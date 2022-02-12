Webpack plugin that runs TypeScript type checker on a separate process.
This plugin requires Node.js >=12.13.0+, Webpack ^5.11.0, TypeScript ^3.6.0
# with npm
npm install --save-dev fork-ts-checker-webpack-plugin
# with yarn
yarn add --dev fork-ts-checker-webpack-plugin
The minimal webpack config (with ts-loader)
// webpack.config.js
const ForkTsCheckerWebpackPlugin = require('fork-ts-checker-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
context: __dirname, // to automatically find tsconfig.json
entry: './src/index.ts',
resolve: {
extensions: [".ts", ".tsx", ".js"],
},
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.tsx?$/,
loader: 'ts-loader',
exclude: /node_modules/,
options: {
// disable type checker - we will use it in fork plugin
transpileOnly: true
}
}
]
},
plugins: [new ForkTsCheckerWebpackPlugin()]
};
Examples how to configure it with babel-loader, ts-loader and Visual Studio Code are in the examples directory.
It's very important to be aware that this plugin uses TypeScript's, not
webpack's modules resolution. It means that you have to setup
tsconfig.json correctly.
It's because of the performance - with TypeScript's module resolution we don't have to wait for webpack to compile files.
To debug TypeScript's modules resolution, you can use
tsc --traceResolutioncommand.
This plugin uses
cosmiconfig. This means that besides the plugin constructor,
you can place your configuration in the:
"fork-ts-checker" field in the
package.json
.fork-ts-checkerrc file in JSON or YAML format
fork-ts-checker.config.js file exporting a JS object
Options passed to the plugin constructor will overwrite options from the cosmiconfig (using deepmerge).
|Name
|Type
|Default value
|Description
async
boolean
compiler.options.mode === 'development'
|If
true, reports issues after webpack's compilation is done. Thanks to that it doesn't block the compilation. Used only in the
watch mode.
typescript
object
{}
|See TypeScript options.
issue
object
{}
|See Issues options.
formatter
string or
object or
function
codeframe
|Available formatters are
basic,
codeframe and a custom
function. To configure
codeframe formatter, pass object:
{ type: 'codeframe', options: { <coderame options> } }.
logger
{ log: function, error: function } or
webpack-infrastructure
console
|Console-like object to print issues in
async mode.
devServer
boolean
true
|If set to
false, errors will not be reported to Webpack Dev Server.
Options for the TypeScript checker (
typescript option object).
|Name
|Type
|Default value
|Description
memoryLimit
number
2048
|Memory limit for the checker process in MB. If the process exits with the allocation failed error, try to increase this number.
configFile
string
'tsconfig.json'
|Path to the
tsconfig.json file (path relative to the
compiler.options.context or absolute path)
configOverwrite
object
{ compilerOptions: { skipLibCheck: true, sourceMap: false, inlineSourceMap: false, declarationMap: false } }
|This configuration will overwrite configuration from the
tsconfig.json file. Supported fields are:
extends,
compilerOptions,
include,
exclude,
files, and
references.
context
string
dirname(configuration.configFile)
|The base path for finding files specified in the
tsconfig.json. Same as the
context option from the ts-loader. Useful if you want to keep your
tsconfig.json in an external package. Keep in mind that not having a
tsconfig.json in your project root can cause different behaviour between
fork-ts-checker-webpack-plugin and
tsc. When using editors like
VS Code it is advised to add a
tsconfig.json file to the root of the project and extend the config file referenced in option
configFile.
build
boolean
false
|The equivalent of the
--build flag for the
tsc command.
mode
'readonly' or
'write-dts' or
'write-tsbuildinfo' or
'write-references'
build === true ? 'write-tsbuildinfo' ? 'readonly'
|Use
readonly if you don't want to write anything on the disk,
write-dts to write only
.d.ts files,
write-tsbuildinfo to write only
.tsbuildinfo files,
write-references to write both
.js and
.d.ts files of project references (last 2 modes requires
build: true).
diagnosticOptions
object
{ syntactic: false, semantic: true, declaration: false, global: false }
|Settings to select which diagnostics do we want to perform.
extensions
object
{}
|See TypeScript extensions options.
profile
boolean
false
|Measures and prints timings related to the TypeScript performance.
typescriptPath
string
require.resolve('typescript')
|If supplied this is a custom path where TypeScript can be found.
Options for the TypeScript checker extensions (
typescript.extensions option object).
|Name
|Type
|Default value
|Description
vue
object or
boolean
false
|If
true, it enables Vue Single File Component support.
vue.enabled
boolean
false
|Same as the
vue option
vue.compiler
string
'vue-template-compiler'
|The package name of the compiler that will be used to parse
.vue files. You can use
'nativescript-vue-template-compiler' if you use nativescript-vue
Options for the issues filtering (
issue option object).
I could write some plain text explanation of these options but I think code will explain it better:
interface Issue {
severity: 'error' | 'warning';
code: string;
file?: string;
}
type IssueMatch = Partial<Issue>; // file field supports glob matching
type IssuePredicate = (issue: Issue) => boolean;
type IssueFilter = IssueMatch | IssuePredicate | (IssueMatch | IssuePredicate)[];
|Name
|Type
|Default value
|Description
include
IssueFilter
undefined
|If
object, defines issue properties that should be matched. If
function, acts as a predicate where
issue is an argument.
exclude
IssueFilter
undefined
|Same as
include but issues that match this predicate will be excluded.
Include issues from the
src directory, exclude issues from
.spec.ts files:
module.exports = {
// ...the webpack configuration
plugins: [
new ForkTsCheckerWebpackPlugin({
issue: {
include: [
{ file: '**/src/**/*' }
],
exclude: [
{ file: '**/*.spec.ts' }
]
}
})
]
};
⚠️ There are additional constraints regarding Vue.js Single File Component support: ⚠️
transpileOnly mode from
ts-loader)
build mode (project references)
To enable Vue.js support, follow these steps:
# with npm
npm install --save vue vue-class-component
npm install --save-dev vue-loader ts-loader css-loader vue-template-compiler
# with yarn
yarn add vue vue-class-component
yarn add --dev vue-loader ts-loader css-loader vue-template-compiler
tsconfig.json configuration:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"experimentalDecorators": true,
"jsx": "preserve",
"target": "ES5",
"lib": ["ES6", "DOM"],
"baseUrl": ".",
"paths": {
"@/*": ["src/*"],
"~/*": ["src/*"]
},
"sourceMap": true,
"importsNotUsedAsValues": "preserve"
},
"include": [
"src/**/*.ts",
"src/**/*.vue"
],
"exclude": [
"node_modules"
]
}
webpack.config.js configuration:
const path = require('path');
const VueLoaderPlugin = require('vue-loader/lib/plugin');
const ForkTsCheckerWebpackPlugin = require('fork-ts-checker-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
entry: './src/index.ts',
output: {
filename: 'index.js',
path: path.resolve(__dirname, 'dist'),
},
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.vue$/,
loader: 'vue-loader'
},
{
test: /\.ts$/,
loader: 'ts-loader',
exclude: /node_modules/,
options: {
appendTsSuffixTo: [/\.vue$/],
transpileOnly: true
}
},
{
test: /\.css$/,
loader: 'css-loader'
},
],
},
resolve: {
extensions: ['.ts', '.js', '.vue', '.json'],
alias: {
'@': path.resolve(__dirname, './src'),
'~': path.resolve(__dirname, './src'),
}
},
plugins: [
new VueLoaderPlugin(),
new ForkTsCheckerWebpackPlugin({
typescript: {
extensions: {
vue: true
}
}
})
]
};
src/types/vue.d.ts file to shim
.vue modules:
declare module "*.vue" {
import Vue from "vue";
export default Vue;
}
This plugin provides some custom webpack hooks:
|Hook key
|Type
|Params
|Description
start
AsyncSeriesWaterfallHook
change, compilation
|Starts issues checking for a compilation. It's an async waterfall hook, so you can modify the list of changed and removed files or delay the start of the service.
waiting
SyncHook
compilation
|Waiting for the issues checking.
canceled
SyncHook
compilation
|Issues checking for the compilation has been canceled.
error
SyncHook
compilation
|An error occurred during issues checking.
issues
SyncWaterfallHook
issues, compilation
|Issues have been received and will be reported. It's a waterfall hook, so you can modify the list of received issues.
To access plugin hooks and tap into the event, we need to use the
getCompilerHooks static method.
When we call this method with a webpack compiler instance, it returns the object with
tapable hooks where you can pass in your callbacks.
// ./src/webpack/MyWebpackPlugin.js
const ForkTsCheckerWebpackPlugin = require('fork-ts-checker-webpack-plugin');
class MyWebpackPlugin {
apply(compiler) {
const hooks = ForkTsCheckerWebpackPlugin.getCompilerHooks(compiler);
// log some message on waiting
hooks.waiting.tap('MyPlugin', () => {
console.log('waiting for issues');
});
// don't show warnings
hooks.issues.tap('MyPlugin', (issues) =>
issues.filter((issue) => issue.severity === 'error')
);
}
}
module.exports = MyWebpackPlugin;
// webpack.config.js
const ForkTsCheckerWebpackPlugin = require('fork-ts-checker-webpack-plugin');
const MyWebpackPlugin = require('./src/webpack/MyWebpackPlugin');
module.exports = {
/* ... */
plugins: [
new ForkTsCheckerWebpackPlugin(),
new MyWebpackPlugin()
]
};
To use the plugin typings, you have to install
@types/webpack. It's not included by default to not collide with your
existing typings (
@types/webpack imports
@types/node). It's an old TypeScript issue,
the alternative is to set
skipLibCheck: true in the
compilerOptions 😉
# with npm
npm install --save-dev @types/webpack
# with yarn
yarn add --dev @types/webpack
Starting from TypeScript 4.1.0, you can profile long type checks by setting "generateTrace" compiler option. This is an instruction from microsoft/TypeScript#40063:
tsconfig.json
legend.json telling you what went where.
Otherwise, there will be
trace.json file and
types.json files.
trace.json
types.json in an editor
ts-loader - TypeScript loader for webpack.
babel-loader - Alternative TypeScript loader for webpack.
fork-ts-checker-notifier-webpack-plugin - Notifies about build status using system notifications (similar to the webpack-notifier).
This plugin was created in Realytics in 2017. Thank you for supporting Open Source.
MIT License
I see this package as a must have if you use typescript. It drastically improves the build process so we can see the changes. Before we implemented this plugin, waiting for type checking really slowed down our coding speed.
While it might seem a good idea to type-check your code on the build, you should prefer to do it as two separated tasks. When type-checking while buiding, it slows down your development process.