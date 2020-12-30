A pure JavaScript module for drag and drop form creation.
npm install --save formeo
<script src="https://draggable.github.io/formeo/assets/js/formeo.min.js"></script>
To start building forms with this module include formeo.min.js and formeo.min.css in your project and call:
import { FormeoEditor, FormeoRenderer } from 'formeo'
// Set up a form builder
const editor = new FormeoEditor(options)
// When you're ready, grab the form data object
// Typically you'd do this in the "onSave" event, which you can configure through the editor's options object
const formData = editor.formData
// Then, when you're ready to render the form, use
const renderer = new FormeoRenderer(options)
renderer.render(formData)