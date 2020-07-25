openbase logo
fg

format-graphql

by Gajus Kuizinas
1.4.0 (see all)

Formats GraphQL schema definition language (SDL) document.

Overview

Readme

format-graphql

GitSpo Mentions Travis build status Coveralls NPM version Canonical Code Style Twitter Follow

Formats GraphQL schema definition language (SDL) document.

Motivation

As schema grows in size, it becomes desirable to automate schema organisation. The primary function of format-graphql is to sort definitions and fields in an alphabetical order, therefore enabling predictable discovery and grouping of related schema entities.

Behaviour

Alphabetically sorts definitions, fields and arguments.

Example

Input:

type Query {
  bananas: [Banana!]!
  apples: [Apple!]!
}

type Apple {
  name: String!
  id: ID!
}

type Banana {
  name: String!
  id: ID!
}

Output:

type Apple {
  id: ID!
  name: String!
}

type Banana {
  id: ID!
  name: String!
}

type Query {
  apples: [Apple!]!
  bananas: [Banana!]!
}

Usage

Command Line

$ format-graphql --help
Sort GraphQL schema definition language (SDL) document.

Positionals:
  sdl-path  Path to the GraphQL schema definition (SDL) document.       [string]

Options:
  --version           Show version number                              [boolean]
  --help              Show help                                        [boolean]
  --sort-arguments    Sort on arguments                [boolean] [default: true]
  --sort-definitions  Sort on definitions              [boolean] [default: true]
  --sort-fields       Sort on fields                   [boolean] [default: true]
  --write             Overrides contents of the SDL document.
                                                      [boolean] [default: false]

$ # Prints formatted schema.
$ format-graphql ./schema.graphql
$
$ # Overrides target schema.
$ format-graphql --write=true ./schema.graphql

Node API

formatSdl(schema, options)

Returns a formatted GraphQL SDL String.

Parameters

  • schema: string

  • options (optional): object:

    {
  sortDefinitions?: boolean,
  sortFields?: boolean,
  sortArguments?: boolean,
}

Example

import {formatSdl} from 'format-graphql';

formatGraphql('type Foo { bar: String }');

Hooks

I recommend using husky to setup a pre-commit hook that would format the schema, e.g.

"husky": {
  "hooks": {
    "pre-commit": "format-graphql --write true src/schema.graphql"
  }
},

