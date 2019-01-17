openbase logo
by Luke Edwards
1.0.0

A tiny (532B) library for handling <form> elements.

Overview

Readme

formee
A tiny (532B) library for handling <form> elements

Features

  • Includes serialize and validation methods
  • Compatible with any UI library
  • Fully tree-shakeable

Additionally, this module is delivered as:

Install

$ npm install --save formee

Usage

👋 View a full demo on CodePen

<form id="foo">
  <h2>Register</h2>
  <input type="email" name="email" />
  <input type="password" name="password" />
  <input type="password" name="confirm" />
  <button>Register</button>
</form>

const { validate } = require('formee');

const myForm = document.querySelector('#foo');
const myRules = {
  // RegExp rule
  email: /.+\@.+\..+/,
  // Function, with custom error messages
  password(val) {
    if (!val) return 'Required';
    return val.length >= 8 || 'Must be at least 8 characters';
  },
  // Function, comparing to other value
  confirm(val, data) {
    if (!val) return 'Required';
    return val === data.password || 'Must match your password';
  }
};

myForm.onsubmit = function (ev) {
  ev.preventDefault();
  let errors = validate(myForm, myRules);
  if (myForm.isValid) return alert('Success!');
  for (let k in errors) {
    // TODO: Render errors manually
    //   with {insert favorite UI lib here}
    console.log(`My rule & element's name: ${k}`);
    console.log('> Error message:', errors[k] || 'Required');
    console.log('> My form element(s):', myForm.elements[k]);
  }
};

API

formee.serialize(form)

Return: Object

Serializes a <form> into a data object.

Important: Any inputs that are unnamed, disabled, or are of type=file|reset|submit|button will be ignored.

form

Type: HTMLFormElement

The <form> element to evaluate.

formee.validate(form, rules, toCheck)

Return: Object

Validates a <form> according to its rules.
To check an individual input, you may pass its name as the toCheck value.

Important: The rules key names must match form.elements' names~!

Returns an Object of errors, whose keys are the failing rules keys (and the name=""s of failing elements) and whose values are your error messages (if provided) else false.

Additionally, the <form> and each of its elements will receive a new isValid property with a Boolean value.
For example:

let myForm = document.querySelector('#myform');
let errors = formee.validate(myForm, { ... });

if (!myForm.isValid) {
  let i=0, item;
  for (; i < myForm.elements; i++) {
    item = myForm.elements[i];
    console.log(`${item.name} – Am I valid?`, item.isValid);
    item.isValid || console.log('>> my error message:', errors[item.name]);
  }
}

form

Type: HTMLFormElement

The <form> element to validate.

rules

Type: Object

An object of rules for your form's inputs.

Important: The key names must match a <form> element's name="" attribute!

The form values will be serialized before reaching your rule(s). (see serialize)
For example, a select[multiple] may present its value as undefined, a String, or an Array of Strings.

Each rule:

  • May be a RegExp or a Function
  • Must return false or an error message (String) if invalid
  • Otherwise, must return true if valid

Your Function-type rules will receive the corresponding input's value and the entire data object.

validate(form, {
  password(val, data) {
    if (!val) return 'Required';
    if (val.length < 8) return 'Must be at least 8 characters';
    if (val !== data.confirmPassword) return 'Please confirm your password!';
    return true; // all good homie
  }
});

toCheck

Type: String
Default: undefined

If set, only the corresponding form element (with name={toCheck}) will be validated.
When unset (default), all form elements will be validated.

Important: The value must match a key within rules and a name="" attribute for one of <form>'s elements.

formee.bind(form, options)

Return: HTMLFormElement

Attaches serialize and validate methods to the <form> element.

Also registers a custom onsubmit handler that will:

1) event.preventDefault the "submit" event 2) Perform validate, then a) If all validation passed, call your options.onSubmit function b) Otherwise, call your options.onError function

let myForm = document.querySelector('#myform');

formee.bind(myForm, {
  rules: {
    // ...
  },
  onSubmit(ev) {
    // validation passed!
    console.log(ev.errors); //=> {}
    console.log(ev.target === myForm); //=> true
    console.log(myForm.isValid, myForm.errors); //=> true {}
  },
  onError(ev) {
    // validation failed!
    console.log(ev.errors); //=> { ... }
    console.log(ev.target === myForm); //=> true
    console.log(myForm.isValid, myForm.errors); //=> false { ... }
  }
});

// Now available:
// ---
form.serialize();
form.validate(/* specific item? */);

form

Type: HTMLFormElement

The <form> element to evaluate.

options.rules

Type: Object

Passed directly to validate – see rules.

options.onSubmit

Type: Function
Required: true

The callback to run when validation succeeds fails.

It receives the original event – however, a event.errors property is added, containing the output from validate.

options.onError

Type: Function
Required: true

The callback to run when validation fails.

It receives the original event – however, a event.errors property is added, containing the output from validate.

License

MIT © Luke Edwards

