printf, sprintf, and vsprintf for JavaScript
npm install format
The code works in browsers as well, you can copy these functions into your project or otherwise include them with your other JavaScript.
var format = require('format')
, printf = format.printf
, vsprintf = format.vsprintf
// or if you want to keep it old school
, sprintf = format
// Print 'hello world'
printf('%s world', 'hello')
var what = 'life, the universe, and everything'
format('%d is the answer to %s', 42, what)
// => '42 is the answer to life, the universe, and everything'
vsprintf('%d is the answer to %s', [42, what])
// => '42 is the answer to life, the universe, and everything'
// you can format values as JSON with %j
var value = {answer: 42}
format('%j', value)
// => '{"answer":42}'
Supported format specifiers: b, c, d, f, j, o, s, x, and X.
See
man 3 printf or
man 1 printf for details.
j is an extension that formats values as JSON.
Precision is supported for floating point numbers.
Copyright 2010 - 2016 Sami Samhuri sami@samhuri.net