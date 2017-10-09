format-num is a JavaScript component to format numbers to strings. Used in Exodus Ethereum Wallet.

Install

npm install --save format-num

Notes

Must have a JavaScript environment with Object.assign and Intl.NumberFormat . In Node.js, this is at least v4. You can install in older environments, you'll just need to polyfill.

Usage

formatNum

Signature: formatNum(value, [options])

Parameters:

value : Value to convert. Will pass through parse-num first. Will coerce anything to a number.

: Value to convert. Will pass through parse-num first. Will coerce anything to a number. options : optional object parameter to specify options. Appending Digits is not necessary. You can also shorten maximum to max and minimum to min . Adds one more option nanZero , which when the number is NaN , if it should be coerced to 0 - defaults to true i.e. NaN => '0' .

Returns:

The string representation of the number.

Example:

const formatNum = require ( 'format-num' ) console .log(formatNum( 10000000.15 )) console .log(formatNum( '10000000.15' )) console .log(formatNum( 0.0000000000044535 , { maxSignificant : 2 })) console .log(formatNum( 0 , { minFraction : 2 , maxFraction : 2 })) console .log(formatNum( null )) console .log(formatNum( null , { nanZero : false }))

Related

parse-num: Parse anything into a number. A dependency of this library.

number-unit: Numbers with units. Easily convert numbers to from different units.

License

MIT