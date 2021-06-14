openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

formol

by Kozea
2.9.4 (see all)

An opiniated react form framework.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

36

GitHub Stars

195

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

formol

Build Status Coverage Status

An opiniated react form framework.

Check the storybook

Check the starter pack

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial