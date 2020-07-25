Formats GraphQL schema definition language (SDL) document.

Motivation

As schema grows in size, it becomes desirable to automate schema organisation. The primary function of format-graphql is to sort definitions and fields in an alphabetical order, therefore enabling predictable discovery and grouping of related schema entities.

Behaviour

Alphabetically sorts definitions, fields and arguments.

Example

Input:

type Query { bananas: [Banana!]! apples: [Apple!]! } type Apple { name: String! id: ID! } type Banana { name: String! id: ID! }

Output:

type Apple { id: ID! name: String! } type Banana { id: ID! name: String! } type Query { apples: [Apple!]! bananas: [Banana!]! }

Usage

Command Line

$ format-graphql -- help Sort GraphQL schema definition language (SDL) document. Positionals: sdl-path Path to the GraphQL schema definition (SDL) document. [string] Options: --version Show version number [boolean] -- help Show help [boolean] --sort-arguments Sort on arguments [boolean] [default: true ] --sort-definitions Sort on definitions [boolean] [default: true ] --sort-fields Sort on fields [boolean] [default: true ] --write Overrides contents of the SDL document. [boolean] [default: false ] $ $ format-graphql ./schema.graphql $ $ $ format-graphql --write= true ./schema.graphql

Node API

formatSdl(schema, options)

Returns a formatted GraphQL SDL String.

Parameters

schema : string

options (optional): object: { sortDefinitions?: boolean , sortFields?: boolean , sortArguments?: boolean , }

Example

import {formatSdl} from 'format-graphql' ; formatGraphql( 'type Foo { bar: String }' );

Hooks

I recommend using husky to setup a pre-commit hook that would format the schema, e.g.