fn
formik-nested
●
by Jared Palmer
●
0.9.4
●
Build forms in React, without the tears 😭
●
npm i formik-nested
Popularity
Downloads/wk
13
GitHub Stars
29.7K
Maintenance
Last Commit
1mo
ago
Contributors
428
Package
Dependencies
3
License
MIT
Type Definitions
Built-In
Tree-Shakeable
Yes
?
React Forms
Alternatives
react-hook-form
📋 React Hooks for form state management and validation (Web + React Native)
GitHub Stars
26K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
134
Top Feedback
46
Great Documentation
39
Easy to Use
39
Performant
rs
react-select
The Select Component for React.js
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
80
Top Feedback
17
Great Documentation
14
Easy to Use
13
Performant
for
formik
Build forms in React, without the tears 😭
GitHub Stars
30K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
177
Top Feedback
34
Great Documentation
27
Easy to Use
22
Performant
survey-react
JavaScript Survey and Form Library
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
22K
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
react-jsonschema-form
A React component for building Web forms from JSON Schema.
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
55K
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
uniforms
A React library for building forms from any schema.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
14K
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 49 Alternatives
