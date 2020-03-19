openbase logo
Readme

format-message

Internationalize text, numbers, and dates using ICU Message Format.

npm Version Build Status

JS Standard Style MIT License

Internationalization Made Easy

Start simple. Wrap any user-facing message with formatMessage(). Don't forget to import/require format-message.

var formatMessage = require('format-message');
// ...
formatMessage('My Account Preferences')

Don't concatenate message pieces, use placeholders instead.

formatMessage('Hello, { name }!', { name: user.name })

You can even pick plural and gender forms with placeholders.

formatMessage(`{
  gender, select,
    male {His inbox}
  female {Her inbox}
   other {Their inbox}
 }`, { gender: user.gender })

 formatMessage(`{
   count, plural,
      =0 {No unread messages}
     one {# unread message}
   other {# unread messages}
 }`, { count: messages.unreadCount })

Need to provide extra information to translators? Add a message description. Need 2 translations to the same English message? Add a message id.

formatMessage({
  id: 'update_action_button',
  default: 'Update',
  description: 'Text displayed on the update resource button to trigger the update process'
})
formatMessage({
  id: 'update_label',
  default: 'Update',
  description: 'Label on each item that is an update to another item'
})

Extract all of the messages you've used in your source code.

$ npm i format-message-cli
$ format-message extract "src/**/*.js" > ./locales/en/messages.json

Check that the translators preserved placeholders and proper message formatting.

$ format-message lint -t ./locales/index.js "src/**/*.js"

Use the translations at runtime.

formatMessage.setup({
  generateId: require('format-message-generate-id/underscored_crc32'),
  translations: require('./locales'),
  locale: 'pt'
})

Make a locale-specific build.

$ format-message transform --inline --locale pt "src/**/*.js" > bundle.pt.js

Need more details?

Check out the many ways you can use format-message in your project:

License

This software is free to use under the MIT license. See the LICENSE-MIT file for license text and copyright information.

Alternatives

react-i18nextInternationalization for react done right. Using the i18next i18n ecosystem.
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
i18next i18next: learn once - translate everywhere
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.5/ 5
13
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
4Performant
globalizeA JavaScript library for internationalization and localization that leverages the official Unicode CLDR JSON data
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
191K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
node-polyglotGive your JavaScript the ability to speak many languages.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
160K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
fbtA JavaScript Internationalization Framework
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
21K
@lingui/core🌍📖 A readable, automated, and optimized (5 kb) internationalization for JavaScript
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
94K
See 9 Alternatives

