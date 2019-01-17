serialize and
validation methods
Additionally, this module is delivered as:
dist/formee.mjs
dist/formee.js
dist/formee.min.js
$ npm install --save formee
<form id="foo">
<h2>Register</h2>
<input type="email" name="email" />
<input type="password" name="password" />
<input type="password" name="confirm" />
<button>Register</button>
</form>
const { validate } = require('formee');
const myForm = document.querySelector('#foo');
const myRules = {
// RegExp rule
email: /.+\@.+\..+/,
// Function, with custom error messages
password(val) {
if (!val) return 'Required';
return val.length >= 8 || 'Must be at least 8 characters';
},
// Function, comparing to other value
confirm(val, data) {
if (!val) return 'Required';
return val === data.password || 'Must match your password';
}
};
myForm.onsubmit = function (ev) {
ev.preventDefault();
let errors = validate(myForm, myRules);
if (myForm.isValid) return alert('Success!');
for (let k in errors) {
// TODO: Render errors manually
// with {insert favorite UI lib here}
console.log(`My rule & element's name: ${k}`);
console.log('> Error message:', errors[k] || 'Required');
console.log('> My form element(s):', myForm.elements[k]);
}
};
Return:
Object
Serializes a
<form> into a data object.
Important: Any inputs that are unnamed, disabled, or are of
type=file|reset|submit|buttonwill be ignored.
Type:
HTMLFormElement
The
<form> element to evaluate.
Return:
Object
Validates a
<form> according to its
rules.
To check an individual input, you may pass its name as the
toCheck value.
Important: The
ruleskey names must match
form.elements' names~!
Returns an Object of errors, whose keys are the failing
rules keys (and the
name=""s of failing elements) and whose values are your error messages (if provided) else
false.
Additionally, the
<form> and each of its elements will receive a new
isValid property with a
Boolean value.
For example:
let myForm = document.querySelector('#myform');
let errors = formee.validate(myForm, { ... });
if (!myForm.isValid) {
let i=0, item;
for (; i < myForm.elements; i++) {
item = myForm.elements[i];
console.log(`${item.name} – Am I valid?`, item.isValid);
item.isValid || console.log('>> my error message:', errors[item.name]);
}
}
Type:
HTMLFormElement
The
<form> element to validate.
Type:
Object
An object of rules for your form's inputs.
Important: The key names must match a
<form>element's
name=""attribute!
The form values will be serialized before reaching your rule(s). (see
serialize)
For example, a
select[multiple] may present its value as
undefined, a String, or an Array of Strings.
Each rule:
RegExp or a
Function
false or an error message (
String) if invalid
true if valid
Your
Function-type rules will receive the corresponding input's value and the entire data object.
validate(form, {
password(val, data) {
if (!val) return 'Required';
if (val.length < 8) return 'Must be at least 8 characters';
if (val !== data.confirmPassword) return 'Please confirm your password!';
return true; // all good homie
}
});
Type:
String
Default:
undefined
If set, only the corresponding form element (with
name={toCheck}) will be validated.
When unset (default), all form elements will be validated.
Important: The value must match a key within
rulesand a
name=""attribute for one of
<form>'s elements.
Return:
HTMLFormElement
Attaches
serialize and
validate methods to the
<form> element.
Also registers a custom
onsubmit handler that will:
1)
event.preventDefault the
"submit" event
2) Perform
validate, then
a) If all validation passed, call your
options.onSubmit function
b) Otherwise, call your
options.onError function
let myForm = document.querySelector('#myform');
formee.bind(myForm, {
rules: {
// ...
},
onSubmit(ev) {
// validation passed!
console.log(ev.errors); //=> {}
console.log(ev.target === myForm); //=> true
console.log(myForm.isValid, myForm.errors); //=> true {}
},
onError(ev) {
// validation failed!
console.log(ev.errors); //=> { ... }
console.log(ev.target === myForm); //=> true
console.log(myForm.isValid, myForm.errors); //=> false { ... }
}
});
// Now available:
// ---
form.serialize();
form.validate(/* specific item? */);
Type:
HTMLFormElement
The
<form> element to evaluate.
Type:
Object
Passed directly to
validate – see
rules.
Type:
Function
Required:
true
The callback to run when validation succeeds fails.
It receives the original
event – however, a
event.errors property is added, containing the output from
validate.
Type:
Function
Required:
true
The callback to run when validation fails.
It receives the original
event – however, a
event.errors property is added, containing the output from
validate.
MIT © Luke Edwards