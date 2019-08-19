Wrappers for formik that simplify usage with semantic-ui-react.

Benefits:

No need to manage form state

handles onChange for you

for you Normalize all input events to provide a value (Ex: value: true for Checkbox instead of checked

(Ex: for Checkbox instead of Easily handle showing validation messages from client or server

REDUCES BOILERPLATE

Install: npm i formik-semantic-ui

Ex:

<Form initialValues={{ emailAddress : "" }} onSubmit={(values, formikApi) => { api.save(values); formikApi.setFieldError( 'emailAdress' , 'already in use' ) }}> < Input label = "Email" name = "emailAddress" /> < Button.Submit > Submit </ Button.Submit > < Button.Reset > Cancel </ Button.Reset > </ Form >

Demo:

Components

Input Components

Input

Dropdown options can be passed to component directly or through inputProps

Checkbox

TextArea

props:

Property Required Default Desc name required formik property key

checks touched , errors , and values id optional field_input_${count} used to override default id put on component and associated via label label optional undefined displays label on <Form.Field> inputProps optional {} props to be passed to matching Semantic-UI component.

Ex: {type:"password"} on <Input /> fieldProps optional {} props passed to <Form.Field /> errorComponent optional span with class sui-error-message Use a component that receive a message prop (can be used also as a render prop) inputRef optional ref function to get handle to dom element (does not work on DropDown) fast optional false whether to use formik's FastField (beneficial for large forms)

Produce Semantic-UI:

<Form.Field error={checks errors}> < label /> < CONNECTED_FORMIK_COMPONENT /> /* Example < Input /> */ < span className = "sui-error-message" > Some error message </ span > </ Form.Field >

Form Helpers

<Form />

Usage Simple Usage - Components as children Enhanced Usage - "Render Prop" similar to default Formik "Render Prop" render={formikProps => <Form />} function as a child

Automatically binds Formik handleSubmit for Semantic UI Form onSubmit

for Semantic UI Form Automatically binds Formik isSubmitting for Semantic UI Form loading

for Semantic UI Form ignoreLoading - if you wish to disconnect the Forms loading prop from isSubmitting

- if you wish to disconnect the Forms prop from Accepts all <Formik /> props EXCEPT component

props EXCEPT Accepts the following props from Semantic UI <Form /> className inverted size



Ex:

<Form {...props} onSubmit={handleSubmit} loading={!props.ignoreLoading && isSubmitting} />

<Form.Children /> - alias for <React.Fragment> to better show intent when using render prop

Buttons

Button - <Button {...props} type="button" />

Button.Submit - <Button primary {...props} type="submit" />

Button.Reset - <Button basic {...props} type="button" onClick={handleReset} />

Creating Custom Components

TODO: Create a better factory

Current:

Schema Driven

Basics

Object keys map to component name prop

map to component prop Defaults to Input if type is unknown

if type is unknown Unknown types pass their type to Input type={type}

to You can provide an initial value

Very basic width via fieldProps

Document this better

Handle grouping

Usage: