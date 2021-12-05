openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fcu

formik-chakra-ui

by Kağan Uğur
1.6.0 (see all)

Chakra-UI bindings for Formik

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

98

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Chakra UI Bindings for Formik 🧵

Bindings for using Formik with Chakra UI.

license npm

Why?

Inversion of Control is really cool and Compound Components do provide really flexible API.

Yet this library is opinionated, provides bindings for Formik, with necessary paddings etc. You can easily opt-out continue to use Chakra UI if you need custom components. But this library will support %90 of the use-cases when building forms.

Getting started

yarn add @chakra-ui/react @emotion/react @emotion/styled framer-motion formik formik-chakra-ui

Or

npm i @chakra-ui/react @emotion/react @emotion/styled framer-motion formik formik-chakra-ui

Than setup providers.

import * as React from 'react';
// 1. import `ChakraProvider` component
import { ChakraProvider } from '@chakra-ui/react';

function App() {
  // 2. Use at the root of your app
  return (
    <ChakraProvider>
      <App />
    </ChakraProvider>
  );
}

Documentation

All documentation can be found here

Example

Codesandbox example

Progress

Components

  • Button
  • Checkbox
  • Editable 👀
  • Input
  • Number Input
  • Pin Input
  • Radio (<RadioGroup/>)
    • Rendering util function/component for <Radio/>
  • Select
  • Slider
  • Switch
  • Textarea

Utility Components

  • Submit button
  • Reset button
  • Form progress

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial