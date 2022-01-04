openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fn

formik-nested

by Jared Palmer
0.9.4 (see all)

Build forms in React, without the tears 😭

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13

GitHub Stars

29.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

428

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Forms

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

./packages/formik/README.md

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

react-hook-form📋 React Hooks for form state management and validation (Web + React Native)
GitHub Stars
26K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
134
Top Feedback
46Great Documentation
39Easy to Use
39Performant
rs
react-selectThe Select Component for React.js
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
4.3/ 5
80
Top Feedback
17Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
13Performant
for
formikBuild forms in React, without the tears 😭
GitHub Stars
30K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.4/ 5
177
Top Feedback
34Great Documentation
27Easy to Use
22Performant
survey-reactJavaScript Survey and Form Library
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
22K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
react-jsonschema-formA React component for building Web forms from JSON Schema.
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
55K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
uniformsA React library for building forms from any schema.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
14K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 49 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial