formstream

by node-modules
1.1.1 (see all)

multipart/form-data encoded stream, helper for file upload.

Readme

formstream

A multipart/form-data encoded stream, helper for file upload.

Install

$ npm install formstream

Quick Start

var formstream = require('formstream');
var http = require('http');

var form = formstream();

// form.file('file', filepath, filename);
form.file('file', './logo.png', 'upload-logo.png');

// other form fields
form.field('foo', 'fengmk2').field('love', 'aerdeng');

// even send file content buffer directly
// form.buffer(name, buffer, filename, mimeType)
form.buffer('file2', new Buffer('This is file2 content.'), 'foo.txt');

var options = {
  method: 'POST',
  host: 'upload.cnodejs.net',
  path: '/store',
  headers: form.headers()
};
var req = http.request(options, function (res) {
  console.log('Status: %s', res.statusCode);
  res.on('data', function (data) {
    console.log(data.toString());
  });
});

form.pipe(req);

Chaining

var fs = require('fs');
var formstream = require('formstream');

var filepath = './logo.png';
fs.stat(filepath, function (err, stat) {
  formstream().field('status', 'share picture')
      .field('access_token', 'your access token')
      .file('pic', filepath, 'logo.png', stat.size)
      .pipe(process.stdout); // your request stream
});

API Doc

formstream()

Create a form instance.

Returns

Form - form instance

FormStream#field(name, value)

Add a normal field to the form.

Arguments

  • name String - Name of field
  • value String - Value of field

Returns

Form - form instance

FormStream#file(name, filepath[, filename][, filesize])

Add a local file to be uploaded to the form.

Arguments

  • name String - Name of file field
  • filepath String - Local path of the file to be uploaded
  • filename String - Optional. Name of the file (will be the base name of filepath if empty)
  • filesize Number - Optional. Size of the file (will not generate Content-Length header if not specified)

Returns

Form - form instance

FormStream#buffer(name, buffer, filename[, contentType])

Add a buffer as a file to upload.

Arguments

  • name String - Name of field
  • buffer Buffer - The buffer to be uploaded
  • filename String - The file name that tells the remote server
  • contentType String - Optional. Content-Type (aka. MIME Type) of content (will be infered with filename if empty)

Returns

Form - form instance

FormStream#stream(name, stream, filename[, contentType][, size])

Add a readable stream as a file to upload. Event 'error' will be emitted if an error occured.

Arguments

  • name String - Name of field
  • stream stream.Readable - A readable stream to be piped
  • filename String - The file name that tells the remote server
  • contentType String - Optional. Content-Type (aka. MIME Type) of content (will be infered with filename if empty)
  • size Number - Optional. Size of the stream (will not generate Content-Length header if not specified)

Returns

Form - form instance

FormStream#headers([headers])

Get headers for the request.

Arguments

  • headers Object - Additional headers

Example

var headers = form.headers({
  'Authorization': 'Bearer kei2akc92jmznvnkeh09sknzdk',
  'Accept': 'application/vnd.github.v3.full+json'
});

Returns

Object - Headers to be sent.

Event 'error'

Emitted if there was an error receiving data.

Event 'data'

The 'data' event emits when a Buffer was used.

See Node.js Documentation for more.

Event 'end'

Emitted when the stream has received no more 'data' events will happen.

See Node.js Documentation for more.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2012 - 2014 fengmk2 <fengmk2@gmail.com> Copyright(c) node-modules and other contributors.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

