Generate, validate, and parse React forms based on arbitrary JSON schemas.

Installation

npm install --save form-generator-react

Or download from this repo and use globally (FormGenerator) or with RequireJS

Demo

To run the demo app, navigate to /demo and run:

npm install npm start open http://localhost:3000

Usage

First, instantiate a FormGenerator instance as follows:

const formGenerator = new FormGenerator( < inputsMap > );

inputsMap is an object mapping input component types to input component implementations. E.g. inputsMap.TextInput could equal some component that implements the TextInput interface (see src/input-components for examples of this).

Next, to instantiate an actual FormGeneratorForm component, use formGenerator.create :

const formComponent = formGenerator.create(<formSchema>, <ref>, <onSubmit>);

formSchema is a JSON schema for the form

is a JSON schema for the form

is the ref-string for the FormGeneratorForm onSubmit is the submission callback for the form, whose first parameter is an object in the same form as the initial schema, but with the form data filled in where the form field definitions were previously.

Form Schema Options

A valid form schema is just an object of the form

var schema = { fieldName1 : <FormField>, fieldName2: <FormField>, ... };

Where FormField values are objects with metadata describing a field's type, along with additional metadata for things like default values, validation, labels, and the like.

FormField Options

A valid FormField object must have a type attribute (with the exception of hidden fields) and can contain additional metadata.

FormField type Options

String

Number

Boolean

[String]

[Number]

[Boolean]

[<FormField>]

{ objectField: <FormField>, ... }

[{ objectField: <FormField>, ... }]

Note how in the last three type examples, we define FormField 's recursively as objects or arrays of arbitrarily-nested FormField 's, each of which can have all of the same metadata as top-level fields (like default values, validators, etc.).

Additional FormField Options

enum : for Number and String fields, you can add an enum attribute that equals an array of allowed values. Adding an enum attribute will render the field as a <select> tag.

enum: for Number and String fields, you can add an enum attribute that equals an array of allowed values. Adding an enum attribute will render the field as a <select> tag.

label: the label for a particular field in the form view.

defaultValue: a default value for the field. This works for primitive types, arrays, objects, and arrays of objects/arrays. Note that for recursive FormField definitions, the more deeply nested defaultValue's will take precedence.

isRequired: if true, it will automatically validate using the FormGenerator.validators.nonEmpty validator.

hidden: if true, the field will be hidden from the form view, but its defaultValue will show up in the parsed form data after submission. Note that hidden fields do not need to have a type.

validate: a validator function whose first argument is the value of the field at the time of validation and whose return value is some error message in case where the value does not pass some predicate test.

FormField Validators

Here is a list of currently built-in validator-generators, located in the formGenerator.validators object. Each one returns a validator function that takes in a field's current value at the time of invokation and returns an error message (which is then rendered in the form view) if some predicate test fails.

lengthEquals(len) : validates that length equals len

lengthEquals(len): validates that length equals len

minLength(len): validates length is at least len

maxLength(len): validates length is at most len

regex(expr): validates that the field matches the regular expression expr

nonEmpty(): validates that field is not empty

Example