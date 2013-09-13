Fork a stream in multiple directions according to a function.

Overview

fork-stream basically gives you conditional branching for streams. You supply the logic, fork-stream supplies the streaming.

Super Quickstart

Code:

var ForkStream = require ( "fork-stream" ); var fork = new ForkStream({ classifier : function classify ( e, done ) { return done( null , e.match( /[aeiou]/ )); }, }); fork.a.on( "data" , console .log.bind( console , "vowels:" )); fork.b.on( "data" , console .log.bind( console , "no vowels:" )); fork.write( "hello" ); fork.write( "zxcbzz" ); fork.write( "ooooooo" ); fork.end();

Output:

vowels : hello no vowels : zxcbzz vowels : ooooooo

Installation

Available via npm:

$ npm install fork-stream

Or via git:

$ git clone git://github.com/deoxxa/fork-stream.git node_modules/fork-stream

API

constructor

Creates a new fork-stream.

new ForkStream(options);

var fork = new ForkStream({ highWaterMark : 5 , classifier : function ( e, done ) { return done( null , !!e); }, });

options - regular stream options, and a classifier property that fork-stream will use to decide what output stream to send your object down.

Example

Also see example.js.

var ForkStream = require ( "fork-stream" ); var fork = new ForkStream({ classifier : function classify ( e, done ) { return done( null , e >= 5 ); }, }); fork.a.on( "data" , console .log.bind( null , "a" )); fork.b.on( "data" , console .log.bind( null , "b" )); for ( var i= 0 ;i< 20 ;++i) { fork.write( Math .round( Math .random() * 10 )); }

Output:

b 1 a 6 a 9 a 10 a 7 a 5 b 2 b 4 a 8 b 3 a 5 b 4 a 7 a 8 b 1 a 6 b 2 b 0 a 5 b 1

License

3-clause BSD. A copy is included with the source.