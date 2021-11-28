✨ Ant Design 4 ready
Ant Design v4 has landed and so has
formik-antd v2.
Version 1 of this library, which is now in maintenance mode, supports Ant Design v3. Version 2 of this library supports Ant Design 4. Both v1 and v2 of this library work with Formik v1 and v2.
Simple declarative bindings for Ant Design and Formik.
This library enriches several Ant Design components with a required
name: string prop that connects them to a Formik form field. It is quite simple. Instead of importing your form components from antd, you need to import them from 'formik-antd' and set their
name prop. Now the component is connected/synced with the corresponding
Formik field!
The Ant Design components are feature rich and provide a lot of props to customize their visual presentation. These features and also their apis stay exactly the same. Visit their documentation to learn more.
import React from 'react'
import { Form, Input, InputNumber, Checkbox } from 'formik-antd'
import { Formik } from 'formik'
function App() {
return (
<Formik
{/* default/initial values are set on the Formik container: */ }
initialValues={{ firstName: '', age: 20, newsletter: false }}
render={() => (
<Form>
{/* every formik-antd component must have the 'name' prop set: */}
<Input name='firstName' placeholder='First Name' />
{/* the rest of the api stays as is */}
<InputNumber name='age' min={0} />
<Checkbox name='newsletter'>Newsletter</Checkbox>
</Form>
)}
/>
)
}
npm install formik-antd
Add
import "antd/dist/antd.css" to your
index.js file or check the Advanced setup section
|Name
|Props
|✅
|AutoComplete
|{ name, validate?, fast? } & AutoCompleteProps
|✅
|Cascader
|{ name, validate?, fast? } & CascaderProps
|✅
|Checkbox
|{ name, validate?, fast? } & CheckboxProps
|✅
|Checkbox.Group
|{ name, validate?, fast? } & CheckboxGroupProps
|✅
|DatePicker
|{ name, validate?, fast? } & DatePickerProps
|✅
|DatePicker.WeekPicker
|{ name, validate?, fast? } & WeekPickerProps
|✅
|DatePicker.RangePicker
|{ name, validate?, fast? } & RangePickerProps
|✅
|DatePicker.MonthPicker
|{ name, validate?, fast? } & MonthPickerProps
|✅
|Input
|{ name, validate?, fast? } & InputProps
|✅
|InputNumber
|{ name, validate?, fast? } & InputNumberProps
|✅
|Input.Password
|{ name, validate?, fast? } & InputPasswordProps
|✅
|Input.TextArea
|{ name, validate?, fast? } & Input.TextAreaProps
|✅
|Mentions
|{ name, validate?, fast? } & MentionsProps
|✅
|Radio.Group
|{ name, validate?, fast? } & RadioGroupProps
|✅
|Rate
|{ name, validate?, fast? } & RateProps
|✅
|Select
|{ name, validate?, fast? } & SelectProps
|✅
|Slider
|{ name, validate?, fast? } & SliderProps
|✅
|Switch
|{ name, validate?, fast? } & SwitchProps
|✅
|Table
|{ name, fast? } & TableProps
|✅
|TimePicker
|{ name, validate?, fast? } & TimePickerProps
|✅
|Transfer
|{ name, validate?, fast? } & TransferProps
|✅
|TreeSelect
|{ name, validate?, fast? } & TreeSelectProps
Directly under each
<Formik> container a
<Form> component should be placed. This component composes the functionality provided by Ant Designs (https://ant.design/components/form/) as well as Formiks (https://jaredpalmer.com/formik/docs/api/form)
<Form> components:
import React from 'react'
import { Form, SubmitButton, ResetButton /* ... */ } from 'formik-antd'
import { Formik } from 'formik'
function App() {
return (
<Formik initialValues={/* ... */} onSubmit={/* ... */}>
<Form>
{/* ... */}
<SubmitButton />
<ResetButton />
</Form>
</Formik>
)
}
The
SubmitButton and
ResetButton will disable automatically depending on form state. The
ResetButton is enabled if the form is dirty. The
SubmitButton is enabled if the form is valid or if it is not dirty and the submit count is zero.
If you do want to control the disable behavior yourself you can provide the
disable: boolean prop.
I.e.
<SubmitButton disabled={false} /> will make the button always be enabled.
Formik provides form- and field-level validation callbacks to provide validation logic. How to validate is neither part of formik nor of this library.
Form-level validation is done by setting formiks
validate prop. Field-level validation is optional available on the components. Additional to the
name prop formiks optional
validate?: (value: any) => undefined | string | Promise<any> is added to all core components to allow field-level validation.
There is one special case to be aware of when using field-level validation: When using the
Form.Item component with another Antd field component, the
validate prop has to be added to the
Form.Item, not the input component:
<Form.Item name='firstName' validate={validator}>
<Input name='firstName' />
</Form.Item>
Showing validation messages can be accomplished with the
Form.Item component (or
FormItem which is the same). It
showValidateSuccess: boolean prop is set to true, the field has been touched and the corresponding field does not have a validation error.
<Form.Item name='firstName'>
<Input name='firstName' />
</Form.Item>
Formik allows performance optimizations through the
<FastField/> component. Please read the formik docs on when to use such an optimization (usually you don't and maybe should not optimize, unless you encounter performance issues in production).
To opt-in to FastField support, all
formik-antd components provide an optional
fast?: boolean prop. Setting this to
true enables the optimization:
<Input name='firstName' fast={true} />
The table components comes with additional helper buttons to add and delete rows. An example can be seen in the codesandbox.
Nested objects and arrays can be accessed with lodash-like bracket syntax as described in the Formik documentation.
<Input name='friends[0].firstName' />
You can checkout this github template project get the following setup (and more).
If you do not want to import the full ant design library and its stylesheet (in order to reduce the bundle size) you can import specific components and their stylesheet by their path, as it is described in the antd documentation https://ant.design/docs/react/getting-started#Import-on-Demand
import Input from 'formik-antd/es/input'
import 'formik-antd/es/input/style'
Some build tools like webpack are now able to "tree shake", meaning unused code from ant design will not be bundled.
As writing imports like this is a little cumbersome there is a babel import helper: https://github.com/ant-design/babel-plugin-import. In
create-react-app projects babel plugins do not work out of the box. With third party projects like
customize-cra and
react-app-rewired we are able to change the webpack config. Be warned though, the team behind
create-react-app does not support this scenario, so if you run into problems you are on your own.
npm install babel-plugin-import customize-cra react-app-rewired --save-dev
config-overrides.js
const path = require('path')
const { override, fixBabelImports } = require('customize-cra')
module.exports = override(
fixBabelImports('antd', {
libraryName: 'antd',
libraryDirectory: 'es',
style: 'css',
}),
fixBabelImports('formik-antd', {
libraryName: 'formik-antd',
libraryDirectory: 'es',
style: 'css',
}),
)
package.json
"scripts": {
"start": "react-app-rewired start",
"build": "react-app-rewired build",
"test": "react-app-rewired test"
}
If you want to dig into the source code and test locally you can use https://github.com/jannikbuschke/Formik-antd-playground (clone with the --recursive flag and follow the README, its pretty simple).
Types are included.
Form values currently cannot be typechecked (at least to my knowledge). For example the following ideally would give a compile error:
<Formik<{name:string}> initialValues={{name:""}}>
<Input name="naem" />
</Formik>
Typescript cannot (yet) enforce types of children. In the future this hopefully will be possible.
MIT
Special thanks to all contributors:
|
Nile Daley
💻
|
James W Mann
💻
|
Jannik Buschke
💻
|
Lars-Jørgen Kristiansen
💻
|
Adam
💻
|
jeessy2
💻
|
Pavan Agrawal
📖
|
Khartir
💻
|
Yury Kozhenov
💻
|
Tonye Jack
💻
|
Edon Gashi
🚇
|
Roman Tsegelskyi
💻
|
Daniel Schulz
💻
|
Harry Green
📖
|
Daniel Huth
💻
|
Gabriel Berlanda
💻 📖
|
Alexandre Giard
🤔
|
kissthom
🐛
|
Chris Higgins
💻
|
Felipe Lima
💻
|
Frédéric Barthelet
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!