A multipart/form-data encoded stream, helper for file upload.
$ npm install formstream
var formstream = require('formstream');
var http = require('http');
var form = formstream();
// form.file('file', filepath, filename);
form.file('file', './logo.png', 'upload-logo.png');
// other form fields
form.field('foo', 'fengmk2').field('love', 'aerdeng');
// even send file content buffer directly
// form.buffer(name, buffer, filename, mimeType)
form.buffer('file2', new Buffer('This is file2 content.'), 'foo.txt');
var options = {
method: 'POST',
host: 'upload.cnodejs.net',
path: '/store',
headers: form.headers()
};
var req = http.request(options, function (res) {
console.log('Status: %s', res.statusCode);
res.on('data', function (data) {
console.log(data.toString());
});
});
form.pipe(req);
var fs = require('fs');
var formstream = require('formstream');
var filepath = './logo.png';
fs.stat(filepath, function (err, stat) {
formstream().field('status', 'share picture')
.field('access_token', 'your access token')
.file('pic', filepath, 'logo.png', stat.size)
.pipe(process.stdout); // your request stream
});
Create a form instance.
Form - form instance
Add a normal field to the form.
Form - form instance
Add a local file to be uploaded to the form.
filepath if empty)
Content-Length header if not specified)
Form - form instance
Add a buffer as a file to upload.
filename if empty)
Form - form instance
Add a readable stream as a file to upload. Event 'error' will be emitted if an error occured.
filename if empty)
Content-Length header if not specified)
Form - form instance
Get headers for the request.
var headers = form.headers({
'Authorization': 'Bearer kei2akc92jmznvnkeh09sknzdk',
'Accept': 'application/vnd.github.v3.full+json'
});
Object - Headers to be sent.
Emitted if there was an error receiving data.
The 'data' event emits when a Buffer was used.
See Node.js Documentation for more.
Emitted when the stream has received no more 'data' events will happen.
See Node.js Documentation for more.
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2012 - 2014 fengmk2 <fengmk2@gmail.com> Copyright(c) node-modules and other contributors.
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.