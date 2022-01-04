openbase logo
formik

by Jared Palmer
2.2.9

Build forms in React, without the tears 😭

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9M

GitHub Stars

29.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

428

Package

Dependencies

7

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes

Categories

React Forms, React Validation

Average Rating

4.4/5177
34Great Documentation
Easy to Use (27)
Performant (22)
Highly Customizable (12)
Bleeding Edge (11)
8Slow

100
Vasily Shelkov - February 1, 2021
February 1, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

I've used this professionally. It's one of the best built form libraries that are not dependant on using specific state management. It has great typescript in built into the library although the typescript documentation could be improved It's is generally very intuitive with a vast api for a lot of customisation as well as hooks to help build your own components with Formik's api.

Prarthana Pande - 2 months ago
2 months ago
Easy to Use

For this library, I would say a YES and a NO. Yes for the ease with which we can validate forms and elements like Phone Numbers, E-mail, Passwords, etc. No, when we have complex validations and too many validations in one form. Let us say you have too many conditions then why use an extra library and make things complex when you can simply do the validations using conditions and Regex in React. So, it's a 50-50 recommendation from my side if anyone wants to use this library.

rohanSaroha-pharmeasy - 2 months ago
2 months ago

This was my first library that I used for building forms in React, which is a pain indulging process. This made it much easier with things like validation and ui handling. But right now there are better alternatives in the market like react-hook-form, which has way better api with hooks and typescript, I would not suggest migrating but if it is already working then this is good.

Tristan MarshAustralia50 Ratings53 Reviews
Front End Developer in Melbourne, Australia
August 21, 2020
Great Documentation
Slow
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers

Jared Palmer has gifted us with a scaleable, opinionated method to deal with complicated forms without going insane, or seeing our apps crawl to a stop. Implementing complicated business logic is a breeze when paired with the recommended yup schema validation library for input validation. I would highly recommend using this refined, opinionated library when developing complicated forms requiring custom validation. That being said, while formik maintains it's own state (as opposed to syncing with redux or another external state management solution), it does by default still cause form rerenders on each input update. This won't be an issue for most use cases, but may cause slowdowns with extremely large forms, likely requiring a UX overhaul anyway. If performance is key, I would recommend considering react-hook-form as more lightweight solution that doesn't sync state in JS.

Ashutosh Pande - 4 months ago
COMPETITIVE PROGRAMMER | KAGGLE BEGINNER | MACHINE LEARNING EXPLORER
4 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

We are all required to validate usernames, email addresses, etc. and we try to use RegEx and find it a bit difficult and try to show errors messages using <div> but with Formik you have all-in-one. Validation is very easy in combination with Yup and showing the errors messages and handling errors is simple as well. You can use Formik with Yup for easy validation of email but generally, I prefer RegEx for complex validations in addition to Formik. I prefer to pass error messages as a conditional rendering component in helperText. For example: helperText = (touched.email && errors.email)?"Incorrect Mail" : "Enter Mail"

Alternatives:

react-hook-form - 📋 React Hooks for form state management and validation (Web + React Native)
GitHub Stars
26K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.8/5
134
Top Feedback:
46 Great Documentation
39 Easy to Use
39 Performant
rs
react-select - The Select Component for React.js
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
4.3/5
80
Top Feedback:
17 Great Documentation
14 Easy to Use
13 Performant
survey-react - JavaScript Survey and Form Library
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
21K
User Rating
4.0/5
1
Top Feedback:
2 Easy to Use
uniforms - A React library for building forms from any schema.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
14K
User Rating
5.0/5
1
Top Feedback
react-jsonschema-form - A React component for building Web forms from JSON Schema.
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
54K
User Rating
4.5/5
4
Top Feedback:
3 Great Documentation
See 49 Alternatives

