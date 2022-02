Stef Havermans ● Antwerp ● 20 Rating s ● 21 Review s ● Full stack dev born and raised in Antwerp.

September 24, 2020

Easy to Use

Makes formik look great! I prefer Formik to Material UI's forms, and this makes it look like it's just Material UI doing it's thing. But you still have the awesome functionalities and validation of Formik.