Vasily Shelkov ● Dorset ● 45 Rating s ● 46 Review s ● February 1, 2021 Great Documentation Easy to Use Highly Customizable I've used this professionally. It's one of the best built form libraries that are not dependant on using specific state management. It has great typescript in built into the library although the typescript documentation could be improved It's is generally very intuitive with a vast api for a lot of customisation as well as hooks to help build your own components with Formik's api.

Prarthana Pande ● India ● 32 Rating s ● 48 Review s ● 2 months ago Easy to Use For this library, I would say a YES and a NO. Yes for the ease with which we can validate forms and elements like Phone Numbers, E-mail, Passwords, etc. No, when we have complex validations and too many validations in one form. Let us say you have too many conditions then why use an extra library and make things complex when you can simply do the validations using conditions and Regex in React. So, it's a 50-50 recommendation from my side if anyone wants to use this library.

rohanSaroha-pharmeasy ● 30 Rating s ● 48 Review s ● 2 months ago This was my first library that I used for building forms in React, which is a pain indulging process. This made it much easier with things like validation and ui handling. But right now there are better alternatives in the market like react-hook-form, which has way better api with hooks and typescript, I would not suggest migrating but if it is already working then this is good.

Tristan Marsh ● Australia ● 50 Rating s ● 53 Review s ● Front End Developer in Melbourne, Australia August 21, 2020 Great Documentation Slow Easy to Use Highly Customizable Responsive Maintainers Jared Palmer has gifted us with a scaleable, opinionated method to deal with complicated forms without going insane, or seeing our apps crawl to a stop. Implementing complicated business logic is a breeze when paired with the recommended yup schema validation library for input validation. I would highly recommend using this refined, opinionated library when developing complicated forms requiring custom validation. That being said, while formik maintains it's own state (as opposed to syncing with redux or another external state management solution), it does by default still cause form rerenders on each input update. This won't be an issue for most use cases, but may cause slowdowns with extremely large forms, likely requiring a UX overhaul anyway. If performance is key, I would recommend considering react-hook-form as more lightweight solution that doesn't sync state in JS.