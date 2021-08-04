Convert a number in milliseconds to a standard duration string.
npm install format-duration
var format = require('format-duration')
// anything under a second is rounded down to zero
format(999) // '0:00'
// 1000 milliseconds is a second
format(1000) // '0:01'
// 1999 rounds down to 0:01
format(1000 * 2 - 1) // '0:01'
// 60 seconds is a minute
format(1000 * 60) // '1:00'
// 59 seconds looks like this
format(1000 * 60 - 1) // '0:59'
// 60 minutes is an hour
format(1000 * 60 * 60) // '1:00:00'
// 59 minutes and 59 seconds looks like this
format(1000 * 60 * 60 - 1) // '59:59'
// 24 hours is a day
format(1000 * 60 * 60 * 24) // '1:00:00:00'
// 23 hours, 59 minutes, and 59 seconds looks like this
format(1000 * 60 * 60 * 24 - 1) // '23:59:59'
// 365 days looks like this (not bothering with years)
format(1000 * 60 * 60 * 24 * 365) // '365:00:00:00'
// anything under a second is rounded down to zero
format(-999) // '0:00'
// 1000 milliseconds is a second
format(-1000) // '-0:01'
// 365 days looks like this (not bothering with years)
format(-1000 * 60 * 60 * 24 * 365) // '-365:00:00:00'
// with `leading` option, formatting looks like this
format(1000 * 60, { leading: true }) // '01:00'
format(1000 * 60 - 1, { leading: true }) // '00:59'
format(1000 * 60 * 60, { leading: true }) // '01:00:00'
Contributions welcome! Please read the contributing guidelines first.