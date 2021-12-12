format

printf, sprintf, and vsprintf for JavaScript

Installation

npm install format

The code works in browsers as well, you can copy these functions into your project or otherwise include them with your other JavaScript.

Usage

var format = require( 'format' ) , printf = format .printf , vsprintf = format .vsprintf , sprintf = format printf ( '%s world' , 'hello' ) var what = 'life, the universe, and everything' format ( '%d is the answer to %s' , 42 , what) vsprintf ( '%d is the answer to %s' , [ 42 , what]) var value = {answer: 42 } format ( '%j' , value)

Supported format specifiers: b, c, d, f, j, o, s, x, and X.

See man 3 printf or man 1 printf for details. j is an extension that formats values as JSON.

Precision is supported for floating point numbers.

License

Copyright 2010 - 2016 Sami Samhuri sami@samhuri.net

MIT license