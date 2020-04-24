openbase logo
formatic

by zapier
2.2.0 (see all)

✏️ A configurable, pluggable forms library for React used on Zapier.com.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

499

GitHub Stars

100

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Formatic

travis

Automatic forms. Find it on NPM - https://www.npmjs.com/package/formatic.

Warning!

Formatic is currently in use in production, but the API is likely to change significantly in its next versions.

What is formatic?

Formatic is a configurable, pluggable forms library for React. Pass in JSON fields that define your form, along with a value to be edited, and Formatic gives you form fields to edit your value.

Using formatic

If you're happy with the default configuration, you can use it like this:

// Get the formatic component.
import Formatic from 'formatic';

// Create some fields.
var fields = [
  {
    type: 'string',
    isSingleLine: true,
    key: 'firstName',
    label: 'First Name',
  },
  {
    type: 'str',
    isSingleLine: true,
    key: 'lastName',
    label: 'Last Name',
  },
];

// Render the form.
React.render(
  <Formatic fields={fields} onChange={newValue => console.log(newValue)} />,
  document.getElementById('my-form')
);

This creates a simple form like this:

simple-form

Documentation

To learn more, check out the documentation.

Start hacking

git clone git@github.com:zapier/formatic.git
cd formatic
yarn install
yarn start

Your browser should automatically open to http://localhost:3333/demo (or other open port). Hack away on the code, and your changes should hot reload courtesy of Next.js.

