A JSON formatter module for various text/plain serialization styles

> var json = require ( 'format-json' ); > var data = { test : "for example" , some : [{ nested : 0 , things : []}, {}]}; > console .log(json.diffy(data)); { "test" : "for example" , "some" : [ { "nested" : 0 , "things" : [] } , {} ] } > console .log(json.plain(data)); { "test" : "for example" , "some" : [ { "nested" : 0 , "things" : [] }, {} ] } > console .log(json.terse(data)); { "test" : "for example" , "some" :[{ "nested" : 0 , "things" :[]},{}]} > console .log(json.space(data)); { "test" : "for example" , "some" : [ { "nested" : 0 , "things" : [] }, {} ] } > console .log(json.lines(data)); { "test" : "for example" , "some" : [ { "nested" : 0 , "things" : [] }, {} ] }

CLI

We ship a command-line binary format-json . To keep dependencies minimal it comes without an argument processor, so it's very simplistic.

By defaults it works over stdin/stdout, producing diffy output:

$ format-json < path/to/file.json $ some_pipe_chain | format-json

If you want to specify a formatter, you can use the file-processing variant:

$ format-json [format <terse|plain|space|lines|diffy>] path/to/file.json

For short: diffs in version controlled JSON is what prompted json.diffy .

The comma-first style may look wonky at first, but it's a compromise that helps produce diffs where a change (addition, change or deletion) of one property has no affect on surrounding lines to reduce the amount of diff noise.

Having used this format for a while now, I also appreciate how you get straight left margins for Objects and Arrays alike.

Not convinced? Then please don't use it! :-)