format-num is a JavaScript component to format numbers to strings. Used in Exodus Ethereum Wallet.
npm install --save format-num
Object.assign and
Intl.NumberFormat.
In Node.js, this is at least v4. You can install in older environments, you'll just
need to polyfill.
Signature:
formatNum(value, [options])
Parameters:
value: Value to convert. Will pass through parse-num first.
Will coerce anything to a number.
options: optional
object parameter to specify options.
Appending
Digits is not necessary. You can also shorten
maximum to
max and
minimum to
min. Adds one more option
nanZero, which when the number is
NaN, if it should be coerced to
0 - defaults to
true i.e.
NaN => '0'.
Returns:
The
string representation of the number.
Example:
const formatNum = require('format-num')
console.log(formatNum(10000000.15)) // => 10,000,000.15
console.log(formatNum('10000000.15')) // => 10,000,000.15
console.log(formatNum(0.0000000000044535, { maxSignificant: 2 })) // => 0.0000000000045
console.log(formatNum(0, { minFraction: 2, maxFraction: 2 })) // => 0.00
console.log(formatNum(null)) // => 0
console.log(formatNum(null, { nanZero: false })) // => NaN
MIT