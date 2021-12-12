openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
for

format

by Sami Samhuri
0.2.2 (see all)

printf-like formatting for JavaScript

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.8M

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

format

printf, sprintf, and vsprintf for JavaScript

version 0.2.2 on npm node version 0.4 and up MIT License

Installation

npm install format

The code works in browsers as well, you can copy these functions into your project or otherwise include them with your other JavaScript.

Usage

var format = require('format')
  , printf = format.printf
  , vsprintf = format.vsprintf
  // or if you want to keep it old school
  , sprintf = format

// Print 'hello world'
printf('%s world', 'hello')

var what = 'life, the universe, and everything'
format('%d is the answer to %s', 42, what)
// => '42 is the answer to life, the universe, and everything'

vsprintf('%d is the answer to %s', [42, what])
// => '42 is the answer to life, the universe, and everything'

// you can format values as JSON with %j
var value = {answer: 42}
format('%j', value)
// => '{"answer":42}'

Supported format specifiers: b, c, d, f, j, o, s, x, and X.

See man 3 printf or man 1 printf for details. j is an extension that formats values as JSON.

Precision is supported for floating point numbers.

License

Copyright 2010 - 2016 Sami Samhuri sami@samhuri.net

MIT license

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial