HTML5 form attribute polyfill

Install

npm install form-association-polyfill

Usage

Just import library:

import 'form-association-polyfill' ;

Documentation

Import types

There are several entry points for importing a library:

import FormPolyfill from 'form-association-polyfill' - similarly register-with-shims ;

- similarly ; import FormPolyfill from 'form-association-polyfill/standard' - easy import without polyfills for ie11, register is required;

- easy import without polyfills for ie11, register is required; import FormPolyfill from 'form-association-polyfill/with-shims' - import with shims for ie11, register is required;

- import with shims for ie11, register is required; import FormPolyfill from 'form-association-polyfill/with-polyfills' - import with polyfill for ie11, register is required;

- import with polyfill for ie11, register is required; import FormPolyfill from 'form-association-polyfill/register' - import without polyfills for ie11, auto-register;

- import without polyfills for ie11, auto-register; import FormPolyfill from 'form-association-polyfill/register-with-shims' - import with shims for ie11, auto-register;

- import with shims for ie11, auto-register; import FormPolyfill from 'form-association-polyfill/register-with-polifills' - import with polyfill for ie11, auto-register.

Differences shims from polyfills you can read in polyshim package.

When directly include the script from the dist folder to the browser, you can get an FormPolyfill instance via window.FormAssociationPolyfill.default .

Registration and name of events

When importing a package without register, you need to register it:

import FormPolyfill from 'form-association-polyfill/with-shims' ; FormPolyfill.register();

Methods

register() - register library

- register library unregister() - unregister library

- unregister library setShim([setClosest[, setEvent]]) - sets shims for non-cross-browser methods setClosest {Function|null} - shim for Element.prototype.closest setEvent {Function|null} - shim for new Event

- sets shims for non-cross-browser methods

Testing

For tests, you need to install selenium-drivers for browsers. To run tests, use:

npm test

Browsers support

Internet Explorer 11+

Other modern browsers

For old browsers use version 1.x.