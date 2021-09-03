openbase logo
fmn

form-making-nortek

by zhoulei
1.3.22 (see all)

A visual form designer/generator base on Vue.js, make form development simple and efficient.（基于Vue的可视化表单设计器，让表单开发简单而高效。）

Overview

Readme

vue-form-making

简体中文 | English

The FormMaking developed base on vue and element-ui, equipts with the latest front-end technology stack, built-in i18n internationalization solution, all of those are aimed at making developmemt simpler, and more efficiently.

This project is the base version, and if you need to experience the Advanced, you can go to the advanced version, which provides more components and functionality.

Feature

  • Visual configuration page
  • Provide grid layout and align with flex
  • One-click preview of configuration effects
  • One-click generation of configuration json data
  • One-click generate code, ready to run
  • Provide custom components to meet user's custom requirements
  • Provides a remote data interface for users to asynchronously fetch data
  • Provides powerful advanced components
  • Support for form validation
  • Get form data quickly
  • Internationalization support

Third-party plug-ins

Browsers support

Modern browsers and Internet Explorer 10+.

IE / Edge
IE / Edge		Firefox
Firefox		Chrome
Chrome		Safari
Safari
IE10, IE11, Edgelast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versions

Licenses

LGPL-3.0

