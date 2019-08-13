A lightweight form validation script that augments native HTML5 form validation elements and attributes.
Features:
Compiled and production-ready code can be found in the
dist directory. The
src directory contains development code.
There are two versions of Bouncer: the standalone version, and one that comes preloaded with polyfills for
closest(),
matches(),
classList, and
CustomEvent(), which are only supported in newer browsers.
If you're including your own polyfills or don't want to enable this feature for older browsers, use the standalone version. Otherwise, use the version with polyfills.
Direct Download
You can download the files directly from GitHub.
<script src="path/to/bouncer.polyfills.min.js"></script>
CDN
You can also use the jsDelivr CDN. I recommend linking to a specific version number or version range to prevent major updates from breaking your site. Smooth Scroll uses semantic versioning.
<!-- Always get the latest version -->
<!-- Not recommended for production sites! -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/cferdinandi/bouncer/dist/bouncer.polyfills.min.js"></script>
<!-- Get minor updates and patch fixes within a major version -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/cferdinandi/bouncer@1/dist/bouncer.polyfills.min.js"></script>
<!-- Get patch fixes within a minor version -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/cferdinandi/bouncer@1.0/dist/bouncer.polyfills.min.js"></script>
<!-- Get a specific version -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/cferdinandi/bouncer@1.0.0/dist/bouncer.polyfills.min.js"></script>
NPM
You can also use NPM (or your favorite package manager).
npm install formbouncerjs
No special markup needed—just browser-native validation attributes (like
required) and input types (like
number).
<form>
<label for="email">Your email address</label>
<input type="email" name="email" id="email">
<button>Submit</button>
</form>
In the footer of your page, after the content, initialize Bouncer by passing in a selector for the forms that should be validated.
If the form has errors, submission will get blocked until they're corrected. Otherwise, it will submit as normal.
And that's it, you're done. Nice work!
<script>
var validate = new Bouncer('form');
</script>
Modern browsers provide built-in form validation.
Bouncer hooks into those native attributes, suppressing the native validation and running its own. If Bouncer fails to load or run, the browser-native validation will run in its place.
Add the
required attribute to any field that must be filled out or selected.
<input type="text" name="first-name" required>
You can use special
type attribute values to indicate specific types of data that should be captured.
<!-- Must be a valid email address -->
<input type="email" name="email">
<!-- Must be a valid URL -->
<input type="url" name="website">
<!-- Must be a number -->
<input type="number" name="age">
<!-- Must be a date in YYYY-MM-DD format (many browsers include a native date picker for this) -->
<input type="date" name="dob">
<!-- Must be a time in 24-hour format (many browsers include a native date picker for this) -->
<input type="time" name="time">
<!-- Must be a month/year in YYYY-MM format (many browsers include a native date picker for this) -->
<input type="month" name="birthday">
<!-- Must be a color in #rrggbb format (many browsers include a native color picker for this) -->
<input type="color" name="color">
For numbers that should not go below or exceed a certain value, you can use the
min and
max attributes, respectively.
<!-- Cannot exceed 72 -->
<input type="number" max="72" name="answer">
<!-- Cannot be below 37 -->
<input type="number" min="37" name="answer">
<!-- They can also be combined -->
<input type="number" min="37" max="72" name="answer">
For inputs that should not be shorter or longer than a certain number of characters, you can use the
minlength and
maxlength attributes, respectively.
<!-- Cannot be shorter than 12 characters -->
<input type="password" minlength="12" name="password">
<!-- Cannot be longer than 24 characters -->
<input type="text" maxlength="24" name="first-name">
<!-- They can also be combined -->
<input type="text" minlength="7" maxlength="24" name="favorite-pixar-character">
You can use your own validation pattern for a field with the
pattern attribute. This uses regular expressions.
<!-- Phone number be in 555-555-5555 format -->
<input type="text" name="tel" pattern="\d{3}[\-]\d{3}[\-]\d{4}">
Show custom errors for pattern mismatches by adding the
[data-bouncer-message] attribute to the field.
<!-- Phone number be in 555-555-5555 format -->
<input type="text" name="tel" pattern="\d{3}[\-]\d{3}[\-]\d{4}" data-bouncer-message="Please use the following format: 555-555-5555">
Bouncer does not come pre-packaged with any styles for fields with errors or error messages. Use the
.error class to style fields, and the
.error-message class to style error messages.
Need a starting point? Here's some really lightweight CSS you can use.
/**
* Form Validation Errors
*/
.error {
border-color: red;
}
.error-message {
color: red;
font-style: italic;
margin-bottom: 1em;
}
Bouncer captures four different types of field errors:
missingValue errors occur when a
required field has no value (or for checkboxes and radio buttons, nothing is selected).
patternMismatch errors occur when a value doesn't match the expected pattern for a particular input type, or a pattern provided by the
pattern attribute.
outOfRange errors occur when a number is above or below the
min or
max values.
wrongLength errors occur when the input is longer or shorter than the
minlength and
maxlength values.
The patterns and messages associated with these types of errors can be customized.
You can add custom validation types to Bouncer beyond the four standard validations.
You can see this feature in action with the Confirm Password field on the demo page, and view examples of custom validations in the Cookbook (coming soon).
Pass in a
customValidations object as an option when instantiating a new Bouncer instance. Each property in the object is a new validation type. Each value should be a function that accepts two arguments: the field being validated and the settings for the current instantiation.
The function should check if the field has an error. Return
true if there's an error, and
false when there's not.
var validate = new Bouncer('form', {
customValidations: {
isHello: function (field) {
// Return false because there is NO error
if (field.value === 'hello') return false;
// Return true when there is
return true;
}
}
});
Add an error message for the custom validation by including the
messages object in your options.
The key should be the same as your custom validation. It's value can be a string, or a function that returns a string. Message functions can accept two arguments: the field being validated and the settings for the current instantiation.
var validate = new Bouncer('form', {
customValidations: {
isHello: function (field) {
// Return false because there is NO error
if (field.value === 'hello') return false;
// Return true when there is
return true;
}
},
messages: {
// As a string
isHello: 'This field should have a value of "hello"',
// As a function
isHello: function () {
return 'This field should have a value of "hello"';
}
}
});
By default, bouncer will render error messages after the invalid field (or the label for it, if the field is a
radio or
checkbox).
You can optionally render error messages before the field by setting the
messageAfterField option to
false.
var validate = new Bouncer('form', {
messageAfterField: false
});
You can also assign a custom location for an error message by including the
[data-bouncer-target] attribute on a field. Use a selector for where the message should go as its value.
<label for="email">Your Email Address</label>
<input type="email" name="email" id="email" data-bouncer-target="#email-error">
<p><strong>Why do we need this?</strong> We'll use your email address to send you account information.</p>
<div id="email-error"></div>
Bouncer includes smart defaults and works right out of the box.
But if you want to customize things, it also has a robust API that provides multiple ways for you to adjust the default options and settings.
You can customize validation patterns, error messages, and more by passing and options object into Bouncer during instantiation.
var validate = new Bouncer('form', {
// Classes & IDs
fieldClass: 'error', // Applied to fields with errors
errorClass: 'error-message', // Applied to the error message for invalid fields
fieldPrefix: 'bouncer-field_', // If a field doesn't have a name or ID, one is generated with this prefix
errorPrefix: 'bouncer-error_', // Prefix used for error message IDs
// Patterns
// Validation patterns for specific input types
patterns: {
email: /^([^\x00-\x20\x22\x28\x29\x2c\x2e\x3a-\x3c\x3e\x40\x5b-\x5d\x7f-\xff]+|\x22([^\x0d\x22\x5c\x80-\xff]|\x5c[\x00-\x7f])*\x22)(\x2e([^\x00-\x20\x22\x28\x29\x2c\x2e\x3a-\x3c\x3e\x40\x5b-\x5d\x7f-\xff]+|\x22([^\x0d\x22\x5c\x80-\xff]|\x5c[\x00-\x7f])*\x22))*\x40([^\x00-\x20\x22\x28\x29\x2c\x2e\x3a-\x3c\x3e\x40\x5b-\x5d\x7f-\xff]+|\x5b([^\x0d\x5b-\x5d\x80-\xff]|\x5c[\x00-\x7f])*\x5d)(\x2e([^\x00-\x20\x22\x28\x29\x2c\x2e\x3a-\x3c\x3e\x40\x5b-\x5d\x7f-\xff]+|\x5b([^\x0d\x5b-\x5d\x80-\xff]|\x5c[\x00-\x7f])*\x5d))*(\.\w{2,})+$/,
url: /^(?:(?:https?|HTTPS?|ftp|FTP):\/\/)(?:\S+(?::\S*)?@)?(?:(?!(?:10|127)(?:\.\d{1,3}){3})(?!(?:169\.254|192\.168)(?:\.\d{1,3}){2})(?!172\.(?:1[6-9]|2\d|3[0-1])(?:\.\d{1,3}){2})(?:[1-9]\d?|1\d\d|2[01]\d|22[0-3])(?:\.(?:1?\d{1,2}|2[0-4]\d|25[0-5])){2}(?:\.(?:[1-9]\d?|1\d\d|2[0-4]\d|25[0-4]))|(?:(?:[a-zA-Z\u00a1-\uffff0-9]-*)*[a-zA-Z\u00a1-\uffff0-9]+)(?:\.(?:[a-zA-Z\u00a1-\uffff0-9]-*)*[a-zA-Z\u00a1-\uffff0-9]+)*(?:\.(?:[a-zA-Z\u00a1-\uffff]{2,}))\.?)(?::\d{2,5})?(?:[/?#]\S*)?$/,
number: /[-+]?[0-9]*[.,]?[0-9]+/,
color: /^#?([a-fA-F0-9]{6}|[a-fA-F0-9]{3})$/,
date: /(?:19|20)[0-9]{2}-(?:(?:0[1-9]|1[0-2])-(?:0[1-9]|1[0-9]|2[0-9])|(?:(?!02)(?:0[1-9]|1[0-2])-(?:30))|(?:(?:0[13578]|1[02])-31))/,
time: /(0[0-9]|1[0-9]|2[0-3])(:[0-5][0-9])/,
month: /(?:19|20)[0-9]{2}-(?:(?:0[1-9]|1[0-2]))/
},
// Message Settings
messageAfterField: true, // If true, displays error message below field. If false, displays it above.
messageCustom: 'data-bouncer-message', // The data attribute to use for customer error messages
messageTarget: 'data-bouncer-target', // The data attribute to pass in a custom selector for the field error location
// Error messages by error type
messages: {
missingValue: {
checkbox: 'This field is required.',
radio: 'Please select a value.',
select: 'Please select a value.',
'select-multiple': 'Please select at least one value.',
default: 'Please fill out this field.'
},
patternMismatch: {
email: 'Please enter a valid email address.',
url: 'Please enter a URL.',
number: 'Please enter a number',
color: 'Please match the following format: #rrggbb',
date: 'Please use the YYYY-MM-DD format',
time: 'Please use the 24-hour time format. Ex. 23:00',
month: 'Please use the YYYY-MM format',
default: 'Please match the requested format.'
},
outOfRange: {
over: 'Please select a value that is no more than {max}.',
under: 'Please select a value that is no less than {min}.'
},
wrongLength: {
over: 'Please shorten this text to no more than {maxLength} characters. You are currently using {length} characters.',
under: 'Please lengthen this text to {minLength} characters or more. You are currently using {length} characters.'
}
},
// Form Submission
disableSubmit: false, // If true, native form submission is suppressed even when form validates
// Custom Events
emitEvents: true // If true, emits custom events
});
Bouncer emits five custom events:
bouncerShowError is emitted on a field when an error is displayed for it.
bouncerRemoveError is emitted on a field when an error is removed from it.
bouncerFormValid is emitted on a form is successfully validated.
bouncerFormInvalid is emitted on a form that fails validation.
bouncerInitialized is emitted when bouncer initializes.
bouncerDestroy is emitted when bouncer is destroyed.
You can listen for these events with
addEventListener. All five events bubble up the DOM. The
event.target is the field or form (or document, when initializing and destroying).
// Detect show error events
document.addEventListener('bouncerShowError', function (event) {
// The field with the error
var field = event.target;
}, false);
// Detect a successful form validation
document.addEventListener('bouncerFormValid', function (event) {
// The successfully validated form
var form = event.target;
// If `disableSubmit` is true, you might use this to submit the form with Ajax
}, false);
The
event.detail object holds event-specific information:
bouncerShowError event, it has the specific errors for the field.
bouncerInitialized and
bouncerDestroyed events , it contains the
settings for the instantiation.
bouncerFormInvalid event, it includes all of the fields with errors under
event.detail.
// Detect show error events
document.addEventListener('bouncerShowError', function (event) {
// The field with the error
var field = event.target;
// The error details
var errors = event.details.errors;
}, false);
Bouncer exposes a few public methods that you can use in your own scripts.
validate()
Validate a field. Pass in the field as an argument. Returns an object with validity data.
// Get a field
var field = document.querySelector('#email');
// Validate the field
var bouncer = new Bouncer();
var isValid = bouncer.validate(field);
// Returns an object
isValid = {
// If true, field is valid
valid: false,
// The specific errors
errors: {
missingValue: true,
patternMismatch: true,
outOfRange: true,
wrongLength: true
}
};
// You can also pass in custom options
bouncer.validate(field, {
// ...
});
validateAll()
Validate all fields in a form or fieldset. Pass in the section as an argument. Returns an array of fields with errors.
// Get a fieldset
var fieldset = document.querySelector('#fieldset');
// Validate the field
var bouncer = new Bouncer();
var areValid = bouncer.validateAll(fieldset);
destroy()
Destroys an instantiated Bouncer instance. Removes any errors from the form and turns validation back over to the browser-native APIs.
// An bouncer instance
var bouncer = new Bouncer('form');
// Destroy it
bouncer.destroy();
Bouncer works in all modern browsers, and IE 9 and above.
Bouncer is built with modern JavaScript APIs, and uses progressive enhancement. If the JavaScript file fails to load, browser-native form validation runs instead
Support back to IE9 requires polyfills for
closest(),
matches(),
classList, and
CustomEvent(). Without them, support starts with Edge.
Use the included polyfills version of Bouncer, or include your own.
The code is available under the MIT License.