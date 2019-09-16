openbase logo
frs

form-request-submit-polyfill

by Javan Makhmali
2.0.0 (see all)

<form>.requestSubmit() polyfill

Popularity

Downloads/wk

38.1K

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

<form>.requestSubmit() polyfill

form.requestSubmit([submitter])

Requests to submit the form. Unlike submit(), this method includes interactive constraint validation and firing a submit event, either of which can cancel submission.

The submitter argument can be used to point to a specific submit button, whose formaction, formenctype, formmethod, formnovalidate, and formtarget attributes can impact submission. Additionally, the submitter will be included when constructing the entry list for submission; normally, buttons are excluded.

References

Distributed under the MIT license. See LICENSE for details.

© 2019 Javan Makhmali

