A tiny (532B) library for handling <form> elements

Features

Includes serialize and validation methods

and methods Compatible with any UI library

Fully tree-shakeable

Additionally, this module is delivered as:

ES Module : dist/formee.mjs

: CommonJS : dist/formee.js

: UMD: dist/formee.min.js

Install

$ npm install

Usage

< form id = "foo" > < h2 > Register </ h2 > < input type = "email" name = "email" /> < input type = "password" name = "password" /> < input type = "password" name = "confirm" /> < button > Register </ button > </ form >

const { validate } = require ( 'formee' ); const myForm = document .querySelector( '#foo' ); const myRules = { email : /.+\@.+\..+/ , password(val) { if (!val) return 'Required' ; return val.length >= 8 || 'Must be at least 8 characters' ; }, confirm(val, data) { if (!val) return 'Required' ; return val === data.password || 'Must match your password' ; } }; myForm.onsubmit = function ( ev ) { ev.preventDefault(); let errors = validate(myForm, myRules); if (myForm.isValid) return alert( 'Success!' ); for ( let k in errors) { console .log( `My rule & element's name: ${k} ` ); console .log( '> Error message:' , errors[k] || 'Required' ); console .log( '> My form element(s):' , myForm.elements[k]); } };

API

Return: Object

Serializes a <form> into a data object.

Important: Any inputs that are unnamed, disabled, or are of type=file|reset|submit|button will be ignored.

form

Type: HTMLFormElement

The <form> element to evaluate.

Return: Object

Validates a <form> according to its rules .

To check an individual input, you may pass its name as the toCheck value.

Important: The rules key names must match form.elements ' names~!

Returns an Object of errors, whose keys are the failing rules keys (and the name="" s of failing elements) and whose values are your error messages (if provided) else false .

Additionally, the <form> and each of its elements will receive a new isValid property with a Boolean value.

For example:

let myForm = document .querySelector( '#myform' ); let errors = formee.validate(myForm, { ... }); if (!myForm.isValid) { let i= 0 , item; for (; i < myForm.elements; i++) { item = myForm.elements[i]; console .log( ` ${item.name} – Am I valid?` , item.isValid); item.isValid || console .log( '>> my error message:' , errors[item.name]); } }

form

Type: HTMLFormElement

The <form> element to validate.

rules

Type: Object

An object of rules for your form's inputs.

Important: The key names must match a <form> element's name="" attribute!

The form values will be serialized before reaching your rule(s). (see serialize )

For example, a select[multiple] may present its value as undefined , a String, or an Array of Strings.

Each rule:

May be a RegExp or a Function

or a Must return false or an error message ( String ) if invalid

or an error message ( ) if invalid Otherwise, must return true if valid

Your Function -type rules will receive the corresponding input's value and the entire data object.

validate(form, { password(val, data) { if (!val) return 'Required' ; if (val.length < 8 ) return 'Must be at least 8 characters' ; if (val !== data.confirmPassword) return 'Please confirm your password!' ; return true ; } });

toCheck

Type: String

Default: undefined

If set, only the corresponding form element (with name={toCheck} ) will be validated.

When unset (default), all form elements will be validated.

Important: The value must match a key within rules and a name="" attribute for one of <form> 's elements.

Return: HTMLFormElement

Attaches serialize and validate methods to the <form> element.

Also registers a custom onsubmit handler that will:

1) event.preventDefault the "submit" event 2) Perform validate , then a) If all validation passed, call your options.onSubmit function b) Otherwise, call your options.onError function

let myForm = document .querySelector( '#myform' ); formee.bind(myForm, { rules : { }, onSubmit(ev) { console .log(ev.errors); console .log(ev.target === myForm); console .log(myForm.isValid, myForm.errors); }, onError(ev) { console .log(ev.errors); console .log(ev.target === myForm); console .log(myForm.isValid, myForm.errors); } }); form.serialize(); form.validate( );

form

Type: HTMLFormElement

The <form> element to evaluate.

Type: Object

Passed directly to validate – see rules .

Type: Function

Required: true

The callback to run when validation succeeds fails.

It receives the original event – however, a event.errors property is added, containing the output from validate .

Type: Function

Required: true

The callback to run when validation fails.

It receives the original event – however, a event.errors property is added, containing the output from validate .

License

MIT © Luke Edwards