openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fs

form-serializer

by Paul Maček
2.5.0 (see all)

Converts HTML form into JavaScript object

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5K

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jQuery Serialize Object

As seen on StackOverflow: Convert forms to JSON LIKE A BOSS.

Adds the method serializeObject to jQuery, to perform complex form serialization into JavaScript objects.

The current implementation relies in jQuery.serializeArray() to grab the form attributes and then create the object using the input name attributes.

This means it will serialize the inputs that are supported by .serializeArray(), that use the standard W3C rules for successful controls to determine which inputs should be included; in particular:

  • The input cannot be disabled and must contain a name attribute.
  • No submit button value is serialized since the form is not submitted using a button.
  • Data from <input type="file"> inputs are not serialized.

Installation

option 1: NPM

$ npm install form-serializer

option 2: Bower

$ bower install jquery-serialize-object

option 3: Manual

Copy the dist/jquery.serialize-object.min.js to your project.

You can include the plugin in the HEAD element or at the bottom of your BODY tag. Wherever you choose to add it, it must be included after your jQuery.

<head>
  <script src="jquery.min.js"></script>
  <script src="jquery.serialize-object.min.js"></script>
</head>

2.0

Version 2.0 takes jquery-serialize-object into maturity. It is now backed by a full test suite so you can be confident that it will work in your web app.

Moving ahead, on top of core serialization, .serializeObject will support correct serializaton for boolean and number values, resulting valid types for both cases.

Look forward to these >= 2.5.0

Update: >= 2.4.0 now serializes <input type="checkbox"> as a boolean. See the test for specific behavior.

API

Given a basic HTML form

<form id="contact">
  <input name="user[email]" value="jsmith@example.com">
  <input name="user[pets][]" type="checkbox" value="cat" checked>
  <input name="user[pets][]" type="checkbox" value="dog" checked>
  <input name="user[pets][]" type="checkbox" value="bird">
  <input type="submit">
</form>

.serializeObject — serializes the selected form into a JavaScript object

$('form#contact').serializeObject();
//=> {user: {email: "jsmith@example.com", pets: ["cat", "dog"]}}

.serializeJSON — serializes the selected form into JSON

$('form#contact').serializeJSON();
//=> '{"user":{"email":"jsmith@example.com","pets":["cat","dog"]}}'

FormSerializer.patterns — modify the patterns used to match field names

Many of you have requested to allow - in field names or use . to nest keys. You can now configure these to your heart's content.

Hyphen example

$.extend(FormSerializer.patterns, {
  validate: /^[a-z][a-z0-9_-]*(?:\[(?:\d*|[a-z0-9_-]+)\])*$/i,
  key:      /[a-z0-9_-]+|(?=\[\])/gi,
  named:    /^[a-z0-9_-]+$/i
});

Dot-notation example

$.extend(FormSerializer.patterns, {
  validate: /^[a-z][a-z0-9_]*(?:\.[a-z0-9_]+)*(?:\[\])?$/i
});

Validating and Key parsing

  • validate — only valid input names will be serialized; invalid names will be skipped

  • key — this pattern parses all "keys" from the input name; You will want to use /g as a modifier with this regexp.

Key styles

  • push — push a value to an array

    <input name="foo[]" value="a">
<input name="foo[]" value="b">

    $("form").serializeObject();
//=> {foo: [a, b]}

  • fixed — add a value to an array at a specified index

    <input name="foo[2]" value="a">
<input name="foo[4]" value="b">

    $("form").serializeObject();
//=> {foo: [, , "a", , "b"]}

  • named — adds a value to the specified key

    <input name="foo[bar]" value="a">
<input name="foo[bof]" value="b">
<input name="hello" value="world">

    $("form").serializeObject();
//=> {foo: {bar: "a", bof: "b"}, hello: "world"}

Tests

If you have node.js installed, as a convenience, you can run

$ npm test

If you do not have node installed, simply

$ open ./test/test.html

CoffeeScript

CoffeeScript has been dropped for >= 2.0.0. If members of the community would like to support this, please feel free to add a CoffeeScript version.

If you'd like to use the the 1.0.0 version, it is still available here.

Contributing

See : CONTRIBUTING

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial