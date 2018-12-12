openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fou

formik-office-ui-fabric-react

by Kevin Mees
1.0.0 (see all)

💉 Instant pain reliever for using Formik with Office UI Fabric React 💉

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

172

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
SteveAlden

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

Readme

npm version Build Status Coverage Status npm code style: prettier

formik-office-ui-fabric-react

💉 Instant pain reliever for using Formik with Office UI Fabric React 💉

Why?

To reduce the boilerplate code needed to get Fabrics input components work seamlessly with Formiks field props and validation errors.

How?

  1. Install package
yarn add formik-office-ui-fabric-react
# or
npm install --save formik-office-ui-fabric-react
  1. Replace FooComponent with FormikFooComponent or use the mapFieldToFooComponent, i.e
import { Formik, Form, Field } from 'formik'
import { DatePicker } from 'office-ui-fabric-react'
import { FormikDatePicker, mapFieldToDatePicker } from 'formik-office-ui-fabric-react'

const OldAndUgly = () => (
  <Formik initialValues={{ date: new Date() }}>
    <Form>
      <Field
        name="date"
        render={fieldProps => (
          <DatePicker
            value={/* wrapper code for fieldProps.value */}
            onSelectDate={/* wrapper code for fieldProps.onChange */}
            {/* and more ugly wrapper code trying to get name, onBlur, etc. working */}
          />
        )}
      />
    </Form>
  </Formik>
)

// using the component
const NewAndPretty = () => (
  <Formik initialValues={{ date: new Date() }}>
    <Form>
      <Field name="date" component={FormikDatePicker} />
    </Form>
  </Formik>
)

// or using the map function
const NewAndAlsoPretty = () => (
  <Formik initialValues={{ date: new Date() }}>
    <Form>
      <Field name="date" render={fieldProps => (
        <DatePicker {...mapFieldToDatePicker(fieldProps)} />
      )} />
    </Form>
  </Formik>
)

Documentation

Development

git clone https://github.com/kmees/formik-office-ui-fabric-react
cd formik-office-ui-fabric-react && yarn install

Running development server

yarn start

Running tests

yarn test

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Steve Alden3 Ratings0 Reviews
November 13, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

Does what it says - It's really a pain reliever when using formik with fluent/fabric UI. Saves a lot of time that we would spend on mapping the formik props to input fields.

0

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial