Formage

Bootstraped Admin GUI addon for Mongoose, JugglingDB, or just as a form generator. Originally forked from mongoose-admin.

Example Usage

var express = require ( 'express' ), app = express(); require ( 'formage' ).init(app, express, models);

Look at the \example directory.

Options

require ( 'formage' ).init(app, express, models, { title : 'Admin' , root : '/admin' , default_section : 'main' , username : 'admin' , password : 'admin' , admin_users_gui : true });

Model options

var model = new mongoose.model( 'songs' , schema); model.header_lines = [ '<script src="/js/songs.js"></script>' , '<style href="/css/songs.css"></style>' ]; model.formage = { is_single : true , label : 'My Songs' , singular : 'Song' , filters : [ 'artist' , 'year' ], actions : [ { id : 'release' , label : 'Release' , func : function ( user, ids, callback ) { console .log( 'You just released songs ' + ids); callback(); } } ], list : [ 'number' , 'title' , 'album' , 'artist' , 'year' ], sortable : 'order' , order_by : [ '-year' , 'album' , 'number' ], list_populate : [ 'album' ], search : [ 'title' , 'album' , 'artist' ] };

Fields

Formage comes with the following built-in fields, but custom fields can be written if needed.

You can pass options to the underlying fields and widgets:

var schema = new mongoose.Schema({ artist : { type : String , label : 'Who made it?' }, location : { type : Schema.Types.GeoPoint, widget_options : { lang : 'nl' }} });

(The map widget lang setting is a two-letter ISO 639-1 code.)

License

MIT