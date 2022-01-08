formbase

Better default styles for common input elements.

formbase eliminates cross browser bugs, inconsistencies across systems and applies a beautiful default styling to several input elements.

Contents

Demos

Name Description Link Default Includes all features. Try it on CodePen

Features

Works in all modern browsers and IE11

No JavaScript, just CSS

Works with inputs, textareas, selects, checkboxes and radio buttons

Consistent styling across browsers

Zero dependencies

Setup

We recommend installing formbase using npm or yarn.

npm install formbase

yarn add formbase

Include the CSS file in the head …

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "dist/formbase.min.css" >

…or import the SASS file directly:

@ import 'src/styles/main' ;

Usage

Input

< input class = "input" type = "text" >

Textarea

< textarea class = "input" rows = "8" cols = "40" > </ textarea >

Select

< select class = "select" > < option selected disabled > - </ option > < option value = "one" > One </ option > < option value = "two" > Two </ option > </ select >

Radio

< div class = "control" > < input class = "control__input" id = "Radio" type = "radio" > < label class = "control__label" for = "Radio" > Radio </ label > </ div >

Checkbox

< div class = "control" > < input class = "control__input" id = "checkbox" type = "checkbox" > < label class = "control__label" for = "checkbox" > Checkbox </ label > </ div >

Options

Import src/styles/main.scss directly to customize the look of formbase:

$formbase__prefix : '' ; $formbase__margin : . 9rem ; $formbase__padding : . 6rem ; $formbase__select_size : 12px ; $formbase__control_size : 20px ; $formbase__radius : 0 ; $formbase__svg : #000 ; $formbase__color : #000 ; $formbase__placeholder : #999 ; $formbase__background : #fff ; $formbase__border : #bbb ; $formbase__active : #17f ; $formbase__shadow : inset 0 1px 3px rgba( 0 , 0 , 0 , . 05 ); $formbase__duration : . 3s ; $formbase__timing : ease; @ import 'src/styles/main' ;

Semver strategy

Any change to CSS rules whatsoever is considered backwards-breaking and will result in a new major release. Others changes with no impact on rendering are considered backwards-compatible and will result in a new patch release. No changes to CSS rules can add functionality in a backwards-compatible manner, therefore no changes are considered minor.