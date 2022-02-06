yarn add -D format-package prettier@^2.0.0
package.json files are notorious for becoming large and overwhelming. When working in teams, this can make it hard to know how to structure the file or where to find certain configurations or scripts - especially since everyone has their own preferences.
And manually going through and organizing the file seems as painful as doing formatting checks by hand in PRs.
format-package solves these problems by allowing the file to be sorted and formatted in a consistent and automated manner.
It is configurable to allow teams to pick the order that work best for them, and includes
transformations that can be applied to a value in the
package.json (such as logically sorting scripts).
This module provides a simple CLI:
./node_modules/.bin/format-package --help
If combined with Yarn, it can be run as:
yarn format-package --help
It can also be used as part of an npm script:
{
"scripts": {
"format:pkg": "format-package -w"
},
"devDependencies": {
"format-package": "latest"
}
}
yarn format:pkg
The module exports an asynchronous
format function that takes the contents of
package.json and a set of options.
It returns a newly sorted and formatted
package.json string.
#!/usr/bin/env node
const fs = require('fs');
const format = require('format-package');
const pkg = require('<path-to-package.json>');
async function formatPackage(pkg, filePath) {
const formattedPkg = await format(pkg, options);
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
fs.writeFile('<path-to-package.json>', formattedPkg, (error) => {
if (error) {
reject(error);
return;
}
resolve();
});
});
}
formatPackage(pkg).catch((error) => {
console.error(error);
process.exit(1);
});
There are three options:
Options are expected to be passed in as a keyed object:
const format = require('format-package');
const pkg = require('<path-to-package.json>');
const options = {
order: [],
transformations: {},
formatter: (v) => v.toString(),
};
format(pkg, options).then((formattedPkg) => console.log(formattedPkg));
The
format-package module also exports its defaults to help with configuration:
const format = require('format-package');
const pkg = require('<path-to-package.json>');
const {
defaults: { order: defaultOrder },
} = format;
// Move `...rest` to the bottom of the default order list
const restIndex = defaultOrder.indexOf(sort, '...rest');
let order = [...defaultOrder];
if (restIndex !== -1) {
order.splice(restIndex, 1);
}
order.push('...rest');
format(pkg, {
order,
}).then((formattedPkg) => console.log(formattedPkg));
order
The most meaningful part of this utility is an ordered array of keys that are used to order the contents of
package.json.
The default order is:
[
"name",
"version",
"description",
"license",
"private",
"engines",
"os",
"cpu",
"repository",
"bugs",
"homepage",
"author",
"contributors",
"keywords",
"bin",
"man",
"main",
"module",
"browser",
"files",
"directories",
"workspaces",
"config",
"publishConfig",
"scripts",
"husky",
"lint-staged",
"...rest",
"dependencies",
"peerDependencies",
"devDependencies",
"optionalDependencies",
"bundledDependencies"
]
The
...rest value is considered special. It marks the location where the remaining
package.json keys that are not found in this ordered list will be placed in alphabetical order.
Note: if a
...rest string is not found in the provided order list, it will be appended to the bottom.
const format = require('format-package');
const pkg = require('<path-to-package.json>');
const options = {
order: [
'name',
'version',
'scripts',
'jest',
'dependencies',
'peerDependencies',
'devDependencies',
'optionalDependencies',
'...rest',
],
};
format(pkg, options).then((formattedPkg) =>
Object.keys(JSON.parse(formattedPkg))
);
/*
[ 'name',
'version',
'scripts',
'dependencies',
'devDependencies',
'optionalDependencies',
'author',
'bin',
'bugs',
'description',
'engines',
'homepage',
'license',
'lint-staged',
'main',
'repository' ]
*/
transformations
transformations is a map of
package.json keys and corresponding synchronous or asynchronous functions that take a key and value and return a key and value to be written to
package.json.
The default transformations map has a
scripts method that sorts the scripts in a sensical way using 'sort-scripts'.
import * as sortScripts from 'sort-scripts';
import { Transformations } from '../transform';
const transformations: Transformations = {
scripts(key, prevValue) {
const nextValue = sortScripts(prevValue).reduce(
(obj, [name, value]) => ({ ...obj, [name]: value }),
{}
);
return [key, nextValue];
},
};
export { transformations as default };
Notes: Any
package.json property that is an object and does not have a defined transformation will be alphabetically sorted.
Additional transformations or overrides can be passed in:
const format = require('format-package');
const pkg = require('<path-to-package.json>');
const options = {
transformations: {
// This reverses all the keys in dependencies
dependencies(key, value) {
return [
key,
Object.keys(value)
.sort()
.reverse()
.reduce((obj, k) => {
obj[k] = value[k];
return obj;
}, {}),
];
},
},
};
format(pkg, options);
formatter
The formatter is the function used to prepare the contents before being returned.
A custom synchronous or asynchronous formatter can be supplied that will process the resulting package contents.
By default, the formatter will try to use
prettier if it is installed, and will fallback to
JSON.stringify if the peer dependency is not found:
import * as path from 'path';
async function formatter(obj: any, filePath?: string): Promise<string> {
const content = JSON.stringify(obj, null, 2);
// Try to use prettier if it can be imported,
// otherwise add a new line at the end
let prettier;
try {
prettier = require('prettier');
} catch (error) {
return `${content}\n`;
}
let config = await prettier.resolveConfig(
filePath ? path.dirname(filePath) : process.cwd()
);
if (!config) {
config = {};
}
return prettier.format(content, {
...config,
parser: 'json',
printWidth: 0,
});
}
export { formatter as default };
The CLI accepts a series of files or globs to be formatted, as well as a set of options.
yarn format-package "**/package.json"
Options can also be passed as environment variables and are used in the following order of precedence:
FORMAT_PACKAGE_VERBOSE=true
|Option
|Alias
|ENV
|Description
|Default
config
c
FORMAT_PACKAGE_CONFIG
|Path to a custom configuration to use. This configuration can be JavaScript,
JSON, or any other format that your configuration of node can
require. The default configuration can be found here.
write
w
FORMAT_PACKAGE_WRITE
|Write the output to the location of the found
package.json
|false
ignore
i
FORMAT_PACKAGE_IGNORE
|Patterns for ignoring matching files
|`['/node_modules/']`
verbose
v
FORMAT_PACKAGE_VERBOSE
|Print the output of the formatting
|false
help
h
|Print help menu
You can also see the available options in the terminal by running:
yarn format-package --help
format-package will search for a valid configuration file in the following order of precedence.
If the option
--config [path | module id] or a
FORMAT_PACKAGE_CONFIG
environment variable is provided:
a. check if the value resolves to a module id, else
b. check if value resolves to an existing path
If either
a or
b are valid configuration, then use the configuration, else
return the default configuration.
If neither a
--config or a
FORMAT_PACKAGE_CONFIG environment variable is provided, search for configurations in the following places:
format-package.js
format-package.yaml or
format-package.yml
format-package.json
format-package.config.js
format-package.config.yaml or
format-package.config.yml
format-package property in
package.json
If there are no configuration from the above search places,
format-package will move up one directory level and try again.
format-package will continue searching until arriving at the home directory.
If no configuration is found, then the default configuration is used.
const JoiConfigSchema = Joi.object({
order: Joi.array().min(1).unique().optional(),
transformations: Joi.object().optional(),
formatter: Joi.func().optional(),
});
Supported configuration formats: JSON, JSON5, JS, and YAML.
{
"order": ["name", "version"]
}
{
"order": ["name", "description", "..."]
}
format-package.js or
format-package.config.js
module.exports = {
order: ['name', 'description', '...'],
};
order:
- name
- description
- ...
An effective integration of this plugin could look like this:
{
"lint-staged": {
"package.json": ["format-package -w", "git add"]
},
"husky": {
"hooks": {
"pre-commit": "lint-staged"
}
},
"devDependencies": {
"format-package": "latest",
"husky": "latest",
"lint-staged": "latest"
}
}
This configuration combines:
package.json
Together, these modules ensure the
package.json file is automatically formatted if it changes and provides an easy package.json script for manual use:
yarn format:pkg
Clone the repo and install dependencies to get started with development:
git clone git@github.com:camacho/format-package.git
yarn install
These scripts can be run via
yarn or
npm run:
|Script
|Description
prebuild
|clean the
build directory to prevent dangling artifacts
build
|transpile TypeScript files in the
src directory into JavaScript files in the
build directory
postbuild
|make
build/cli/index.js file executable
clean
|remove
build and
node_modules directories
clean-build
|remove
build directory
clean-packages
rimraf ./node_modules
dev
|run
ts-node-dev with
src/cli/index.ts entrypoint
docs
|update auto-generated-content blocks in Markdown files
format
|format application code
format-docs
|format documentation
format-package
|format package.json files
format-source
|format source content using prettier
gamut
|run the full gamut of checks - reset environment, generate docs, format and lint code, run tests, and build
lint
|lint the application code
prepublishOnly
|make sure the package is in good state before publishing
reset
|clean
build directory and reset the
node_modules dependencies
start
|run the cli from
build directory
test
|run tests for the application
type-check
|check source types
watch
|run
ts-node-dev with provided entrypoint, e.g.
yarn watch src/cli/index.ts
Note - This repo depends on husky and lint-staged to automatically format code and update documents. If these commands are not run, code changes will most likely fail.