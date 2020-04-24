Formatic

Automatic forms. Find it on NPM - https://www.npmjs.com/package/formatic.

Formatic is currently in use in production, but the API is likely to change significantly in its next versions.

What is formatic?

Formatic is a configurable, pluggable forms library for React. Pass in JSON fields that define your form, along with a value to be edited, and Formatic gives you form fields to edit your value.

Using formatic

If you're happy with the default configuration, you can use it like this:

import Formatic from 'formatic' ; var fields = [ { type : 'string' , isSingleLine : true , key : 'firstName' , label : 'First Name' , }, { type : 'str' , isSingleLine : true , key : 'lastName' , label : 'Last Name' , }, ]; React.render( < Formatic fields = {fields} onChange = {newValue => console.log(newValue)} />, document.getElementById('my-form') );

This creates a simple form like this:

Documentation

To learn more, check out the documentation.

Start hacking

git clone git@github.com:zapier/formatic.git cd formatic yarn install yarn start

Your browser should automatically open to http://localhost:3333/demo (or other open port). Hack away on the code, and your changes should hot reload courtesy of Next.js.