openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

format-num

by ExodusMovement
1.0.0 (see all)

JavaScript component to format numbers to strings.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19.7K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

format-num

NPM Package Build Status js-standard-style

format-num is a JavaScript component to format numbers to strings. Used in Exodus Ethereum Wallet.

Install

npm install --save format-num

Notes

  • Must have a JavaScript environment with Object.assign and Intl.NumberFormat. In Node.js, this is at least v4. You can install in older environments, you'll just need to polyfill.

Usage

formatNum

Signature: formatNum(value, [options])

Parameters:

  • value: Value to convert. Will pass through parse-num first. Will coerce anything to a number.
  • options: optional object parameter to specify options. Appending Digits is not necessary. You can also shorten maximum to max and minimum to min. Adds one more option nanZero, which when the number is NaN, if it should be coerced to 0 - defaults to true i.e. NaN => '0'.

Returns:

The string representation of the number.

Example:

const formatNum = require('format-num')

console.log(formatNum(10000000.15)) // => 10,000,000.15
console.log(formatNum('10000000.15')) // => 10,000,000.15

console.log(formatNum(0.0000000000044535, { maxSignificant: 2 })) // => 0.0000000000045
console.log(formatNum(0, { minFraction: 2, maxFraction: 2 }))  // => 0.00

console.log(formatNum(null)) // => 0
console.log(formatNum(null, { nanZero: false })) // => NaN
  • parse-num: Parse anything into a number. A dependency of this library.
  • number-unit: Numbers with units. Easily convert numbers to from different units.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial