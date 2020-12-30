Formeo

A pure JavaScript module for drag and drop form creation.

Features

Drag & drop editing

Extensible builder with plethora of options

Column/inline fields

Custom fields

Preview mode

i18n support

Installation

NPM

npm install --save formeo

Manual

< script src = "https://draggable.github.io/formeo/assets/js/formeo.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

To start building forms with this module include formeo.min.js and formeo.min.css in your project and call: