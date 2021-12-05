Chakra UI Bindings for Formik 🧵

Bindings for using Formik with Chakra UI.

Inversion of Control is really cool and Compound Components do provide really flexible API.

Yet this library is opinionated, provides bindings for Formik, with necessary paddings etc. You can easily opt-out continue to use Chakra UI if you need custom components. But this library will support %90 of the use-cases when building forms.

Getting started

yarn add @chakra-ui/react @emotion/react @emotion/styled framer-motion formik formik-chakra-ui

Or

npm i @chakra-ui/react @emotion/react @emotion/styled framer-motion formik formik-chakra-ui

Than setup providers.

import * as React from 'react' ; import { ChakraProvider } from '@chakra-ui/react' ; function App ( ) { return ( < ChakraProvider > < App /> </ ChakraProvider > ); }

Documentation

All documentation can be found here

Example

Codesandbox example

Progress

Components

Button

Button Checkbox

Checkbox Editable 👀

Editable 👀 Input

Input Number Input

Number Input Pin Input

Pin Input Radio ( <RadioGroup/> ) Rendering util function/component for <Radio/>

Radio ( ) Select

Select Slider

Slider Switch

Switch Textarea

Utility Components