Fork Awesome

A fork of the iconic font and CSS toolkit

Fork Awesome is a suite of 796 pictographic and brand icons for easy, scalable vector graphics on websites and beyond.

This project, as the name suggests, began as a fork of Font Awesome. Font Awesome was originally created by Dave Gandy and ran as a community project. However, as Font Awesome developed, pull requests from the community stopped being accepted (October 2016) and as of version 5.0 the build system became private (February 2018).

With gratitude to Dave Gandy and the Font Awesome team, Julien Deswaef forked Font Awesome 4.7 into Fork Awesome 1.0 in February 2018, to continue building the amazing resource in a fully free, libre and open-source fashion, with and for the wider community. After a period of extended inactivity (i.e. no release since February 2019), several Fork Awesome users got together to try and revive the project 🌱

We are now catching up with backlogged issues and pull requests, updating technology and documentation — even reevaluating the project aims, as icon fonts gradually become deprecated. Come say hi in the #forkawesome:matrix.org matrix room 🙂

How to use

There is a full page in our documentation website that explains how to use Fork Awesome in your web project. It ranges from just pointing to a CSS file on a CDN, hosting it on your own server or even adapting the LESS and SCSS files to your own liking.

License

The Fork Awesome font is licensed under the SIL OFL 1.1: http://scripts.sil.org/OFL

Fork Awesome CSS, LESS, and Sass files are licensed under the MIT License: https://opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.html

The Fork Awesome documentation is licensed under the CC BY 3.0 License: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/



Contributing

Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.

We also take great pride in recognizing any contributions made to this project. Whether you've written a blogpost about it, fixed a typo in the documentation or submitted new icons or code patches, we will happily list you in our contributors list.

Versioning

Fork Awesome will be maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines as much as possible. Releases will be numbered with the following format:

<major>.<minor>.<patch>

And constructed with the following guidelines:

Breaking backward compatibility bumps the major (and resets the minor and patch)

Big changes, without breaking backward compatibility, bumps the minor (and resets the patch)

Bug fixes, small adaptations, adding a few icons and misc changes bumps the patch

The fork started from FontAwesome 4.7 (last commit by Dave is bdfa9823).

The project starts at version 1.0.0. All references to versions before the fork are named 0.4.7

For more information on SemVer, please visit http://semver.org.

Building Fork Awesome

Before you can build the project, you must first have the following installed:

Ruby

Ruby Development Headers Ubuntu: sudo apt-get install ruby-dev (Only if you're NOT using rbenv or rvm ) Windows: DevKit macOS: no extra step required

Bundler (Run gem install bundler to install).

to install). Node Package Manager (aka. npm )

) Tools required to build the font: Ubuntu: sudo apt-get install fontforge woff-tools woff2



From the root of the repository, install the tools used to develop.

bundle install npm ci

Build the font:

make -C src/icons

Build the web documentation:

npm run build

Or serve it on a local server on http://localhost:7998:

npm run dev

Build the font in a Docker container

Another possibility is to build the font using the Dockerfile provided.

First, build the Docker image:

docker build -t fa-builder .

Then, run the Docker container:

$ docker run --rm -it \ - u $(id -u) : $(id -g) \ - v $(pwd) : $(pwd) \ - w $(pwd) \ fa-builder

Within the container, build the font: