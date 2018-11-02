formatcoords

A simple and flexible tool to format decimal lat/lon coordinates into degrees/minutes/seconds formats (like DMS), using a moment.js-like API.

For geo hipsters that think that 48° 54′ 16.016″ S 71° 0′ 56.250″ W looks way more awesome than -48.9044488,-71.015625.

npm install formatcoords

use

var formatcoords = require('formatcoords'); formatcoords(40.76,-73.984).format(); //40° 45 ′ 36.000 ″ N 73 ° 59 ′ 2.400 ″ W

parsing

The formatcoords(coord1[, coord2, lonlat]) method accepts decimal lat/lon coordinates in several formats :

formatcoords([lat, lon]) : an array of floats.

: an array of floats. formatcoords([lon, lat], true) : an array of floats. First longitude, then latitude. Useful for use with GeoJSON, for example.

: an array of floats. First longitude, then latitude. Useful for use with GeoJSON, for example. formatcoords(lat, lon) : floats.

: floats. formatcoords(lon, lat, true) : floats. First longitude, then latitude. Useful for use with GeoJSON, for example.

: floats. First longitude, then latitude. Useful for use with GeoJSON, for example. formatcoords('latlon') : latlon is a string in "lat,lon" format.

: is a string in "lat,lon" format. formatcoords({lat: lat, lng: lon} an object with lat and lng properties (Leaflet LatLng object)

formatting

var coords = formatcoords( 27.725499 ,- 18.024301 );

coords.format( format , { options })

Default output format is DMS (degrees minutes seconds), with a space to separate lat and lon, and 5 decimal places :

coords.format() //27° 43 ′ 31.796 ″ N 18 ° 1 ′ 27.484 ″ W

Available short formats:

Token Output degrees minutes seconds (DMS) FFf 27° 43′ 31.796″ N 18° 1′ 27.484″ W degrees decimal minutes Ff 27° 43.529933333333′ N -18° 1.4580666666667′ W decimal degrees f 27.725499° N 18.024301° W

Custom formats:

The following values are available for both latitudes and longitudes:

Token Output degrees D 27 degrees with unit DD 27° decimal degrees d 27.725499 decimal degrees with unit dd 27.725499° minutes M 7 minutes with unit MM 7′ decimal minutes m 7.63346 decimal minutes with unit mm 7.63346′ decimal seconds s 31.796 decimal seconds with unit ss 31.796″ direction X [N,S], [E,W] minus sign (west of Greenwich and south of equator) - [-]

Custom format example

coord.format('-D M s'); //-35 16 55.20000 149 7 43.26240

options

Option Name Description Default & type latLonSeparator The separator to use between the lat and lon values ' ' string decimalPlaces The number of decimal places to return 5 number

Custom format example with additional options

coord.format('DD MM ss X', {latLonSeparator: ', ' , decimalPlaces: 0 ); //35° 43 ′ 49 ″ S, 86 ° 1 ′ 55 ″ E

Browser support

IE <= 8 not supported.

DMS to decimal

Use parse-dms.