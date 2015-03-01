A JSON formatter module for various text/plain serialization styles
> var json = require('format-json');
> var data = {test: "for example", some: [{nested:0, things: []}, {}]};
> console.log(json.diffy(data));
{ "test": "for example"
, "some":
[ { "nested": 0
, "things": []
}
, {}
]
}
> console.log(json.plain(data));
{
"test": "for example",
"some": [
{
"nested": 0,
"things": []
},
{}
]
}
> console.log(json.terse(data));
{"test":"for example","some":[{"nested":0,"things":[]},{}]}
> console.log(json.space(data));
{ "test": "for example", "some": [ { "nested": 0, "things": [] }, {} ] }
> console.log(json.lines(data));
{ "test": "for example"
, "some": [ { "nested": 0, "things": [] }, {} ]
}
We ship a command-line binary
format-json. To keep dependencies minimal it comes without an argument processor, so it's very simplistic.
By defaults it works over stdin/stdout, producing diffy output:
$ format-json < path/to/file.json
$ some_pipe_chain | format-json
If you want to specify a formatter, you can use the file-processing variant:
$ format-json [format <terse|plain|space|lines|diffy>] path/to/file.json
For short: diffs in version controlled JSON is what prompted
json.diffy.
The comma-first style may look wonky at first, but it's a compromise that helps produce diffs where a change (addition, change or deletion) of one property has no affect on surrounding lines to reduce the amount of diff noise.
Having used this format for a while now, I also appreciate how you get straight left margins for Objects and Arrays alike.
Not convinced? Then please don't use it! :-)