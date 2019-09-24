This ponyfill implements the
FormData serialization algorithm. It aims to be compatible with calling the native
new FormData(form).entries(). jQuery's
serializeArray is another implementation example.
import formDataEntries from 'form-data-entries'
for (const [name, value] of formDataEntries(myForm)) {
console.log(`${name}=${value}`)
}
This package implements
FormData.entries as a module ponyfill rather than a polyfill.
FormData.entries was a later addition to the
FormData specification. Therefore browsers may support
FormData but not the
entries method. It would be dangerous to attempt to fill just this additional
entries method in browsers that have partial support. This module only implements
entries as a standalone function which will even work in browsers with no
FormData support.
However, once
FormData.entries is widely supported this package should be considered obsolete.
This module makes a best effort to match the behavior of native
FormData.entries. It should be possible in the future to replace calls to
formDataEntries(form) with
new FormData(form).entries(). However, there are some cases where this module can not fully match the native behavior.
<input type=file> elements, the behavior is considered undefined and should not be relied upon.
FormData is constructed on the submit event, it will include the
submitter value. This behavior does not exist in other browsers, and is not and can not be implemented in the ponyfill since the
submitter element is not exposed.