openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

formeo

by Draggable
1.6.2 (see all)

Drag & Drop Form Builder

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

134

GitHub Stars

391

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Formeo

A pure JavaScript module for drag and drop form creation.

npm GitHub build

Demo

formeo-demo

Features

  • Drag & drop editing
  • Extensible builder with plethora of options
  • Column/inline fields
  • Custom fields
  • Preview mode
  • i18n support

Installation

NPM

npm install --save formeo

Manual

<script src="https://draggable.github.io/formeo/assets/js/formeo.min.js"></script>

Usage

To start building forms with this module include formeo.min.js and formeo.min.css in your project and call:

import { FormeoEditor, FormeoRenderer } from 'formeo'

// Set up a form builder
const editor = new FormeoEditor(options)

// When you're ready, grab the form data object
// Typically you'd do this in the "onSave" event, which you can configure through the editor's options object
const formData = editor.formData

// Then, when you're ready to render the form, use
const renderer = new FormeoRenderer(options)
renderer.render(formData)

Docs

Changelog

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
fardin19901 Rating0 Reviews
1 month ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial