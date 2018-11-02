A simple and flexible tool to format decimal lat/lon coordinates into degrees/minutes/seconds formats (like DMS), using a moment.js-like API.
For geo hipsters that think that 48° 54′ 16.016″ S 71° 0′ 56.250″ W looks way more awesome than -48.9044488,-71.015625.
npm install formatcoords
var formatcoords = require('formatcoords');
formatcoords(40.76,-73.984).format();
//40° 45′ 36.000″ N 73° 59′ 2.400″ W
The
formatcoords(coord1[, coord2, lonlat]) method accepts decimal lat/lon coordinates in several formats :
formatcoords([lat, lon]): an array of floats.
formatcoords([lon, lat], true): an array of floats. First longitude, then latitude. Useful for use with GeoJSON, for example.
formatcoords(lat, lon) : floats.
formatcoords(lon, lat, true) : floats. First longitude, then latitude. Useful for use with GeoJSON, for example.
formatcoords('latlon') :
latlon is a string in "lat,lon" format.
formatcoords({lat: lat, lng: lon} an object with
lat and
lng properties (Leaflet LatLng object)
var coords = formatcoords(27.725499,-18.024301);
coords.format(format, {options})
Default output format is DMS (degrees minutes seconds), with a space to separate lat and lon, and 5 decimal places :
coords.format()
//27° 43′ 31.796″ N 18° 1′ 27.484″ W
Available short formats:
|Token
|Output
|degrees minutes seconds (DMS)
|FFf
|27° 43′ 31.796″ N 18° 1′ 27.484″ W
|degrees decimal minutes
|Ff
|27° 43.529933333333′ N -18° 1.4580666666667′ W
|decimal degrees
|f
|27.725499° N 18.024301° W
Custom formats:
The following values are available for both latitudes and longitudes:
|Token
|Output
|degrees
|D
|27
|degrees with unit
|DD
|27°
|decimal degrees
|d
|27.725499
|decimal degrees with unit
|dd
|27.725499°
|minutes
|M
|7
|minutes with unit
|MM
|7′
|decimal minutes
|m
|7.63346
|decimal minutes with unit
|mm
|7.63346′
|decimal seconds
|s
|31.796
|decimal seconds with unit
|ss
|31.796″
|direction
|X
|[N,S], [E,W]
|minus sign (west of Greenwich and south of equator)
|-
|[-]
Custom format example
coord.format('-D M s');
//-35 16 55.20000 149 7 43.26240
|Option Name
|Description
|Default & type
|latLonSeparator
|The separator to use between the lat and lon values
|' '
string
|decimalPlaces
|The number of decimal places to return
|5
number
Custom format example with additional options
coord.format('DD MM ss X', {latLonSeparator: ', ', decimalPlaces: 0);
//35° 43′ 49″ S, 86° 1′ 55″ E
IE <= 8 not supported.
Use parse-dms.