💉 Instant pain reliever for using Formik with Office UI Fabric React 💉

To reduce the boilerplate code needed to get Fabrics input components work seamlessly with Formiks field props and validation errors.

Install package

yarn add formik-office-ui-fabric-react npm install --save formik-office-ui-fabric-react

Replace FooComponent with FormikFooComponent or use the mapFieldToFooComponent , i.e

import { Formik, Form, Field } from 'formik' import { DatePicker } from 'office-ui-fabric-react' import { FormikDatePicker, mapFieldToDatePicker } from 'formik-office-ui-fabric-react' const OldAndUgly = () => ( <Formik initialValues={{ date: new Date() }}> <Form> <Field name="date" render={fieldProps => ( <DatePicker value={/* wrapper code for fieldProps.value */} onSelectDate={/* wrapper code for fieldProps.onChange */} {/* and more ugly wrapper code trying to get name, onBlur, etc. working */} /> )} /> </Form> </Formik> ) // using the component const NewAndPretty = () => ( <Formik initialValues={{ date: new Date() }}> <Form> <Field name="date" component={FormikDatePicker} /> </Form> </Formik> ) // or using the map function const NewAndAlsoPretty = () => ( <Formik initialValues={{ date: new Date() }}> <Form> <Field name="date" render={fieldProps => ( <DatePicker {...mapFieldToDatePicker(fieldProps)} /> )} /> </Form> </Formik> )

Documentation

For a complete list of all supported components, see the Storybook

Try it out: Code Sandbox

Development

git clone https://github.com/kmees/formik-office-ui-fabric-react cd formik-office-ui-fabric-react && yarn install

Running development server

yarn start

Running tests