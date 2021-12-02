Fork Awesome is a suite of 796 pictographic and brand icons for easy, scalable vector graphics on websites and beyond.
This project, as the name suggests, began as a fork of Font Awesome. Font Awesome was originally created by Dave Gandy and ran as a community project. However, as Font Awesome developed, pull requests from the community stopped being accepted (October 2016) and as of version 5.0 the build system became private (February 2018).
With gratitude to Dave Gandy and the Font Awesome team, Julien Deswaef forked Font Awesome 4.7 into Fork Awesome 1.0 in February 2018, to continue building the amazing resource in a fully free, libre and open-source fashion, with and for the wider community. After a period of extended inactivity (i.e. no release since February 2019), several Fork Awesome users got together to try and revive the project 🌱
We are now catching up with backlogged issues and pull requests, updating technology and documentation — even reevaluating the project aims, as icon fonts gradually become deprecated. Come say hi in the #forkawesome:matrix.org matrix room 🙂
There is a full page in our documentation website that explains how to use Fork Awesome in your web project. It ranges from just pointing to a CSS file on a CDN, hosting it on your own server or even adapting the LESS and SCSS files to your own liking.
Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.
We also take great pride in recognizing any contributions made to this project. Whether you've written a blogpost about it, fixed a typo in the documentation or submitted new icons or code patches, we will happily list you in our contributors list.
Fork Awesome will be maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines as much as possible. Releases will be numbered with the following format:
<major>.<minor>.<patch>
And constructed with the following guidelines:
For more information on SemVer, please visit http://semver.org.
Before you can build the project, you must first have the following installed:
sudo apt-get install ruby-dev (Only if you're NOT using
rbenv or
rvm)
gem install bundler to install).
npm)
sudo apt-get install fontforge woff-tools woff2
From the root of the repository, install the tools used to develop.
$ bundle install
$ npm ci
Build the font:
$ make -C src/icons
Build the web documentation:
$ npm run build
Or serve it on a local server on http://localhost:7998:
$ npm run dev
Another possibility is to build the font using the Dockerfile provided.
First, build the Docker image:
$ docker build -t fa-builder .
Then, run the Docker container:
$ docker run --rm -it \
-u $(id -u):$(id -g) \
-v $(pwd):$(pwd) \
-w $(pwd) \
fa-builder
Within the container, build the font:
$ bundle install --path vendor/bundle
$ npm ci
$ make -C src/icons