalid
const errorMessage = this.props.errorMessage;
return (
<div>
<input onChange={this.changeValue} type="text" value={this.props.value || ''} />
<span>{errorMessage}</span>
</div>
);
}
}
export default withFormsy(MyInput);
withFormsy is a Higher-Order Component that
exposes additional props to
MyInput. See the API documentation to view a complete list of the
props.
import Formsy from 'formsy-react';
import React from 'react';
import MyInput from './MyInput';
export default class App extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.disableButton = this.disableButton.bind(this);
this.enableButton = this.enableButton.bind(this);
this.state = { canSubmit: false };
}
disableButton() {
this.setState({ canSubmit: false });
}
enableButton() {
this.setState({ canSubmit: true });
}
submit(model) {
fetch('http://example.com/', {
method: 'post',
body: JSON.stringify(model),
});
}
render() {
return (
<Formsy onValidSubmit={this.submit} onValid={this.enableButton} onInvalid={this.disableButton}>
<MyInput name="email" validations="isEmail" validationError="This is not a valid email" required />
<button type="submit" disabled={!this.state.canSubmit}>
Submit
</button>
</Formsy>
);
}
}
This code results in a form with a submit button that will run the
submit method when the form is submitted with a
valid email. The submit button is disabled as long as the input is empty (required) and the value is
not an email (isEmail). On validation error it will show the message: "This is not a valid email".
See the API for more information.
yarn
yarn lint runs lint checks
yarn test runs the tests
npm run deploy build and release formsy
Check out our Changelog and releases