The FormMaking developed base on vue and element-ui, equipts with the latest front-end technology stack, built-in i18n internationalization solution, all of those are aimed at making developmemt simpler, and more efficiently.

Preview

Development

Components MakingForm (Quickly design the form page based on the visual operation.) GenerateForm (The generator will render a form page quickly base on the configuration json data captured in the designer.)

Secondary Development

This project is the base version, and if you need to experience the Advanced, you can go to the advanced version, which provides more components and functionality.

Feature

Visual configuration page

Provide grid layout and align with flex

One-click preview of configuration effects

One-click generation of configuration json data

One-click generate code, ready to run

Provide custom components to meet user's custom requirements

Provides a remote data interface for users to asynchronously fetch data

Provides powerful advanced components

Support for form validation

Get form data quickly

Internationalization support

Browsers support

Modern browsers and Internet Explorer 10+.



IE / Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari IE10, IE11, Edge last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions

Licenses

LGPL-3.0

Support and additional versions are available on xs:code