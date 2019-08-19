openbase logo
formik-semantic-ui

by turner-industries
0.10.0 (see all)

Wrappers for [formik](https://github.com/jaredpalmer/formik) that simplify usage with [semantic-ui-react](https://github.com/Semantic-Org/Semantic-UI-React).

formik-semantic-ui

Wrappers for formik that simplify usage with semantic-ui-react.

Benefits:

  • No need to manage form state
  • handles onChange for you
  • Normalize all input events to provide a value (Ex: value: true for Checkbox instead of checked
  • Easily handle showing validation messages from client or server
  • REDUCES BOILERPLATE

Install: npm i formik-semantic-ui

Ex:

<Form initialValues={{emailAddress:""}} onSubmit={(values, formikApi) => {
  api.save(values);
  formikApi.setFieldError('emailAdress', 'already in use')
}}>
  <Input label="Email" name="emailAddress" />

  <Button.Submit>Submit</Button.Submit>
  <Button.Reset>Cancel</Button.Reset>
</Form>

Demo:

Components

Input Components

  • Input
  • Dropdown
    • options can be passed to component directly or through inputProps
  • Checkbox
  • TextArea

props:

PropertyRequiredDefaultDesc
namerequiredformik property key
checks touched, errors, and values
idoptionalfield_input_${count}used to override default id put on component and associated via label
labeloptionalundefineddisplays label on <Form.Field>
inputPropsoptional{}props to be passed to matching Semantic-UI component.
Ex: {type:"password"} on <Input />
fieldPropsoptional{}props passed to <Form.Field />
errorComponentoptionalspan with class sui-error-messageUse a component that receive a message prop (can be used also as a render prop)
inputRefoptionalref function to get handle to dom element (does not work on DropDown)
fastoptionalfalsewhether to use formik's FastField (beneficial for large forms)

Produce Semantic-UI:

<Form.Field error={checks errors}>
  <label />
  <CONNECTED_FORMIK_COMPONENT /> /* Example <Input /> */
  <span className="sui-error-message">Some error message</span>
</Form.Field>

Form Helpers

<Form />

  • Usage
    • Simple Usage - Components as children
    • Enhanced Usage - "Render Prop" similar to default Formik "Render Prop"
      • render={formikProps => <Form />}
      • function as a child
  • Automatically binds Formik handleSubmit for Semantic UI Form onSubmit
  • Automatically binds Formik isSubmitting for Semantic UI Form loading
  • ignoreLoading - if you wish to disconnect the Forms loading prop from isSubmitting
  • Accepts all <Formik /> props EXCEPT component
  • Accepts the following props from Semantic UI <Form />
    • className
    • inverted
    • size

Ex:

<Form
  {...props}
  onSubmit={handleSubmit}
  loading={!props.ignoreLoading && isSubmitting}
/>

<Form.Children /> - alias for <React.Fragment> to better show intent when using render prop

Buttons

  • Button - <Button {...props} type="button" />
  • Button.Submit - <Button primary {...props} type="submit" />
  • Button.Reset - <Button basic {...props} type="button" onClick={handleReset} />

Creating Custom Components

TODO: Create a better factory

Current:

Schema Driven

Basics

  • Object keys map to component name prop
  • Defaults to Input if type is unknown
  • Unknown types pass their type to Input type={type}
  • You can provide an initial value
  • Very basic width via fieldProps

TODO:

  • Document this better
  • Handle grouping

Usage:

<Form
  onSubmit={this._handleSubmit}
  schema={{
    emailAddress: {
      label: 'Email Address',
      type: 'text',
      value: 'justinobney@gmail.com',
    },
    ssn: {
      label: 'SSN',
      type: 'password',
      fieldProps: {
        width: 8,
      },
    },
    notes: {
      label: 'Notes',
      type: 'textarea',
      inputProps: {
        rows: '6',
      },
    },
    likes: {
      label: 'Favorite Food',
      type: 'dropdown',
      options: [
        {text: 'Pizza', value: 'pizza'},
        {text: 'I am wrong', value: 'im-wrong'},
      ],
    },
    agree: {
      label: 'I Agree',
      type: 'checkbox',
    },
  }}
>
  <Button.Submit>Submit</Button.Submit>
  <Button.Reset>Cancel</Button.Reset>
</Form>

