Also, we're in the process of making this library way more flexible, allowing people to use whatever form and wizard library they like. Please read this issue and comment if you will to contribute.
A multi-step form component powered by
formik and
react-albus.
Large forms are generally bad for User Experience: it becomes both tiresome to fill and, in most of the cases, it gets slow. I've built this lib to tackle this problem: dividing one big form in multiple smaller forms, it gets much easier to reason about, both as a developer and as a user.
All the smaller forms may include validation (powered by
yup) and default values.
You can check the demo here, with the corresponding source code here.
You need to have
formik and
react-albus installed -- they are peer dependencies.
After that, just
yarn add formik-wizard and you're good to go!
If you plan to validate the sections, you need to install
yup as well!
Check out the example source code and the typings.
There's a hook called
useFormikWizard that you can use to read and write sections values and form statuses.
I recommend using
immer because you're modifying the steps data directly!
react-native
It's pretty straightforward: just use the
Form prop component as a
children forwarder. Example:
<FormikWizard
{...props}
Form={({ children }) => children}
/>
That's needed because there's no
form web component on React Native and
formik-wizard (and
formik) fallbacks to it.
Also, React Native doesn't have a submit button/input. To achieve a similar result, grab formik's context and fire its submit handler.
REMEMBER: IT'S NOT FORMIK-WIZARD'S CONTEXT. IT'S FORMIK'S!!!
That's a known issue. Jared palmer's tsdx doesn't handle default exports very well. Two options:
FormikWizard.default
import FormikWizard from 'formik-wizard'
function App() {
return <FormikWizard.default />
}
or...
import { FormikWizard } from 'formik-wizard'
function App() {
return <FormikWizard />
}
handleSubmit function?
The
onSubmit function expects a
Promise. Whatever you return from that
Promise will be set as the status. For example:
import { useCallback } from 'react'
const handleSubmit = useCallback((values) => {
return new Promise((resolve) => {
setTimeout(() => {
resolve({
message: "success"
})
}, 5000)
})
}, [])
While that
Promise is pending, the
isSubmitting flag is set to
true. The status is set automatically from the return of that
Promise.
The step form is wrapped inside a
Formik component but its props
aren't propagated to the form component. Anyway, you'll still have access to the
Formik context through one of these methods:
connect HOC.
Field component with a render prop
or a callback function as children.
useFormikContext hook (available in Formik's v2).
