openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

format-duration

by hypermodules
1.4.0 (see all)

⌚️Convert a number in milliseconds to a standard duration string.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.3K

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

format-duration

npm travis standard downloads

Convert a number in milliseconds to a standard duration string.

Install

npm install format-duration

Usage

var format = require('format-duration')

// anything under a second is rounded down to zero
format(999) // '0:00'

// 1000 milliseconds is a second
format(1000) // '0:01'

// 1999 rounds down to 0:01
format(1000 * 2 - 1) // '0:01'

// 60 seconds is a minute
format(1000 * 60) // '1:00'

// 59 seconds looks like this
format(1000 * 60 - 1) // '0:59'

// 60 minutes is an hour
format(1000 * 60 * 60) // '1:00:00'

// 59 minutes and 59 seconds looks like this
format(1000 * 60 * 60 - 1) // '59:59'

// 24 hours is a day
format(1000 * 60 * 60 * 24) // '1:00:00:00'

// 23 hours, 59 minutes, and 59 seconds looks like this
format(1000 * 60 * 60 * 24 - 1) // '23:59:59'

// 365 days looks like this (not bothering with years)
format(1000 * 60 * 60 * 24 * 365) // '365:00:00:00'

// anything under a second is rounded down to zero
format(-999) // '0:00'

// 1000 milliseconds is a second
format(-1000) // '-0:01'

// 365 days looks like this (not bothering with years)
format(-1000 * 60 * 60 * 24 * 365) // '-365:00:00:00'

// with `leading` option, formatting looks like this
format(1000 * 60, { leading: true }) // '01:00'
format(1000 * 60 - 1, { leading: true }) // '00:59'
format(1000 * 60 * 60, { leading: true }) // '01:00:00'

Contributing

Contributions welcome! Please read the contributing guidelines first.

License

ISC

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial