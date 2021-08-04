Convert a number in milliseconds to a standard duration string.

Install

npm install format-duration

Usage

var format = require ( 'format-duration' ) format( 999 ) format( 1000 ) format( 1000 * 2 - 1 ) format( 1000 * 60 ) format( 1000 * 60 - 1 ) format( 1000 * 60 * 60 ) format( 1000 * 60 * 60 - 1 ) format( 1000 * 60 * 60 * 24 ) format( 1000 * 60 * 60 * 24 - 1 ) format( 1000 * 60 * 60 * 24 * 365 ) format( -999 ) format( -1000 ) format( -1000 * 60 * 60 * 24 * 365 ) format( 1000 * 60 , { leading : true }) format( 1000 * 60 - 1 , { leading : true }) format( 1000 * 60 * 60 , { leading : true })

Contributing

Contributions welcome! Please read the contributing guidelines first.

License

ISC