Wrappers for formik that simplify usage with semantic-ui-react.
Benefits:
onChange for you
value (Ex:
value: true for Checkbox instead of
checked
Install:
npm i formik-semantic-ui
Ex:
<Form initialValues={{emailAddress:""}} onSubmit={(values, formikApi) => {
api.save(values);
formikApi.setFieldError('emailAdress', 'already in use')
}}>
<Input label="Email" name="emailAddress" />
<Button.Submit>Submit</Button.Submit>
<Button.Reset>Cancel</Button.Reset>
</Form>
Demo:
options can be passed to component directly or through
inputProps
props:
|Property
|Required
|Default
|Desc
|name
|required
|formik property key
checks
touched,
errors, and
values
|id
|optional
field_input_${count}
|used to override default id put on component and associated via label
|label
|optional
undefined
|displays label on
<Form.Field>
|inputProps
|optional
{}
|props to be passed to matching Semantic-UI component.
Ex:
{type:"password"} on
<Input />
|fieldProps
|optional
{}
|props passed to
<Form.Field />
|errorComponent
|optional
|span with class
sui-error-message
|Use a component that receive a
message prop (can be used also as a render prop)
|inputRef
|optional
|ref function to get handle to dom element (does not work on DropDown)
|fast
|optional
|false
|whether to use formik's FastField (beneficial for large forms)
Produce Semantic-UI:
<Form.Field error={checks errors}>
<label />
<CONNECTED_FORMIK_COMPONENT /> /* Example <Input /> */
<span className="sui-error-message">Some error message</span>
</Form.Field>
<Form />
render={formikProps => <Form />}
handleSubmit for Semantic UI Form
onSubmit
isSubmitting for Semantic UI Form
loading
ignoreLoading - if you wish to disconnect the Forms
loading prop from
isSubmitting
<Formik /> props EXCEPT
component
<Form />
Ex:
<Form
{...props}
onSubmit={handleSubmit}
loading={!props.ignoreLoading && isSubmitting}
/>
<Form.Children /> - alias for
<React.Fragment> to better show intent when using render prop
<Button {...props} type="button" />
<Button primary {...props} type="submit" />
<Button basic {...props} type="button" onClick={handleReset} />
Current:
keys map to component
name prop
Input if type is unknown
type to
Input type={type}
fieldProps
Usage:
<Form
onSubmit={this._handleSubmit}
schema={{
emailAddress: {
label: 'Email Address',
type: 'text',
value: 'justinobney@gmail.com',
},
ssn: {
label: 'SSN',
type: 'password',
fieldProps: {
width: 8,
},
},
notes: {
label: 'Notes',
type: 'textarea',
inputProps: {
rows: '6',
},
},
likes: {
label: 'Favorite Food',
type: 'dropdown',
options: [
{text: 'Pizza', value: 'pizza'},
{text: 'I am wrong', value: 'im-wrong'},
],
},
agree: {
label: 'I Agree',
type: 'checkbox',
},
}}
>
<Button.Submit>Submit</Button.Submit>
<Button.Reset>Cancel</Button.Reset>
</Form>