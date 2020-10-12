Wouldn't it be great if you could just use your back end to validate forms on the front end? This package provides a Form class that does exactly that. It can post itself to a configured endpoint and manage errors. The class is meant to be used with a Laravel back end.

Take a look at the usage section to view a detailed example on how to use it.

The code of this package is based on the Object-Oriented Forms lesson in the Vue 2.0 series on Laracasts.

Install

You can install the package via yarn (or npm):

yarn add form-backend-validation

By default, this package expects axios to be installed (unless you're using your own http library, see the Options section for that).

yarn add axios

Usage

You can find an example implementation with Laravel and Vue in the spatie/form-backend-validation-example-app repo.

import Form from 'form-backend-validation' ; const form = new Form({ field1 : 'value 1' , field2 : 'value 2' , person : { first_name : 'John' , last_name : 'Doe' , }, }); const form = new Form([ 'field1' , 'field2' ]); form.post(anUrl) .then( response => ...) .catch( response => ...); form.processing; { "errors" : { "field1" : [ 'Value is required' ], "field2" : [ 'Value is required' ] } } form.errors.all(); form.errors.any(); form.errors.any(keys); form.errors.has(key); form.errors.first(key); form.errors.get(key); form.getError(key); form.errors.clear(); form.errors.clear(key); form.only(keys); form.reset(); form.setInitialValues(); const form = new Form({ field1 : '' , field2 : '' , }); form.populate({ field1 : 'foo' , field2 : 'bar' , });

Options

The Form class accepts a second options parameter.

const form = new Form({ field1 : 'value 1' , field2 : 'value 2' , }, { resetOnSuccess : false , });

You can also pass options via a withOptions method (this example uses the create factory method.

const form = Form.create() .withOptions({ resetOnSuccess: false }) .withData({ field1: 'value 1' , field2: 'value 2' , });

resetOnSuccess: bool

Default: true . Set to false if you don't want the form to reset to its original values after a succesful submit.

http: Object

By default this library uses axios for http request. If you want, you can roll with your own http library (or your own axios instance).

Advanced! Pass a custom http library object. Your http library needs to adhere to the following interface for any http method you're using:

method(url: string , data: Object ): Promise <Response>

Supported http methods are get , delete , head , post , put & patch .

If you want to see how the http library is used internally, refer to the Form class' submit method.

Working with files

The form handles file inputs too. The data is then sent as FormData , which means it's encoded as multipart/form-data .

Some frameworks (like Laravel, Symfony) can't handle these incoming requests through other methods than POST , so you might need to take measures to work around this limitation. In Laravel or Symfony, that would mean adding a hidden _method field to your form containing the desired HTTP verb.

