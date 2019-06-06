Welcome to the HQ of maintaining our visible Formidable projects!
We use
yarn, so make sure to have a current version installed, then install
this project.
$ npm install -g yarn
$ yarn install
Demo the header and footer components by running:
$ yarn demo
and visit http://localhost:5678/.
The usual:
$ yarn run lint
$ yarn run test
# ... or all together ...
$ yarn run check
Before publishing, if you want to test the changes you’ve made to
formidable-landers, you can build what you have and use
npm link in the repo
where you want to see teh changes.
In
formidable-landers, run:
$ yarn build
then run:
$ npm link
Then, in a repo you want to test, such as
formidable.com, run:
$ npm link formidable-landers
and you should see your changes! 🎉
If
npm link is being futzy or giving you problems, take a look at
lank which requires a bit more
learning curve and setup, but produces a far more manageable and reliable
way of working with multiple dependent repos at the same time.
When publishing, please make sure to install and use
npm@5.6.0 to preserve
file timestamp metadata as it is required for our overall website build and
versions subsequent to
5.6.0 intentionally destroy this metadata:
$ npm install -g npm@5.6.0
$ npm --version
5.6.0
master.
$ npm version major|minor|patch -m "Version %s - INSERT_REASONS"
$ npm publish
$ git push && git push --tags