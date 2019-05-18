Formik Persist

Persist and rehydrate a Formik form.

npm install formik-persist --save

Basic Usage

Just import the <Persist > component and put it inside any Formik form. It renders null !

import React from 'react' import { Formik, Field, Form } from 'formik' import { Persist } from 'formik-persist' export const Signup = () => <div> <h1>My Cool Persisted Form</h1> <Formik onSubmit={values => console.log(values)} initialValues={{ firstName: '', lastName: '', email: '' }} render={props => <Form className="whatever"> <Field name="firstName" placeholder="First Name" /> <Field name="lastName" placeholder="Last Name" /> <Field name="email" type="email" placeholder="Email Address" /> <button type="submit">Submit</button> <Persist name="signup-form" /> </Form>} /> </div>;

Props

Only three props!

name: string : LocalStorage key to save form state to

: LocalStorage key to save form state to debounce:? number : Default is 300 . Number of ms to debounce the function that saves form state.

: Default is . Number of ms to debounce the function that saves form state. isSessionStorage:? boolean : default is false . Send if you want Session storage inplace of Local storage

Author

Jared Palmer @jaredpalmer

Todo