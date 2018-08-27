Formous

NOTE: This repository is abandonware. PRs will not be accepted.

Simple and elegant form-handling for React

Formous strives to be a simple, elegant solution to handling forms in React. Formous's features and benefits:

Allows easy testing/validation of fields.

Can differentiate between critical (blocker) field errors and warnings (can still submit the form).

Super simple to use. No over-engineering here!

Unopinionated when it comes to UI. Formous just tells you what you need to know and lets you handle the rest.

Contents

Installation

npm i --save formous

Quick Start

Use the code snippet below as an example to help you get started right away.

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import Formous from 'formous' ; class ErrorText extends Component { render() { return < div style = {{ color: '# f00 ' }}> {this.props.errorText} </ div > } } class MyComponent extends Component { componentWillReceiveProps(nextProps) { this .props.setDefaultValues({ age : 33 , name : 'Sir Fluffalot' , }); } handleSubmit(formStatus, fields) { if (!formStatus.touched) { alert( 'Please fill out the form.' ); return ; } if (!formStatus.valid) { alert( 'Please address the errors in the form.' ); return ; } console .log(formStatus, fields); } render() { const { fields : { age, name }, formSubmit, } = this .props; return <div> <form onSubmit={formSubmit(this.handleSubmit)}> <div> <input placeholder="Name" type="text" value={name.value} { ...name.events } /> <ErrorText { ...name.failProps } /> </div> <div> <input placeholder="Age" type="text" value={age.value} { ...age.events } /> <ErrorText { ...age.failProps } /> </div> <div> <button type="submit">Submit</button> </div> </form> </div> } } const formousOptions = { fields: { name: { name: 'name', tests: [ { critical: true, failProps: { errorText: 'Name is required.', }, test(value) { return value !== ''; }, } ], }, age: { name: 'age', tests: [ { critical: true, failProps: { errorText: 'Age should be a number.', }, test(value) { return /^\d*$/.test(value); }, }, { critical: false, failProps: { errorText: 'Are you sure you\'re that old? :o', }, test(value) { return +value < 120; }, }, ], }, }, }; export default Formous(formousOptions)(MyComponent)

Usage

Formous is a higher-order component that you can use to wrap your component in order to supply it with field validation, error notifications, and form submission handling.

Import Formous at the top of your component's code:

import Formous from 'formous' ;

And at the bottom:

export default Formous(options)(MyComponent)

We'll get into the the options in a bit. Wrapping your component with Formous provides extra props (such as fields ) that you'll use to apply event-handlers and error-reporting to any JSX elements you wish. Let's say you have username and password fields in your component that you want Formous to handle. That could look like this:

const { username, password } = this .props.fields; return <div> <div> Username: <input type="text" value={username.value} { ...username.events } /> </div> <div> Password: <input type="password" value={password.value} { ...password.events } /> </div> </div>

This applies onBlur , onChange, and onFocus handlers to the appropriate elements. These will become controlled inputs, so be sure to include the value={...} attribute!

Formous was built to work with any UI framework (or none at all). So if, for example, you happen to be using Material UI, this would work just as well:

<TextField floatingLabelText= "Email" spellCheck={ false } value={email.value} { ...email.events } />

Formous Options

The Formous wrapper component requires a single argument, which is an object literal containing information about your fields, including tests to run in order to perform validation. The general format for the options is as follows:

const options = { fields : { field1 : { name : 'field1' , tests : [ { critical : true , failProps : { }, test(value, fields) { }, }, ], alsoTest : [ ], }, field2 : { }, }, };

Test Object Structure

Let's cover the test object properties in detail.

critical: boolean

If this test is critical and the test fails, it's considered a blocker. This means two things: #1, the form will be considered to be in an invalid state, and #2, any subsequent tests for this field will not be run.

If the test is not critical, it's considered a warning and the form will still be in a valid state. You could use this, for example, to warn someone that their password is not strong enough but you don't want to prevent form submission.

Make sure critical tests are always placed above non-critical tests! Only a single error can be returned from Formous, so if a non-critical test is above a critical one and it fails, no more tests in the list will be performed.

failProps: Object

This object contains properties that you'd want to apply to a particular element in order to indicate to the user that the field in question failed validation. Being a collection of props, this allows the developer more freedom in handling how they want to display an error.

For instance, in Material UI, a TextField component can accept the props errorText and errorStyle to display an error. So in Formous, we might specify failProps as such:

failProps: { errorStyle : { color : '#f00' }, errorText : 'Email is required.' , },

Then we just make sure these props get applied to the TextField element:

<TextField floatingLabelText= "Email" spellCheck={ false } value={email.value} { ...email.events } { ...email.failProps } />

test: (value: string, fields: Object) => boolean

The test function is called whenever the field's onBlur event is triggered. Two arguments are passed into test : the first is the value of the field at the time of the blur event, and the second is an object containing all the fields that Formous is managing. This is useful for test-chaining.

Simply perform whatever test you need on the given value, and return true if it's valid, or false if not.

Formous supports test-chaining, via the alsoTest array, which allows you to test related fields after the current field has passed its own tests. This is useful in cases where one field relies upon another, such as when a password field has been filled out but its corresponding confirmation field has not. In this example, when the user fills out the password field and tabs out of it, you wouldn't necessarily want the confirmation field to display an error because they haven't even gotten to that point yet. This is why Formous will quietly mark the confirmation field as invalid without returning an error. This effectively marks the entire form as invalid, but gives the user a chance to finish filling it out. See the example below.

const passwordFilled = { critical : true , failProps : { errorStyle, errorText : 'Password is too short.' , }, test(value) { return value === '' || value.length >= 4 ; }, }; const options = { fields : { password : { name : 'password' , tests : [ passwordFilled, ], alsoTest : [ 'passwordConfirm' ], }, passwordConfirm : { name : 'passwordConfirm' , tests : [ passwordFilled, { critical : true , failProps : { errorStyle, errorText : 'Please confirm the password you typed above.' , }, test(value, fields) { if (!fields.password) return true ; return fields.password.value === '' || value !== '' ; }, }, { critical : true , failProps : { errorStyle, errorText : 'The passwords do not match.' , }, test(value, fields) { if (!fields.password) return true ; return value === fields.password.value; }, }, ], }, }, };

Handling Form Submission

Formous passes another prop into the wrapped component, called formSubmit . You pass formSubmit a single function, and it returns a bound function which should be used in your form onSubmit prop. For example:

class MyComponent extends Component { handleSubmit(formStatus, fields) { } render() { return < div > < form onSubmit = {this.props.formSubmit(this.handleSubmit)} > {/* ... */} </ form > </ div > } }

Reference

All annotations use Flow syntax.

Formous-Supplied Props

clearForm: Function

Call with no arguments. Sets all fields to empty.

fields: Object

<field name> value: string - the current value of the field events: Object - contains events necessary to capture field input failProps: Object - contains the props specified in the Formous wrapper options, or an empty object if there's no error



formSubmit: (handler: Function) => Function

handler: (formStatus: Object, fields: Object) - the function to be called when the user attempts to submit the form formStatus: { touched: boolean, valid: boolean } touched - indicates whether the form has been "touched" at all (if any fields have received focus) valid - indicates whether the field is valid

- the function to be called when the user attempts to submit the form

formState: Object

touched: boolean - whether the form has been touched (field focused)

- whether the form has been touched (field focused) valid: boolean - whether the form is valid

fields - name/value pairs, e.g.:

this .props.setDefaultValues({ name : 'My Name' , age : 30 , });

Formous Wrapper Options

fields: Object

name: string - name of the field

- name of the field tests: Array<Object> - sequential list of tests to perform critical: boolean - whether the test failure is a blocker failProps: Object - props to pass into wrapped component in case of test failure test: (value: string, fields: Object) => boolean - test function value - the field's current value (at the time of the test) fields - an object containing values of all the fields in the form

- sequential list of tests to perform alsoTest: Array<string> - a list of field names to test after this field's tests are complete

Planned Features