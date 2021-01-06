formatio - DEPRECATED

This package has been deprecated and will receive no further maintenance.

If you need this package, please fork it and maintain it yourself.

The cheesy object formatter

Pretty formatting of arbitrary JavaScript values. Currently only supports ascii formatting, suitable for command-line utilities. Like JSON.stringify , it formats objects recursively, but unlike JSON.stringify , it can handle regular expressions, functions, circular objects and more.

formatio is a general-purpose library. It works in browsers (including old and rowdy ones, like IE6) and Node. It will define itself as an AMD module if you want it to (i.e. if there's a define function available).

Installation

npm install @sinonjs/formatio

Documentation

https://sinonjs.github.io/formatio/

Licence

formatio was released under BSD-3