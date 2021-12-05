Bindings for using Formik with Chakra UI.
Inversion of Control is really cool and Compound Components do provide really flexible API.
Yet this library is opinionated, provides bindings for Formik, with necessary paddings etc. You can easily opt-out continue to use Chakra UI if you need custom components. But this library will support %90 of the use-cases when building forms.
yarn add @chakra-ui/react @emotion/react @emotion/styled framer-motion formik formik-chakra-ui
Or
npm i @chakra-ui/react @emotion/react @emotion/styled framer-motion formik formik-chakra-ui
Than setup providers.
import * as React from 'react';
// 1. import `ChakraProvider` component
import { ChakraProvider } from '@chakra-ui/react';
function App() {
// 2. Use at the root of your app
return (
<ChakraProvider>
<App />
</ChakraProvider>
);
}
All documentation can be found here
