As seen on StackOverflow: Convert forms to JSON LIKE A BOSS.
Adds the method
serializeObject to jQuery, to perform complex form
serialization into JavaScript objects.
The current implementation relies in
jQuery.serializeArray() to grab the form
attributes and then create the object using the input
name attributes.
This means it will serialize the inputs that are supported by
.serializeArray(), that use the standard W3C rules for successful controls
to determine which inputs should be included; in particular:
<input type="file"> inputs are not serialized.
option 1: NPM
$ npm install form-serializer
option 2: Bower
$ bower install jquery-serialize-object
option 3: Manual
Copy the
dist/jquery.serialize-object.min.js to your project.
You can include the plugin in the
HEAD element or at the bottom of your
BODY
tag. Wherever you choose to add it, it must be included after your jQuery.
<head>
<script src="jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="jquery.serialize-object.min.js"></script>
</head>
Version 2.0 takes jquery-serialize-object into maturity. It is now backed by a full test suite so you can be confident that it will work in your web app.
Moving ahead, on top of core serialization,
.serializeObject will support
correct serializaton for
boolean and
number values, resulting valid types
for both cases.
Look forward to these
>= 2.5.0
Update:
>= 2.4.0 now serializes
<input type="checkbox"> as a
boolean. See
the test for specific behavior.
Given a basic HTML form
<form id="contact">
<input name="user[email]" value="jsmith@example.com">
<input name="user[pets][]" type="checkbox" value="cat" checked>
<input name="user[pets][]" type="checkbox" value="dog" checked>
<input name="user[pets][]" type="checkbox" value="bird">
<input type="submit">
</form>
.serializeObject — serializes the selected form into a JavaScript object
$('form#contact').serializeObject();
//=> {user: {email: "jsmith@example.com", pets: ["cat", "dog"]}}
.serializeJSON — serializes the selected form into JSON
$('form#contact').serializeJSON();
//=> '{"user":{"email":"jsmith@example.com","pets":["cat","dog"]}}'
FormSerializer.patterns — modify the patterns used to match field names
Many of you have requested to allow
- in field names or use
. to nest keys.
You can now configure these to your heart's content.
Hyphen example
$.extend(FormSerializer.patterns, {
validate: /^[a-z][a-z0-9_-]*(?:\[(?:\d*|[a-z0-9_-]+)\])*$/i,
key: /[a-z0-9_-]+|(?=\[\])/gi,
named: /^[a-z0-9_-]+$/i
});
Dot-notation example
$.extend(FormSerializer.patterns, {
validate: /^[a-z][a-z0-9_]*(?:\.[a-z0-9_]+)*(?:\[\])?$/i
});
Validating and Key parsing
validate — only valid input names will be serialized; invalid names
will be skipped
key — this pattern parses all "keys" from the input name; You will
want to use
/g as a modifier with this regexp.
Key styles
push — push a value to an array
<input name="foo[]" value="a">
<input name="foo[]" value="b">
$("form").serializeObject();
//=> {foo: [a, b]}
fixed — add a value to an array at a specified index
<input name="foo[2]" value="a">
<input name="foo[4]" value="b">
$("form").serializeObject();
//=> {foo: [, , "a", , "b"]}
named — adds a value to the specified key
<input name="foo[bar]" value="a">
<input name="foo[bof]" value="b">
<input name="hello" value="world">
$("form").serializeObject();
//=> {foo: {bar: "a", bof: "b"}, hello: "world"}
If you have node.js installed, as a convenience, you can run
$ npm test
If you do not have node installed, simply
$ open ./test/test.html
CoffeeScript has been dropped for
>= 2.0.0. If members of the community would
like to support this, please feel free to add a CoffeeScript version.
If you'd like to use the the
1.0.0 version, it is still available here.
See : CONTRIBUTING