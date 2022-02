formBuilder

A jQuery plugin for drag and drop form creation, formBuilder has many options and is translatable.

Example

jQuery( $ => { $( '#fb-editor' ).formBuilder() })

Browser Support

Latest ✔ Latest ✔ Latest ✔ Latest ✔ Latest ✔ 11 ✔

Translators Needed!

As formBuilder usage grows so does it's need to be available in multiple languages. Additions and updates to existing languages are always welcome, see Contributing Languages for details.