form.requestSubmit([submitter])
Requests to submit the form. Unlike
submit(), this method includes interactive constraint validation and firing a
submitevent, either of which can cancel submission.
The submitter argument can be used to point to a specific submit button, whose
formaction,
formenctype,
formmethod,
formnovalidate, and
formtargetattributes can impact submission. Additionally, the submitter will be included when constructing the entry list for submission; normally, buttons are excluded.
