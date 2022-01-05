Spec-compliant
You can install this package with npm:
npm install formdata-node
Or yarn:
yarn add formdata-node
Or pnpm
pnpm add formdata-node
This package is targeting ESM and CJS for backwards compatibility reasons and smoothen transition period while you convert your projects to ESM only. Note that CJS support will be removed as Node.js v12 will reach its EOL. This change will be released as major version update, so you won't miss it.
import {FormData} from "formdata-node"
// I assume Got >= 12.x is used for this example
import got from "got"
const form = new FormData()
form.set("greeting", "Hello, World!")
const data = await got.post("https://httpbin.org/post", {body: form}).json()
console.log(data.form.greeting) // => Hello, World!
form-data-encoder to encode entries:
import {Readable} from "stream"
import {FormDataEncoder} from "form-data-encoder"
import {FormData} from "formdata-node"
// Note that `node-fetch` >= 3.x have builtin support for spec-compliant FormData, sou you'll only need the `form-data-encoder` if you use `node-fetch` <= 2.x.
import fetch from "node-fetch"
const form = new FormData()
form.set("field", "Some value")
const encoder = new FormDataEncoder(form)
const options = {
method: "post",
headers: encoder.headers,
body: Readable.from(encoder)
}
await fetch("https://httpbin.org/post", options)
import {FormData, File} from "formdata-node" // You can use `File` from fetch-blob >= 3.x
import fetch from "node-fetch"
const form = new FormData()
const file = new File(["My hovercraft is full of eels"], "file.txt")
form.set("file", file)
await fetch("https://httpbin.org/post", {method: "post", body: form})
import {FormData, Blob} from "formdata-node" // You can use `Blob` from fetch-blob
const form = new FormData()
const blob = new Blob(["Some content"], {type: "text/plain"})
form.set("blob", blob)
// Will always be returned as `File`
let file = form.get("blob")
// The created file has "blob" as the name by default
console.log(file.name) // -> blob
// To change that, you need to set filename argument manually
form.set("file", blob, "some-file.txt")
file = form.get("file")
console.log(file.name) // -> some-file.txt
fileFromPath or
fileFromPathSync helpers. It does the same thing as
fetch-blob/from, but returns a
File instead of
Blob:
import {fileFromPath} from "formdata-node/file-from-path"
import {FormData} from "formdata-node"
import fetch from "node-fetch"
const form = new FormData()
form.set("file", await fileFromPath("/path/to/a/file"))
await fetch("https://httpbin.org/post", {method: "post", body: form})
import {Readable} from "stream"
import {FormData} from "formdata-node"
class BlobFromStream {
#stream
constructor(stream, size) {
this.#stream = stream
this.size = size
}
stream() {
return this.#stream
}
get [Symbol.toStringTag]() {
return "Blob"
}
}
const content = Buffer.from("Stream content")
const stream = new Readable({
read() {
this.push(content)
this.push(null)
}
})
const form = new FormData()
form.set("stream", new BlobFromStream(stream, content.length), "file.txt")
await fetch("https://httpbin.org/post", {method: "post", body: form})
form-data-encoder package. This is necessary to control which headers will be sent with your HTTP request:
import {Readable} from "stream"
import {Encoder} from "form-data-encoder"
import {FormData} from "formdata-node"
const form = new FormData()
// You can use file-shaped or blob-shaped objects as FormData value instead of creating separate class
form.set("stream", {
type: "text/plain",
name: "file.txt",
[Symbol.toStringTag]: "File",
stream() {
return getStreamFromSomewhere()
}
})
const encoder = new Encoder(form)
const options = {
method: "post",
headers: {
"content-type": encoder.contentType
},
body: Readable.from(encoder)
}
await fetch("https://httpbin.org/post", {method: "post", body: form})
|formdata-node
|formdata-polyfill
|undici FormData
|form-data
|.append()
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️1
|.set()
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|❌
|.get()
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|❌
|.getAll()
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|❌
|.forEach()
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|❌
|.keys()
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|❌
|.values()
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|❌
|.entries()
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|❌
|.forEach()
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|❌
|Symbol.iterator
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|❌
|CommonJS
|✔️
|❌
|✔️
|✔️
|ESM
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️2
|✔️2
|Blob
|✔️3
|✔️4
|✔️3
|❌
|Browser polyfill
|❌
|✔️
|✔️
|❌
|Builtin encoder
|❌
|✔️
|✔️5
|✔️
1 Does not support Blob and File in entry value, but allows streams and Buffer (which is not spec-compiant, however).
2 Can be imported in ESM, because Node.js support for CJS modules in ESM context, but it does not have ESM entry point.
3 Have builtin implementations of Blob and/or File, allows native Blob and File as entry value.
4 Support Blob and File via fetch-blob package, allows native Blob and File as entry value.
5 Have
multipart/form-data encoder as part of their
fetch implementation.
✔️ - For FormData methods, indicates that the method is present and spec-compliant. For features, shows its presence.
❌ - Indicates that method or feature is not implemented.
class FormData
constructor([entries]) -> {FormData}
Creates a new FormData instance
set(name, value[, filename]) -> {void}
Set a new value for an existing key inside FormData, or add the new field if it does not already exist.
value.
Blob
or
File. If none of these are specified the value is converted to a string.
append(name, value[, filename]) -> {void}
Appends a new value onto an existing key inside a FormData object, or adds the key if it does not already exist.
The difference between
set() and
append() is that if the specified key already exists,
set() will overwrite all existing values with the new one, whereas
append() will append the new value onto the end of the existing set of values.
value.
Blob
or
File. If none of these are specified the value is converted to a string.
get(name) -> {FormDataValue}
Returns the first value associated with a given key from within a
FormData object.
If you expect multiple values and want all of them, use the
getAll() method instead.
getAll(name) -> {Array<FormDataValue>}
Returns all the values associated with a given key from within a
FormData object.
has(name) -> {boolean}
Returns a boolean stating whether a
FormData object contains a certain key.
delete(name) -> {void}
Deletes a key and its value(s) from a
FormData object.
forEach(callback[, thisArg]) -> {void}
Executes a given callback for each field of the FormData instance
keys() -> {Generator<string>}
Returns an
iterator allowing to go through all keys contained in this
FormData object.
Each key is a
string.
values() -> {Generator<FormDataValue>}
Returns an
iterator allowing to go through all values contained in this object
FormData object.
Each value is a
FormDataValue.
entries() -> {Generator<[string, FormDataValue]>}
Returns an
iterator allowing to go through key/value pairs contained in this
FormData object.
The key of each pair is a string; the value is a
FormDataValue.
[Symbol.iterator]() -> {Generator<[string, FormDataValue]>}
An alias for
FormData#entries()
class Blob
The
Blob object represents a blob, which is a file-like object of immutable, raw data;
they can be read as text or binary data, or converted into a ReadableStream
so its methods can be used for processing the data.
constructor(blobParts[, options]) -> {Blob}
Creates a new
Blob instance. The
Blob constructor accepts following arguments:
Array strings, or
ArrayBuffer,
ArrayBufferView,
Blob objects, or a mix of any of such objects, that will be put inside the
Blob;
MIME) of the blob represented by a
Blob object.
type -> {string}
Returns the
MIME type of the
Blob or
File.
size -> {number}
Returns the size of the
Blob or
File in bytes.
slice([start, end, contentType]) -> {Blob}
Creates and returns a new
Blob object which contains data from a subset of the blob on which it's called.
{number} [start = 0] An index into the
Blob indicating the first byte to include in the new
Blob. If you specify a negative value, it's treated as an offset from the end of the
Blob toward the beginning. For example, -10 would be the 10th from last byte in the
Blob. The default value is 0. If you specify a value for start that is larger than the size of the source
Blob, the returned
Blob has size 0 and contains no data.
{number} [end =
blob.size] An index into the
Blob indicating the first byte that will not be included in the new
Blob (i.e. the byte exactly at this index is not included). If you specify a negative value, it's treated as an offset from the end of the
Blob toward the beginning. For example, -10 would be the 10th from last byte in the
Blob. The default value is size.
{string} [contentType = ""] The content type to assign to the new
Blob; this will be the value of its type property. The default value is an empty string.
stream() -> {ReadableStream<Uint8Array>}
Returns a
ReadableStream which upon reading returns the data contained within the
Blob.
arrayBuffer() -> {Promise<ArrayBuffer>}
Returns a
Promise that resolves with the contents of the blob as binary data contained in an
ArrayBuffer.
text() -> {Promise<string>}
Returns a
Promise that resolves with a string containing the contents of the blob, interpreted as UTF-8.
class File extends Blob
The
File class provides information about files. The
File class inherits
Blob.
constructor(fileBits, filename[, options]) -> {File}
Creates a new
File instance. The
File constructor accepts following arguments:
Array strings, or
ArrayBuffer,
ArrayBufferView,
Blob objects, or a mix of any of such objects, that will be put inside the
File;
MIME) of the file represented by a
File object.
fileFromPath(path[, filename, options]) -> {Promise<File>}
Available from
formdata-node/file-from-path subpath.
Creates a
File referencing the one on a disk by given path.
File constructor. If not presented, the file path will be used to get it.
MIME) of the file represented by a
File object.
fileFromPathSync(path[, filename, options]) -> {File}
Available from
formdata-node/file-from-path subpath.
Creates a
File referencing the one on a disk by given path. Synchronous version of the
fileFromPath.
File constructor. If not presented, the file path will be used to get it.
MIME) of the file represented by a
File object.
isFile(value) -> {boolean}
Available from
formdata-node/file-from-path subpath.
Checks if given value is a File, Blob or file-look-a-like object.
FormData documentation on MDN
File documentation on MDN
Blob documentation on MDN
FormDataValue documentation on MDN.
formdata-polyfill HTML5
FormData for Browsers & NodeJS.
node-fetch a light-weight module that brings the Fetch API to Node.js
fetch-blob a Blob implementation on node.js, originally from
node-fetch.
form-data-encoder spec-compliant
multipart/form-data encoder implementation.
then-busboy a promise-based wrapper around Busboy. Process multipart/form-data content and returns it as a single object. Will be helpful to handle your data on the server-side applications.
@octetstream/object-to-form-data converts JavaScript object to FormData.