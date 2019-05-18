openbase logo
fp

formik-persist

by Jared Palmer
1.1.0 (see all)

💾 Persist and rehydrate a Formik form to localStorage

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.5K

GitHub Stars

369

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Formik Persist

Persist and rehydrate a Formik form.

npm install formik-persist --save

Basic Usage

Just import the <Persist > component and put it inside any Formik form. It renders null!

import React from 'react'
import { Formik, Field, Form } from 'formik'
import { Persist } from 'formik-persist'

export const Signup = () =>
  <div>
    <h1>My Cool Persisted Form</h1>
    <Formik
      onSubmit={values => console.log(values)}
      initialValues={{ firstName: '', lastName: '', email: '' }}
      render={props =>
        <Form className="whatever">
          <Field name="firstName" placeholder="First Name" />
          <Field name="lastName" placeholder="Last Name" />
          <Field name="email" type="email" placeholder="Email Address" />
          <button type="submit">Submit</button>
          <Persist name="signup-form" />
        </Form>}
    />
  </div>;

Props

Only three props!

  • name: string: LocalStorage key to save form state to
  • debounce:? number: Default is 300. Number of ms to debounce the function that saves form state.
  • isSessionStorage:? boolean: default is false . Send if you want Session storage inplace of Local storage

Author

Todo

  • Alternative storages (localForage)
  • Support AsyncStorage for React Native

