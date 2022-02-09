This is a webpack plugin that uses the node-notifier package to display build status system notifications to the user. It's purpose is to work with the fork-ts-checker-webpack-plugin. This deliberately has a similar API as the excellent webpack-notifier plugin. If you are not using fork-ts-checker-webpack-plugin and you want system notifications then you probably want webpack-notifier.
The plugin will notify you about the first run (success/fail), all failed runs and the first successful run after recovering from a build failure. In other words: it will stay silent if everything is fine with your build.
This plugin requires minimum fork-ts-checker-webpack-plugin@6, webpack 4, see fork-ts-checker-webpack-plugin for minimum requirements.
Use
yarn to install packages:
yarn add --dev fork-ts-checker-webpack-plugin fork-ts-checker-notifier-webpack-plugin
Alternatively, use
npm:
npm install --save-dev fork-ts-checker-webpack-plugin fork-ts-checker-notifier-webpack-plugin
In the
webpack.config.js file:
var ForkTsCheckerNotifierWebpackPlugin = require('fork-ts-checker-notifier-webpack-plugin');
var ForkTsCheckerWebpackPlugin = require('fork-ts-checker-webpack-plugin');
var config = module.exports = {
/**
* Plugin order is important.
* A wrong order will cause some hooks to be undefined
* and the build to fail
*/
plugins: [
new ForkTsCheckerWebpackPlugin(),
new ForkTsCheckerNotifierWebpackPlugin({ excludeWarnings: true }),
]
},
Title prefix shown in the notifications.
new ForkTsCheckerNotifierWebpackPlugin({ title: 'Webpack' });
If set to
true, warnings will not cause a notification.
new ForkTsCheckerNotifierWebpackPlugin({ excludeWarnings: true });
Trigger a notification every time. Call it "noisy-mode".
new ForkTsCheckerNotifierWebpackPlugin({ alwaysNotify: true });
Do not notify on the first build. This allows you to receive notifications on subsequent incremental builds without being notified on the initial build.
new ForkTsCheckerNotifierWebpackPlugin({ skipFirstNotification: true });
Skip notifications for successful builds.
new ForkTsCheckerNotifierWebpackPlugin({ skipSuccessful: true });