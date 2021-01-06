This package has been deprecated and will receive no further maintenance.
If you need this package, please fork it and maintain it yourself.
The cheesy object formatter
Pretty formatting of arbitrary JavaScript values. Currently only supports ascii
formatting, suitable for command-line utilities. Like
JSON.stringify, it
formats objects recursively, but unlike
JSON.stringify, it can handle
regular expressions, functions, circular objects and more.
formatio is a general-purpose library. It works in browsers (including old
and rowdy ones, like IE6) and Node. It will define itself as an AMD module if
you want it to (i.e. if there's a
define function available).
npm install @sinonjs/formatio
https://sinonjs.github.io/formatio/
formatio was released under BSD-3